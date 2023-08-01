Everything We Know About The 2023 JioBook Laptop

Post the COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for laptops has skyrocketed and manufacturers are leaving no stone unturned to attract customers. Faster processors, premium designs, long-lasting battery life and innovative features are key aspects that are currently driving the laptop market forward. Sadly, all this progress and innovation comes at a price and not many brands are willing to do anything about it. In India, a basic Windows laptop that can help you get everyday work done will set you back by at least INR 40,000. Reliance Jio, however, has an answer to this issue in the form of the new 2023 JioBook laptop.

As it stands, the JioBook 2023 laptop is currently one of the most affordable laptops on the market. It’s aiming to cater to a crowd that needs a portable PC to get work done but doesn’t want to splurge. Mind you, this crowd doesn’t really care about cutting-edge processors or next-gen foldable displays. This crowd, which consists of students or budding entrepreneurs, is just looking for a laptop that performs basic tasks.

As the new JioBook laptop is making some big promises, we take a quick look at everything it has to offer.

2023 JioBook laptop: Taking a look at its features

Surprisingly, for a laptop that costs less than most smartphones, the JioBook 2023 offers quite a lot for its price. It is, in essence, a fully functioning laptop, albeit one that doesn’t rely on the conventional Windows 11 platform.

Instead, the JioBook laptop runs on an Android-based JioOS operating system that is optimised for its modest hardware. The laptop is built around an octa-core MediaTek MT8788 chipset that’s paired with 4GB of LPDDR4 RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. Users can upgrade the storage to an additional 256GB via a microSD card slot. Unlike most laptops in this segment, the JioBook laptop also has a SIM card slot that supports 4G networks. Hence, users will be able to stay connected to Jio’s 4G network while on the move.

For wireless connectivity, the JioBook 2023 relies on Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0. As far as the conventional I/O ports are concerned, users get treated to a mini-HDMI port, two USB-A 2.0 ports and a 3.5mm headphone jack. There is also a dual speaker setup for a stereo effect and a 2-megapixel webcam.

The laptop looks fairly modern and comes in a familiar ‘Jio blue’ colour. Since the PC is built to be budget-friendly, the laptop’s body is made out of plastic and weighs just 990 grams. Additionally, the display is limited to a compact 11.6-inch HD resolution LCD panel.

For power, the JioBook 2023 laptop relies on a 5,000mAh battery that claims to deliver up to eight hours of battery life.

What will be JioBook 2023’s price?

The JioBook 2023 is coming in at a price of INR 16,499, which makes it one of the most affordable laptops to buy right now. The laptop will go on sale from August 5 and will be available via Amazon and all outlets of Reliance’s retail stores.

(Hero and Featured Image Credits: Courtesy Reliance Retail)