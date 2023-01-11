Home > Gear > Tech > iQOO 11 Twitter Reviews: The New 5G Smartphone That Has The Internet Buzzing
iQOO 11 Twitter Reviews: The New 5G Smartphone That Has The Internet Buzzing
By: Aayaan Upadhyaya, Jan 11 2023 10:31 pm

There is a new smartphone in town and it’s one that warrants your attention. The iQOO 11 is a powerful gadget that offers incredible performance and 5G connectivity. The phone, which will go on sale on 13th January, will be priced at INR 51,999 on Amazon.

The iQOO 5G 11’s exciting features: 2k E6 AMOLED display, V2 graphic chip and more

The iQOO 11 is a powerful smartphone that comes equipped with some incredible specs under the hood. Right off the bat, the phone has a stunning 2k E6 AMOLED display that is an absolute visual treat for the eyes. It also comes equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip that boasts the highest-ever AnTuTu score of 1.3 Mn+.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by iQOO India (@iqooind)

If you love playing video games on your smartphone, then you will absolutely love the iQOO 11 as it features a powerful and dedicated V2 graphic chip. The phone also comes with fast charging that will restore your battery to 50% in just eight minutes! Then there’s the 50-megapixel camera that comes with optical image stabilisation and an ultra-wide angle. According to iQOO, the camera will also let you light up your night photography in an impressive way.

Twitter reviews: the iQOO 11 5G smartphone gets a thumbs up from tech junkies

For more information about the iQOO 11, click here

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Question: What is the price for iQ00 11?

Answer: While the official price for the iQ00 11 is INR 59,999, it will be available on Amazon starting at INR 51,999.

Question: Is iQ00 11 available on amazon?

Answer: Yes. the iQOO 11 will be available on Amazon starting from 13th January, 2023.

Question: What are the features for iQ00 11?

Answer: Features of the iQOO include a 2k E6 AMOLED display screen, a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, dedicated V2 graphic chip, and a 50-megapixel camera with OIS.

Aayaan Upadhyaya
Senior Editor - Growth, Augustman
Aayaan Upadhyaya enjoys writing about pop culture, wellness, and lifestyle. In his spare time, you can find him listening to true crime podcasts, playing RPG video games, or reading an engrossing novel. A graduate of journalism and mass communication, he is a senior editor who has previously worked with Times Internet.
