iQOO 11 Twitter Reviews: The New 5G Smartphone That Has The Internet Buzzing

There is a new smartphone in town and it’s one that warrants your attention. The iQOO 11 is a powerful gadget that offers incredible performance and 5G connectivity. The phone, which will go on sale on 13th January, will be priced at INR 51,999 on Amazon.

iQOO 11 is launching today in 🇮🇳 India at 12 noon. India’s first Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 phone.@IqooInd #iQOO11 pic.twitter.com/U6USGpH3br — Prathap G (@prathapgtech) January 10, 2023

The iQOO 5G 11’s exciting features: 2k E6 AMOLED display, V2 graphic chip and more

The iQOO 11 is a powerful smartphone that comes equipped with some incredible specs under the hood. Right off the bat, the phone has a stunning 2k E6 AMOLED display that is an absolute visual treat for the eyes. It also comes equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip that boasts the highest-ever AnTuTu score of 1.3 Mn+.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by iQOO India (@iqooind)

If you love playing video games on your smartphone, then you will absolutely love the iQOO 11 as it features a powerful and dedicated V2 graphic chip. The phone also comes with fast charging that will restore your battery to 50% in just eight minutes! Then there’s the 50-megapixel camera that comes with optical image stabilisation and an ultra-wide angle. According to iQOO, the camera will also let you light up your night photography in an impressive way.

Twitter reviews: the iQOO 11 5G smartphone gets a thumbs up from tech junkies

How it actually looked and how the low-light video mode in the #iQOO11 captured the scene. Both were shot on the same phone. @IqooInd tells us that this is because of the V2 chip, which unlocks the ability to record well-exposed low-light videos up to 4k 30fps. pic.twitter.com/H7Z9iF6txt — Pranav Hegde (@PranavHegdeHere) January 7, 2023

This is really a beautiful look of this new IQ00 11 smartphone and guys don’t miss to buy this smartphone#iQOO115G #iQOO11 pic.twitter.com/j0HMxPzHNO — Joe (@LoveBhanushali5) January 10, 2023

IQ0011 has fastest Speed good camera quality and also amazing features. #iQOO115G #iQOO11 pic.twitter.com/4APHpEXqUj — Umarriaz (@Umarria42539658) January 10, 2023

(Main image credits: Courtesy Instagram/iQOO)

