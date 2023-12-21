iQOO Neo 9 Pro vs iQOO Neo 7 Pro: A Detailed Look At All The Upgrades

iQOO set a new precedent in the smartphone industry with the iQOO 12. At a time when most manufacturers are hiking the prices of their mass-market models to offset R&D costs, the iQOO 12 manages to offer the latest top-tier specifications and cool features at a price point that’s less than Apple’s two-year-old iPhone 13.

As such, for the more accessible price segments where gaming performance takes priority, it was expected that iQOO would introduce a banger of a deal. The iQOO Neo 7 Pro has been one such phone, offering a flagship-tier chipset in a decent midrange package. With the iQOO Neo 9 Pro, the company could dominate the segment, provided it keeps the price similar to its flagship offering.

For the uninitiated, the iQOO Neo series is the brand’s performance-centric midrange lineup that offers previous-generation flagship specs at a reasonably affordable price. The iQOO Neo 7 Pro was its newest offering for India, combining last year’s Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip with a midrange specifications package. This year, the iQOO Neo 9 series is expected to up the game by not only upgrading the chipset but also other crucial factors that matter to consumers in this segment.

On that note, let’s take a look at what iQOO has to offer with an iQOO Neo 9 Pro vs iQOO Neo 7 Pro comparison piece.

iQOO Neo 9 Pro’s specs at a glance

The iQOO Neo 9 Pro will be unveiled at an upcoming event on December 27 and while iQOO has revealed a few details about the handset, the leaks leave nothing to the imagination.

As per the leaks, the iQOO Neo 9 Pro’s biggest asset will be its chipset. Unlike the vanilla iQOO Neo 9 which is expected to feature the dated Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, the iQOO Neo 9 Pro will feature MediaTek’s latest and greatest chipset, the Dimensity 9300. This is the same chipset that was seen on the Vivo X100 series and promises to offer the same levels of performance as any Snapdragon 8 Gen 3-equipped smartphone. Rumours also suggest that the phone will feature 12GB RAM and 256GB storage as standard, with higher-priced variants offering more. The device is also coming with Vivo’s Q1 chip that promises to boost gaming performance.

For its display, the iQOO Neo 9 Pro is rumoured to feature a 6.7-inch 1.5K resolution LTPO OLED panel with a max refresh rate of 144Hz. Both the vanilla and Pro variants will feature a 50-megapixel Sony IMX920 sensor for the main rear camera and another 50-megapixel sensor for the ultrawide camera. All of this is likely to be powered by a 5,000mAh battery that will solely rely on the 120W wired charging solution. In India, the iQOO Neo 9 Pro could launch with Vivo’s FunTouchOS 14 experience based on Android 14.

iQOO Neo 9 Pro vs iQOO Neo 7 Pro: Is the upcoming model worth the wait?

Performance

The MediaTek Dimensity 9300 chipset on the iQOO Neo 9 Pro is an absolute beast in terms of raw performance, nabbing an AnTuTu score of 2.2 million. That’s not to say that the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 is weak, considering that it powered some of the world’s fastest Android phones in 2022 and early 2023. However, its average AnTuTu score of 1 million puts it at a serious disadvantage against the Dimensity 9300.

Even if iQOO launched the upcoming device with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, which garners an AnTuTu score of 1.28 million, the iQOO Neo 9 Pro will still have an advantage.

Add to that the newer FunTouchOS 14 experience based on Android 14 and the iQOO Neo 9 Pro ends up being a steal deal for performance seekers on a budget.

Cameras

For a gaming smartphone, the iQOO Neo 7 Pro has a decent camera system, one that is good enough for casual photography. The device features a 50-megapixel sensor for the primary camera, a secondary 8-megapixel ultrawide lens and a 2-megapixel sensor with a macro lens.

However, the iQOO Neo 9 Pro is expected to offer a better photography experience with its 50-megapixel Sony IMX980 sensor for the main camera. The secondary camera will feature a 50-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide lens.

Display

The iQOO Neo 7 Pro offers a 6.7-inch 120Hz AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080p and a peak HDR brightness rating of 1,300 nits (pretty average for a phone of its range).

The iQOO Neo 9 Pro, on the other hand, will offer a 6.7-inch display with a 1.5K resolution LTPO OLED panel, offering a variable refresh rate of up to 144Hz. iQOO is yet to reveal the peak brightness rating of the panel.

iQOO Neo 9 Pro vs iQOO Neo 7 Pro: Our verdict

The core differences between the iQOO Neo 9 Pro and the ageing iQOO Neo 7 Pro are significant, with the former offering substantial upgrades over the latter.

The core requirement of top-notch performance is met by the Dimensity 9300 chip’s supreme capabilities and, when complemented by iQOO’s FunTouch OS 14, it might offer the fastest Android experience for gamers in this price range. The device also promises a better viewing experience with the advanced display panel and main camera.

If you are interested in investing in a midrange gaming smartphone, skip the iQOO Neo 7 Pro and wait until the iQOO Neo 9 Pro comes to the market.

If iQOO manages to sell it for a competitive price, the iQOO Neo 9 Pro could decimate many performance-focused premium smartphones in the sub-INR 40,000 category, besides outclassing the iQOO Neo 7 Pro.

(Hero and Featured Image Credits: Courtesy iQOO)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– What is the difference between the camera of the iQOO Neo 7 Pro and the iQOO Neo 9 Pro?

The iQOO Neo 9 Pro features a newer 50-megapixel Sony IMX980 image sensor for the main camera that’s superior to the 50-megapixel sensor on the iQOO Neo 7 Pro.

– What are the specifications of the iQOO Neo 9 Pro?

The iQOO Neo 9 Pro will feature the MediaTek Dimensity 9300 chipset, a 6.7-inch 1.5K resolution LTPO OLED 144Hz display, a 50-megapixel Sony IMX980 main camera sensor, a 5000mAh battery and 120W wired charging.

– What is the price of the iQOO Neo 9 Pro?

iQOO is yet to reveal the price of the iQOO Neo 9 Pro.