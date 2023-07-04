Jio Bharat V2 4G Phone Announced: Impressive Features For Just INR 999

The battle for smartphone supremacy sees Apple and Samsung lock horns all year round, coming out with novel approaches to mobile telephony. If you are willing to splurge, there are a lot of cool features you can get your hands on (quite literally!).

However, in a market like India where the vast majority of people can’t afford high-end smartphones, the onus falls onto the previous generation’s feature phones to drive technology forward for those not willing (or unable) to spend exuberant amounts of money. Reliance’s Jio has been trying to offer smart feature phones since 2018, starting with the JioPhone. Now, with its new Jio phone – the Jio Bharat V2 – the company has managed to create something truly special that offers smart features at an astonishingly low price point.

The Jio Bharat V2 is all about basic mobile telephony, albeit with modern-day necessities such as 4G LTE connectivity and access to basic apps. The same is applicable to the Jio Bharat K1 Karbonn, the sister phone of the Jio Bharat V2. The basic features are similar in both the models and it’s up to the buyer to choose what kind of design they prefer. The most important bit about these Jio Bharat phones is their incredible price which, at INR 999, is offering one of the most affordable ways to stay connected to the world.

While the Jio Bharat V2’s price won’t be enough to compete with the latest iPhone or Samsung Galaxy smartphone, there’s a lot that these phones have to offer. Let’s take a quick look at what you get for a minuscule price. But before that…

What is Jio Bharat?

Jio Bharat is a platform developed by Reliance Jio that aims to bring smart feature phones to the masses. Jio dictates the basic necessities these feature phones need to adhere to, such as the presence of 4G connectivity and a rear camera. The Jio Bharat V2 is the company’s own offering on this platform but other manufacturers can also join in. Karbonn Mobiles, for instance, has also come up with a Jio Bharat K1 Karbonn phone with the same set of features.

Jio Bharat V2’s incredible price is a gamechanger

The new Jio phones are currently among the most-affordable mobile phones money can buy. Unlike generic feature phones that still rely on 2G connectivity and no smart features, the Jio Bharat phones rely on Jio’s 4G LTE network and offer a couple of apps. Both the Jio Bharat V2 and Jio Bharat K1 Karbonn retail at a price of INR 999.

So, what’s the catch?

These feature phones are carrier locked to Jio’s network. Hence, you will need to have a Jio SIM card in order to use these phones. Additionally, there are separate Jio Bharat plans that offer benefits designed for these feature phones.

A basic monthly plan worth INR 123 offers unlimited calls and 0.5 GB of data per day with a validity of 28 days. There’s also an annual plan costing INR 1,234 that offers the same benefits but with validity for a year.

Standard features of the Jio Bharat phones

The Jio Bharat phones are sold by different manufacturers but offer the same set of features. The Jio Bharat V2 and Jio Bharat K1 Karbonn have different exterior designs but they are similar underneath. These phones come with a tiny colour display accompanied by a standard T9 keypad. They offer a VGA camera at the back along with a loudspeaker. Charging is taken care of via a micro-USB port and there’s also a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Although Jio hasn’t specified the OS details, all Jio Bharat phones will run Jio apps such as JioCinema and JioSaavn. Users will also be able to make UPI payments via the JioPay app. Lastly, these phones also get the standard ‘feature phone goodies’ like a torch and FM radio.

(Hero and Featured Image Credits: Courtesy Jio)