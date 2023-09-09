Honor 90 To Mark Former Huawei-Sub Brand’s Power-Packed Return To India

It wasn’t long ago when Honor along with its parent firm Huawei were on the verge of dominating the affordable smartphone segments in India and global markets. Honor was on such a flying trajectory that it sent chills down the spine of biggies like Oppo, OnePlus, Samsung and Xiaomi. Sadly, the US government’s sanctions on Huawei due to suspicions of compromising data privacy ended the domination streak of both these firms. Although Huawei somehow managed to get back up on its feet in China, it was Honor who had to cut ties with its parent company in order to survive and gain back access to global tech component manufacturers, including Google.

Fast forward to 2023 and Honor has set up lofty ambitions to be back where they were a couple of years ago. After stretching out in its home market, Honor has made its presence felt in Europe and is coming back to India for a second innings. The revival of its smartphone business locally will be headed by the Honor 90, a globally acclaimed midrange phone that could once again put Samsung and Xiaomi through sleepless nights.

The Honor 90 is making waves in the world of technology and we take a look at how it could affect the rest of the competitive smartphone market in India.

Honor 90 specifications at a glance

Honor’s return to India is not happening in the conventional ways, considering that the Chinese firm will be selling its products in India via a distributor headed by ex-Realme India boss Madhav Sheth. Its second innings in the market is most likely to position it as a premium brand in India. The Honor 90 is a style-focused midrange Android smartphone that will establish it against the likes of the Nothing Phone (2), iQOO Neo 7 Pro, Oppo Reno 10 Pro, Vivo V27 Pro and Samsung Galaxy A54 5G.

From the outside, the Honor 90 looks no different than most fancy midrange phones on sale today. With curved edges on its front and rear, a triple camera system with dual massive humps and beautiful colour gradients, it is quite hard to identify it from the likes of the Oppo Reno 10 Pro and Vivo V27 Pro. Watch out for the silver colour variant that flaunts a beautiful star-based pattern on its back.

The rest of the phone is nothing special to write about. The Honor 90 features a familiar 6.7-inch 10-bit OLED display with a pixel resolution of 2664 x 1200, peak brightness of 1,600 nits and a maximum refresh rate of 120Hz. A Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 Accelerated Edition chip powers the handset, offering midrange levels of performance. Internationally, the handset is available with 256GB storage and 8GB RAM as standard.

Honor will be offering its MagicOS 7.1 user interface based on Android 13. The MagicOS 7 is Honor’s latest iteration of a custom Android skin featuring Google services and apps. Unlike some previous Honor devices, the Honor 90 will have the Google Play Store app pre-installed and users will be able to watch YouTube via Google’s official app. MagicOS 7.1 still bears a resemblance to Huawei’s EMUI interface.

Coming to the cameras, the Honor 90 features a 200-megapixel primary camera sensor. This will be accompanied by a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera that also doubles up as a macro camera. A 2-megapixel depth-sensing camera is also present at the back. Selfie lovers will be happy to see a new 50-megapixel front camera sensor.

All the systems onboard are kept alive by a 5,000mAh battery that supports up to 66W wired fast charging, provided you use the proprietary fast charger. For those who mix-match their charging adapters, Hoor says that the phone supports up to 40W PD chargers. Sadly, there’s no support for wireless charging.

Honor 90’s price

As of now, Honor is yet to announce the prices in India. The Honor 90 is on sale in China, with the base version starting at CNY 2,499 (approximately INR 28,289) for 12GB/256GB. Hence, we expect the Indian pricing to remain somewhat similar. There’s also a possibility that Honor could price it higher than expectations to position it as a premium offering.

More about Honor 90’s India launch

The Honor 90 will launch in India on September 14 and will be solely available via Amazon initially. The smartphone will be available in Green, Black, Blue and Silver colours.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– What are the specifications of Honor 90?

The Honor 90 will come equipped with a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 Accelerated Edition chip, a 6.7-inch 1.5K resolution 120Hz OLED display, a 200-megapixel main camera, a 5,000mAh battery and 66W wired fast charging.

– When is Honor 90 Pro expected to be released?

No announcements have been made regarding the launch of the Honor 90 Pro in India.

– What is the price of Honor 90?

Honor is yet to announce the price of the Honor 90 smartphone in India.

(Hero and Featured Image Credits: Courtesy Honor)