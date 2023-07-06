Chandrayaan 3: Everything We Know About India’s New Space Mission

India’s space programs have always amassed a lot of attention from the global scientific community for achieving major milestones with a shoestring budget. The Chandrayaan 1 and Mangalyaan missions were successful without going over budget and have put ISRO on the global. The success has also inspired ISRO to attempt even more challenging missions, which brings us to Chandrayaan 3. The new mission is attempting to take India back to the Moon by landing a lunar rover on its surface. A highly ambitious mission considering the previous attempt was a failure.

Chandrayaan 3 is expected to launch between July 13 and July 19 aboard the GSLV Mk3 launch vehicle from the Satish Dhawan Space Center in Sriharikota. ISRO has managed to complete the fusion of the Chandrayaan 3 spacecraft with the launch vehicle and if everything else goes according to plan, Chandrayaan 3 could be on its way to the Moon next week.

That said, ISRO’s third mission to the Moon has a lot on its shoulders and if you are interested in knowing about it all, you have come to the right place.

Chandrayaan 3’s budget and other details

Chandrayaan 3 has been built at a cost of INR 615 crores, which is honestly quite impressive. For context, that’s usually the budget of a run-of-the-mill Hollywood film and for that amount, ISRO will attempt to land on the lunar surface and deploy a rover. The mission will also carry a couple of scientific instruments to study its thermophysical properties, lunar seismicity, lunar surface plasma environment and elemental composition. The Spectro-polarimetry of Habitable Planet Earth (SHAPE) payload is also a crucial addition since it will study the spectral and polarimetric measurement of Earth from the lunar orbit. ISRO has also affirmed that the spacecraft will be able to endure harsh vibrations and extreme acoustic threats (sonic booms and loud bangs) without taking serious damage during its launch sequence.

The Chandrayaan 3 mission explained

The Chandrayaan 3 will attempt to complete a mission that its predecessor couldn’t succeed at by setting up three objectives.

Firstly, the spacecraft will try to achieve a safe and gentle landing on the surface of the Moon, which is of critical importance to the mission.

Once the landing is successful, the next step is to see whether the lunar rover can move around the surface of the Moon.

The third step is for the rover to be able to conduct scientific experiments directly on-site.

ISRO says that Chandrayaan 3 is designed to perform its duties successfully for a duration of 14 Earth days.

How is Chandrayaan 3 related to Chandrayaan 2?

The Chandrayaan 3 mission is expected to complete what the Chandrayaan 2 couldn’t. For the uninitiated, Chandrayaan 2 was launched on July 22 in 2019 and after reaching the Moon’s surface in 48 days, the Vikram lunar lander crashed on September 6 while attempting to land. ISRO had tried its best to get in touch with the rover but NASA’s lunar satellites later confirmed its crash.

With Chandrayaan 3, ISRO will, once again, attempt to land on the lunar surface. However, the mission has been modified to allow for a better chance of succeeding. For instance, the rover has received just four motors and several software adjustments. The lander too is expected to land safely on the moon’s surface and create history for India’s space agency. ISRO is yet to reveal the names of the landers. Additionally, there will be no orbiter this time around.

(Hero and Featured Image Credits: Twitter / @isro)