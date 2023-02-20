Home > Gear > Tech > iQOO Neo 7 5G: Everything To Know About The Latest Smartphone Release
iQOO Neo 7 5G: Everything To Know About The Latest Smartphone Release
Gear

iQOO Neo 7 5G: Everything To Know About The Latest Smartphone Release

By: Sanika Achrekar, Feb 20 2023 5:04 pm

After launching the iQOO 11, iQOO has now launched its second smartphone of the year – the Neo 7 (5G). While the former was curated as a premium device, the new smartphone is specially targeted towards the gaming community.

iQOO Neo 7 (5G) specs: Its processor, display, camera and battery life

The iQoo Neo 7 5G runs on the Android 13-based Funtouch OS 13. It also has a gorgeous 6.78-inch FHD+ AMOLED display that will amp up your gaming and media viewing experience. The powerful new smartphone is powered by an octa-core 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 8200 5G chipset and a Mali-G610 GPU that make gaming a lot smoother. It also comes equipped with 12 GB of LPDDR RAM that is expandable to up to 20 GB. In other words, you won’t have to worry about any of your multitasking needs as well.

The iQOO Neo 7 5G features a triple-camera setup with the primary sensor being a 64-megapixel lens with optical image stabilisation (OIS). It also features an additional 2-megapixel bokeh camera, as well as a 2-megapixel macro camera. The smartphone also features a 16-megapixel front camera that is perfect for clicking selfies and long video calls.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by iQOO India (@iqooind)

For videos, you can record them in 4k on 60 frames per second with the rear camera. However, on the front camera, you can only record in 1080p at 30 frames per second. Even though the camera is not one of the highlight features of this phone, it does offer cool modes like portrait, night, micro movie, slow motion, time-lapse, panorama, sports and dual-view.

The phone also has an in-display fingerprint sensor, an infrared sensor and stereo speakers (that are perfect for gaming). It also comes with Bluetooth 5.3, NFC and a powerful (and longlasting) 5,000 mAh battery with 120W fast charging support. This phone can be fully charged in just 30 minutes, which is one of the most important characteristics of the new model, especially if you’re a gamer.

The iQOO Neo 7 5G comes in two colours – a cool Frost Blue and a classy Interstellar Black.

iQOO Neo 7 (5G): Twitter reviews from tech gurus

With the launch of the iQOO Neo 7, tech gurus were able to use the new smartphone and shared their reviews on Twitter. Check them out below.

(Hero and feature image credits: Courtesy iQOO)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Question: Which is better: iQOO or Vivo?

Answer: iQOO is a sub-brand of Vivo in China but it operates as a separate entity in India. So, there's not much difference in the quality of their respective smartphones.

Question: Which processor is used in iQOO Neo 7?

Answer: iQOO Neo 7 5G uses the octa-core 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 8200 5G chipset, with a Mali G610 GPU.

Question: What is the full form of iQOO?

Answer: The full form of IQOO is 'I Quest On and On'.

gadgets iQOO Smartphones Tech vivo
written by.

Sanika Achrekar
Digital Writer, Augustman
Sanika lives for fashion and skincare. She enjoys writing about style, beauty, and lifestyle. She worked as a fashion writer for Man's World India magazine. When not writing about designers and trends, she likes to shop, travel, try new Sushi restaurants, practise pilates and rewatch her comfort shows.
Style Luxury Grooming Wellness
You May Also Like.
Follow us @Augustman