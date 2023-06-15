iQOO Neo 7 Pro: Specifications, Expected Pricing, Release Date And More

Over the last couple of years, iQOO has achieved fame and glory in the affordable smartphone segment. As a sub-brand of Vivo, iQOO keeps on delivering hit after hit and knows how to please demanding consumers in markets like India. The iQOO Neo series was announced in 2021 to specifically cater to those who need a fast Android phone albeit with a few compromises here and there. The iQOO Neo 6 and Neo 7 have been a hit and as iQOO announced the Neo 8 in China, consumers in India expected it to grace its shores as well. However, it appears that the Neo 7 generation isn’t done with India yet.

In a surprising move, iQOO India announced the iQOO Neo 7 Pro for India as a more performance-oriented version of the already fast Neo 7. After the announcement, iQOO’s teasers and leaks revealed the Neo 7 Pro as basically being a relaunch of the iQOO Neo 7 Racing Edition from China, a smartphone that is already on its way out. That doesn’t paint the best picture of the Neo 7 Pro, does it? Well, let’s deep dive into the upcoming smartphone and take a closer look at its specs, features, potential price tag and likely release date.

The iQOO Neo 7 Pro at a glance

Despite the iQOO Neo 7 Pro giving the appearance of a sloppy rebadging job, the product itself has enough grunt to be a fan favourite amongst Indian buyers, especially if it’s priced properly. This is largely because the Neo 7 Pro, which is known as the Neo 7 Racing Edition in China, is a beast in terms of raw computing power.

Considering its specifications, this phone could take the fight to the OnePlus 11R, Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G, Motorola Edge 30 Fusion and other smartphones priced under INR 40,000. We also expect iQOO to beat all of these smartphones in pricing.

iQOO Neo 7 Pro: Its specifications and features

First, the iQOO Neo 7 Pro comes equipped with a powerful chipset. The Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 has already been a fan favourite amongst gamers in the midrange segment. In the iQOO Neo 7 Pro, you can expect this chipset to perform at its best, delivering almost the same levels of performance as the flagship iQOO 11.

Since the phone is based on the iQOO Neo 7 Racing Edition, the rest of the specifications can be derived from that model. As such, the phone is likely to feature a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz, HDR10+ support and a peak brightness of up to 1500 nits. The phone is also likely to get a 5,000mAh battery which can be charged via a 120W wired charger. When it launches in India, you can expect it to run the latest version of FunTouch OS based on Android 13.

As for the cameras, the Neo 7 Pro has a triple rear camera setup, consisting of a 50-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera and a 2-megapixel macro camera. The front camera relies on a 16-megapixel sensor for selfies and video calls.

Adhering to the design trends of 2023, the Neo 7 Pro will have a vegan leather finish on the back. Although iQOO has teased the phone in a bright orange colour, buyers can also expect light blue and dark blue variants of the same.

iQOO Neo 7 Pro’s release date and pricing

The iQOO Neo 7 Pro’s official release date will be July 4 in India. Unfortunately, iQOO is yet to reveal the pricing for the phone, though we expect it to be quite competitive and under INR 40,000.

(Hero and Featured Image Credits: Courtesy iQOO)