Gemini vs ChatGPT: Can The Google AI Model Empower Bard To Beat OpenAI’s Chatbot?

With the introduction of Gemini, Google has taken a huge leap in developing its generative AI. Crafted as a fitting response to OpenAI’s GPT-4 model, the American software behemoth delivered its AI model nearly a year after the former’s release. Available in three variants with different levels of performance, it is destined to fortify Google’s entire product portfolio, including Google Search and the recently announced Pixel 8 Pro smartphone.

It’s even powering the Bard chatbot now, thereby helping its efforts to overtake ChatGPT as the most powerful AI chatbot available to the masses.

Previewed at the Google I/O 2023, Gemini was created from scratch to be a multimodal AI model that supports Application Programming Interfaces (API) integration and is built to be adaptable for future products. At the time, Google said its development teams were impressed with the advancements of its multimodal capabilities. The recently released demo videos back the development teams’ findings, showing just how smart and intelligent the new AI model is.

Considering the impressive capabilities of Gemini, you might be interested in digging more into Google’s new AI model, especially if you are in the GPT-4 camp and want to take a look at its competition. Hence, without further ado, let’s take a quick look at all the things related to Google Gemini and how it compares to ChatGPT.

Google Gemini AI: Is it a new chatbot?

If you aren’t an artificial intelligence aficionado, you must understand the jargon and positioning of Google’s rapidly expanding AI product portfolio. Google Gemini is not a new chatbot that’s designed to take on ChatGPT. However, it is gunning for OpenAI’s GPT-4 AI model and if Google’s claims are to be believed, it could give Bard a whole lot of new superpowers to beat ChatGPT at its own game.

The Gemini AI model will underpin the Google Bard AI chatbot as the updated prototype. It consists of a long list of new abilities that will empower Bard to tackle complex queries and generate solutions more humanely.

To break it down further, here’s a simple summarisation.

Google Gemini is the rival of OpenAI’s GPT-4 AI model.

Google Bard will continue to be the rival for the ChatGPT chatbot.

Bard is now using Gemini as its AI model while ChatGPT is using GPT-4 as the AI model for its premium subscribers.

All the variants of Gemini

Similar to OpenAI’s GPT-3.5 and GPT-4, Google has created three versions of the Gemini AI model for various use cases.

Gemini Nano

This is the version of Gemini that’s easily accessible on mobile platforms and is claimed to offer the fastest performance of all three variants. Gemini Nano runs on-device instead of the cloud servers and hence, it can do instantaneous processing. Google is using the Nano model on the Pixel 8 Pro for several AI features like Summarise in the Recorder app and Smart Reply for Gboard users while texting on WhatsApp. Gemini Nano will also be available for Android developers soon via AICore on Pixel 8 Pro.

Gemini Pro

This is a more capable version of Gemini that’s now powering Google’s Bard chatbot. It is slightly slower in processing but its capabilities are enhanced to tackle complex queries and issues. Gemini Pro in Bard is claimed to be ‘far more capable at things like understanding, summarising, reasoning, coding and planning’. In its internal tests, Google says that Gemini Pro was able to outperform GPT-3.5 in six of the eight benchmarks.

To make an easy and fun demonstration, Google released a YouTube video showing how efficient the AI model is by helping YouTube creator Mark Rober design the perfect paper aeroplane.

Gemini Ultra

The Gemini Ultra model is the largest, most complex and slowest of the three variants. From natural image, audio and video understanding to mathematical reasoning, Gemini Ultra excels at these tasks and outperforms GPT-4.0, its closest rival on several LLM benchmark tests.

“With a score of 90.0 per cent, Gemini Ultra is the first model to outperform human experts on MMLU (massive multitask language understanding), which uses a combination of 57 subjects such as math, physics, history, law, medicine and ethics for testing both world knowledge and problem-solving abilities,” says Google.

In some of the benchmark tests like MMLU, Big Bench Hard, DROP, GSM8K, MATH, HumanEval and Natural2Code, Google’s Gemini Pro performed marginally better than GPT-4. However, OpenAI’s model outperforms Gemini Pro in the HellaSwag reasoning test.

Gemini Pro will be made available to the masses next year under the Google Bard Advanced chatbot, offering all the advancements demonstrated in multimodal capabilities.

Can the Gemini Pro-powered Bard beat GPT-4?

Seeing some qs on what Gemini *is* (beyond the zodiac :). Best way to understand Gemini’s underlying amazing capabilities is to see them in action, take a look ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/OiCZSsOnCc — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) December 6, 2023



The GPT-4 model is technically superior to the Gemini Pro model and until Google releases Bard Advanced with Gemini Pro, OpenAI’s ChatGPT will continue to have an advantage in overall AI performance (as long you are subscribed to the services of GPT-4). Gemini Pro’s performance is comparable to that of GPT-3.5, which is available for free to everyone.

