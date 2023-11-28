Deepfake vs Real Videos: 7 Easy Ways To Distinguish AI Generated Fake Content

AI can be dangerous.

You may have heard of this time and again but the first examples that come to mind are mostly related to a chatbot or robot casually mentioning its plans of ending humanity. Not to mention, the deepfake vs real videos debate has become even more prominent in light of recent events (more on that later).

Although governments worldwide discuss plans to draft regulations around the development of AI in order to keep things in check, the rapidly evolving AI industry has created affordable tools for the masses, thereby ushering us into a new era of computing.

While a lot of AI’s abilities are used to humanity’s advantage, some folk aren’t shying away from using it for malicious reasons. Case in point? The latest deepfake controversy surrounding Indian actress Rashmika Mandanna.

Deepfake technology has actually been around for years. In fact, the movie and TV industry has relied on it for decades to make the unbelievable seem believable on the screen. However, advancements in artificial intelligence have distributed this ‘movie magic’ to the masses. When in the wrong hands, this technology can damage the reputation of individuals, convey undesirable messages and spread rampant disinformation.

After the recent emergence of AI-generated fake videos related to certain celebrities and politicians, there’s been a demand to implement strong deepfake detection mechanisms by both authorities and content platforms. Until such measures are widely available, there are, fortunately, some ways of distinguishing deepfake videos from real ones.

It’ll be advisable to read up on these so as to not fall for another deepfake video in the near future.

Deepfake vs real videos: How can you distinguish one from the other?

Although newer AI tools have made it easier to use photorealistic effects in deepfake videos, there are some caveats. Artificial intelligence is in its nascent stage right now and despite the best efforts, it often fails to match the real deal as far as attention to detail is concerned.

As such, despite the lack of professional tools to detect deepfake videos, you can always rely on your observational skills to figure out the differences vis-à-vis a deepfake vs real video. Not to mention, AI-created content lacks a natural touch and does not follow basic laws of physics.

In other words, those with a keen eye for detail can easily spot the difference between a real Tom Cruise and his AI-mutated variant.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton)

How can you detect deepfake videos online?

1. The face and body do not match

Most deepfake AI tools solely rely on face swapping to achieve the desired results.

As such, one of the easiest ways to identify a deepfake is by closely examining the face. An artificially patched face on someone else’s body will always look unnatural and out of proportion from the rest of the body. Another easy way to spot a deepfake is by checking for skin irregularities on the face such as wrinkles, acne, moles and pores as most AI algorithms tend to unnaturally smoothen out these details.

The facial expressions will also differ from the body language, thereby indicating a deepfake video.

2. Weird eye movements

As AI tools struggle to properly render eye movements, it’s an effective way of differentiating between a deepfake and a real video.

Try to look for unnatural eye movements or blinking. Deepfake videos often have subjects that do not blink. In many cases, the eye movements seem to be quite robotic.

3. No sync with skin tones

Subjects in deepfake videos often have faces with a skin tone that does not match the rest of the body. So, try to look for inconsistencies in the skin tone of the face and the hands, legs, neck or any other visible body part. When it comes to identifying a deepfake vs a real video, this is one of the most accurate methods of doing so.

4. The length of the video

This is probably the easiest way of distinguishing a deepfake from a real video.

In order to create a deepfake, an AI algorithm needs to be trained for long hours to generate the desired results. Hence, most deepfake videos are usually short and are derived from social media videos or short press clips.

5. Inaccurate audio

Despite AI tools being able to generate songs and lyrics at your command, they can struggle with authenticity and other key factors such as accent and pitch. As such, most deepfake videos lack audio in a bid to hide these inaccuracies. Be wary of such inconsistencies while watching a video.

6. Use Google Images for help

If all other ways prove inefficient, you can always fall back on Google Images. Simply take a screenshot from the video and upload it to Google’s ‘search by image’ option. There’s a high chance that Google’s search algorithm will end up doing a good job and find the source of the original video or highlight similar fake videos from other sources.

7. Look for ambient anomalies

Deepfake AI often fails to pay attention to all the other details in the scene. In pursuit of cloning accurate faces, the algorithms often struggle with lighting, shadows and general details. If you spot an unnatural glow around the face or are unable to see any shadow being created by the primary source of light, you’re probably looking at a deepfake.

Note: It is always advisable to not take a video clip of a controversial nature seriously. If you suspect foul play, you should always report such videos and posts to the social media platform. Additionally, you should always check for the authenticity of the source.

(Hero and Featured Image Credits: Courtesy Christian Gertenbach via Unsplash)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– How to differentiate between deepfake vs real video?

A deepfake video often leaves trails of inaccuracies such as a facial mismatch with the body, unnatural body language, a short video duration, missing audio and more.