How Can You View Instagram Stories Anonymously?

At some point, many of you have been that sketchy ex trying to constantly stalk your former flame or scour through your Bumble match’s social media profile to understand who they are before falling into the ‘dating trap.’ Whatever the reasons are, Instagram is a haven to keep abreast of all the latest happenings in a person’s life. Thanks to our never-ending curiosity, many of us have shamelessly viewed other people’s Instagram stories despite knowing they might see our name on the viewer’s list. But what if we tell you can successfully commit the deed while staying incognito? Let’s take you through some of the best practices for viewing Instagram stories anonymously!

While there’s no official way to watch Instagram stories without revealing your identity, a few methods allow you to trick the app‘s algorithm and make things work. Please note that these methods have disadvantages and limitations, so make sure you resort to them only if you’re curious. Keep reading!

How can you watch a user’s Instagram stories anonymously?

Use the Airplane mode

Your smartphone’s Airplane mode is a lifesaver when granting secrecy to view Instagram stories. If you’ve already pre-loaded a story on Instagram, you can view it regardless of whether you’re connected to the internet. Here’s what to do:

Go to the person’s profile and load the story.

Turn off your WiFi/ cellular connection or switch to Airplane mode and then again return to the page to view the story. It will load.

This way, Instagram won’t be able to count your view, and your purpose is fulfilled!

However, there’s one catch. If the person has shared an exceptionally long story (like a long video), you might not be able to view the whole of it. Or if the person has shared many story slides, they won’t pre-load, and you’ll only see a few of them.

Try the half-swipe method

This trick will only work if you’re already following the person.

If the targeted person’s story appears on your feed, click on the Instagram story of the profile appearing before or after it.

Tap on this story to pause it, then slowly slide your finger toward the story you want to view.

Only swipe your way partially because it will give away your name. Instead, get a preview/sneak peek and then slide back.

The major drawback of this method is that you can only view the first story if it’s a photo because videos aren’t accessible in this manner. Secondly, you’ll be an ‘accidental swipe’ away from viewing the whole story, which leaves the entire process futile.

Set up a secondary account

If you’re willing to go to great lengths to fulfil your stalking endeavours, creating a secondary account is another (relatively) safe way. If the target person’s account is public, you can have a hassle-free staking experience. However, if the account is private, you might have to build authenticity to be accepted into their profile.

If this doesn’t work for you, ask a friend already added to their list to send you a screenshot of the story or a screen recording if there’s a video. Don’t worry. Instagram doesn’t notify you when you screenshot a story!

Resort to Third-Party apps

Some third-party tools or websites let you view Instagram stories anonymously without even logging into your account. Web-based platforms like Insta Stories Viewer only require you to enter the Instagrammer’s username, ensuring that the person can’t trace it back to you. This means you can even view the person’s story even if you do not have a social media account or are blocked from the person’s Instagram. What’s the catch? The account whose story you wish to view has to be public.

These are the only (relatively) reliable ways to help you view Instagram stories anonymously!

(Hero image: Courtesy Pramod Tiwari/ Pexels; Feature image: Courtesy HtcHnm/Pixabay)

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia India