Apple Might Launch A New ‘iPhone Ultra’, The Most Expensive iPhone Yet

Every year, Apple comes out with a new model for its flagship device, the iPhone. In 2023 fans of the tech giant are anticipating the release of the iPhone 15, along with the iPhone 15 Pro and the iPhone 15 Pro Max. While we can expect Apple to roll out these new models later this year, there is quite a bit of chatter about a new iPhone Ultra that might be in development for a 2024 release.

An even pricier iPhone 16 Ultra may be in the works at Apple 📱‼️ This high-end device would release in September 2024 at the earliest… pic.twitter.com/S9WAbKjXDJ — AppleTrack (@appltrack) February 6, 2023

According to reports, CEO Tim Cook has informed investors that iPhone users are willing to splurge for the best experience the smartphone can offer. “I think people are willing to really stretch to get the best they can afford in that category,” Cook said in a statement. Currently, Apple’s most expensive smartphone is the iPhone 14 Pro Max (with 1 TB space) which is priced at USD 1,600.

What we know about the rumoured new iPhone Ultra

While not much is known about the iPhone Ultra right now, it is being speculated that the new model will be more expensive than even the Pro Max models. While not much is known about the specs of this new smartphone, there have been rumours that Apple might drop the charging port in its Ultra model in a bid to shift to wireless charging entirely.

We can also look at the iPhone 14 Pro Max’s specifications to get somewhat of an idea about the iPhone Ultra’s potential specifications. For instance, the display for Apple’s rumoured new phone might be upwards of 6.7 inches. We might also see a pixel resolution greater than 2796 x 1290. The phone might also have an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance. In terms of raw power, we can safely anticipate an upgrade to the A16 bionic chip that will undoubtedly be the most powerful processor in an iPhone.

(Hero picture credits: Courtesy Unsplash/Paolo Giubilato)

(Feature picture credits: Courtesy Unsplash/Andrew Griswold)