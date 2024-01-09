Everything Nvidia Announced At CES 2024: RTX 40 SUPER GPUs, AI Game Development Tools And More

CES 2024 is underway and amidst all the exciting announcements like transparent OLED TVs, weird speakers and beefy gaming laptops, Nvidia revealed its next generation of AI-powered GPUs and made a couple of other software-based announcements. After all, it is that time of the year when an entirely new generation of PCs and gaming laptops rocking the latest processors and GPUs are released to the public and Nvidia’s prowess dictates most of the advancements in this category.

The biggest announcements are related to the updated lineup of the Nvidia GeForce RTX 40 SUPER series GPUs that promise a notable boost in outright performance when compared to the outgoing models. Then there are announcements regarding Nvidia’s DRIVE platform that will power the next generation of automation systems in cars. We will also get to peek into generative AI-based gameplay enhancement applications as well as upgrading non-playable characters in video games.

Hence, without further ado, let’s look at everything that Nvidia announced at the CES 2024.

Nvidia’s CES 2024 announcements

Nvidia RTX 40 SUPER GPUs

As part of the updated lineup of graphics cards for PCs, the RTX 40 SUPER GPUs promise notable improvement in overall raw performance, thereby enhancing the gameplay experience. The GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER can render the latest AAA video game titles with ray-tracing and 4K resolution. Compared to the RTX 3080Ti, the newer model promises 1.4x faster performance without DLSS and up to 2x faster with DLSS. Nvidia claims a maximum performance of 836 AI TOPS, which should help run advanced AI enhancement tools.

Next in line is the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER which is ideal for playing games in 1440p resolution but can render in 4K with some adjustments made to the game’s graphical settings. Nvidia claims that this GPU is 1.6x faster than the RTX 3070 Ti and with DLSS 3, that figure goes up to 2.5x.

Lastly, the base GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER promises to offer 1.5x faster performance than the outgoing RTX 4070, thanks to the addition of 20 per cent new GPU cores.

AI is key to next-gen tools

Nvidia has been one of the early adopters of the generative AI wave and for its 2024 product map, some big announcements have been made for game developers.

The Nvidia AI Workbench is a unified toolkit for AI developers and the Nvidia TensorRT-LLM has been introduced as an open-source library for accelerating large language models on PCs.

The Nvidia RTX Remix tool is a particularly interesting offering from the GPU manufacturer. Using generative AI, it can help developers upscale or recreate textures from classic video games and take remastering to an entirely new level. To help with the speech and animation of models, the Nvidia ACE microservices will be offered to game developers as well.

Lastly, the car-related announcements

Nvidia also announced that Li Auto will use the Nvidia DRIVE Thor centralised car computer for its next-generation vehicles. The computer provides a capable single AI compute platform that can deliver autonomous driving and parking capabilities, driver and passenger monitoring and AI cockpit functionality.

Additionally, the Nvidia DRIVE Orin platform, which is suited for advanced autonomous driving applications as well as in-car AI-based features, has been adopted by Chinese automakers like Great Wall Motor, ZEEKR and Xiaomi. The recently announced Xiaomi SU7 sedan employs two of these computers for its advanced autonomous and in-cabin smart experiences.

(Hero and Featured Image Credits: Courtesy Nvidia)