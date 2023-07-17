What We Know About The Infinix GT 10 Pro Gaming Smartphone

As mobile gaming gets increasingly popular each passing day, smartphone manufacturers are trying to capitalise on the opportunity with novel ideas that eventually morph into peculiar products. The concept of a gaming smartphone has been around for several years and while consumers haven’t warmed up to it, this product category often helps a brand draw more customers to its showrooms. After carpet bombing several Southeast Asian markets with cheap Android smartphones, Infinix is trying its hand at gaming smartphones with the Infinix GT 10 Pro. Unsurprisingly, this gaming smartphone is likely to aim for the affordable end of the market.

The Infinix GT 10 Pro teasers got off to a controversial start, with netizens comparing the teased designs with the recently announced Nothing Phone (2). In fact, the teaser image got Nothing CEO Carl Pei to consider getting his lawyers ready in case Infinix ends up copying the Glyph light interface!

Time to get the lawyers ready! 😂 — Carl Pei (@getpeid) July 13, 2023

As interesting as this likely lawsuit might seem, our focus right now is on the Infinix GT 10 Pro and everything it is expected to offer.

Infinix GT 10 Pro: A budget-friendly gaming smartphone

If we were to go buy its design, the Infinix GT 10 Pro is slated to be a new member of the gaming smartphone community. Based on the latest revelations from a report by GSMArena, the smartphone wears an aggressive design on its rear. Inspirations seem to have been taken from the Nothing Phone (2), especially for the semi-transparent back panel. The circular element and the raised camera lenses also seem to be inspired by the Nothing smartphones but that’s where the similarities end (as far as we can decipher from the leaked images).

Staying true to the visual ethos of a gaming smartphone, the Infinix GT 10 Pro features lots of aggressive visual elements with contrasting colour accents and patterns. One of the images also shows a uniquely designed charging cable, which is something we have seen in past gaming phones from several other brands.

The front of the phone is hidden from view in all the images but we at least have the packaging box to look at, which appears to have a makeshift passive audio amplifier.

What about its specs?

The leaked report also reveals some crucial bits of information about the gaming smartphone’s specs. It will rely on a MediaTek Dimensity chipset, though there’s no mention of the exact name of the chipset. It is alleged that the phone will be able to run games like PUBG, Free Fire and MLBB with ‘decent frame rates.’ The phone will run XOS 13 based on Android 13 out of the box and Infinix will be offering one OS update and another two years of security updates.

This is the Infinix GT 10 Pro, a gaming smartphone landing in early August https://t.co/ZeQmkcBiA4 pic.twitter.com/pQYb81IQJR — GSMArena.com (@gsmarena_com) July 17, 2023

The Infinix GT 10 Pro will also have a triple camera at the back wherein the main camera will have a 108-megapixel image sensor.

Infinix GT 10 Pro’s price and release date

The phone is rumoured to be launching in August and India could be the first country to get it. Concerning its price, there are no expectations or estimates at the moment. Infinix usually makes affordable smartphones and the GT 10 Pro could end up being a mid-range phone relying on an older MediaTek chipset for gaming.

Hero and Featured Image Credits: Courtesy Unsplash / @SCREEN POST (representational images)