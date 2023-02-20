iQOO Neo 7 5G: Everything To Know About The Latest Smartphone Release

After launching the iQOO 11, iQOO has now launched its second smartphone of the year – the Neo 7 (5G). While the former was curated as a premium device, the new smartphone is specially targeted towards the gaming community.

iQOO Neo 7 (5G) specs: Its processor, display, camera and battery life

The iQoo Neo 7 5G runs on the Android 13-based Funtouch OS 13. It also has a gorgeous 6.78-inch FHD+ AMOLED display that will amp up your gaming and media viewing experience. The powerful new smartphone is powered by an octa-core 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 8200 5G chipset and a Mali-G610 GPU that make gaming a lot smoother. It also comes equipped with 12 GB of LPDDR RAM that is expandable to up to 20 GB. In other words, you won’t have to worry about any of your multitasking needs as well.

The iQOO Neo 7 5G features a triple-camera setup with the primary sensor being a 64-megapixel lens with optical image stabilisation (OIS). It also features an additional 2-megapixel bokeh camera, as well as a 2-megapixel macro camera. The smartphone also features a 16-megapixel front camera that is perfect for clicking selfies and long video calls.

For videos, you can record them in 4k on 60 frames per second with the rear camera. However, on the front camera, you can only record in 1080p at 30 frames per second. Even though the camera is not one of the highlight features of this phone, it does offer cool modes like portrait, night, micro movie, slow motion, time-lapse, panorama, sports and dual-view.

The phone also has an in-display fingerprint sensor, an infrared sensor and stereo speakers (that are perfect for gaming). It also comes with Bluetooth 5.3, NFC and a powerful (and longlasting) 5,000 mAh battery with 120W fast charging support. This phone can be fully charged in just 30 minutes, which is one of the most important characteristics of the new model, especially if you’re a gamer.

The iQOO Neo 7 5G comes in two colours – a cool Frost Blue and a classy Interstellar Black.

iQOO Neo 7 (5G): Twitter reviews from tech gurus

With the launch of the iQOO Neo 7, tech gurus were able to use the new smartphone and shared their reviews on Twitter. Check them out below.

New year, new iQOO NEO… Will cover the NEO7 soon. #iQOONEO7 pic.twitter.com/AOBu0PzV0B — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) February 19, 2023

#iQOONeo7 >> #iQOONeo6 8 5G bands vs 4 5G bands

D8200 > SD870 (Gaming)

LPDDR5 > LPDDR4X

5,000 mAh > 4,700 mAh

120W > 80W

Upto Android 15 > Upto Android 14

NA < 8MP UW Just for One Ultrawide, no point in comprising in so many aspects. pic.twitter.com/dHU5d8FmOM — TECHZONED  (@techzoned_) February 16, 2023

iQOO Neo 7 Overview Pros

– Solid performance with MediaTek Dimensity 8200

– Color accurate & bright panel

– Overall smooth UI

– Excellent battery life

– Main camera similar to Neo 6 Cons

– No Ultra wide lens

– Build quality could be better Got any questions? Drop them below pic.twitter.com/TRjL2Gj9st — Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) February 16, 2023

The iQOO Neo 7 family has grown to four members with the introduction of the iQOO Neo7 SE, released in early December 2020. The Neo7 offers a Dimensity 8200 chipset, a 6.78” 120Hz display, and a fast-charging 5,000mAh battery. pic.twitter.com/18Z4Hox9vk — AndroidGreek (@AndroidGreek) February 17, 2023

(Hero and feature image credits: Courtesy iQOO)