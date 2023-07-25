Lenovo Yoga 7i Review: A Practically Fun 2-In-1 Convertible

Unlike Apple’s MacBooks which rely solely on raw performance and the famed ‘ecosystem integration’, Windows notebooks have always thrived on cutting-edge innovation and new ideas. Forget convertible laptops with 360-degree hinges, Windows-based laptops from brands like Lenovo and Asus have evolved into machines with foldable displays and clip-on keyboards. As the scope for innovation keeps improving, these versatile form factors continue to improve and become more polished. The 2023 version of the Lenovo Yoga 7i is a great example of this.

Launched at a starting price of INR 1.11 lakhs, the Yoga 7i scores high on versatility without compromising on performance. It has got all the high-end specifications that one seeks from a computer and a stylish design to complement it. The OLED display is definitely one of its highlights, helping it to climb up your list of considerations. But is it the best value-for-money convertible laptop you can buy in this segment? Time to find out.

Lenovo Yoga 7i Pros and Cons

Pros:

Flawless performance

Premium design

Decent battery life

Cons:

Windows 11 is loaded with bloatware

Webcam quality

Lenovo Yoga 7i’s specifications

Display: 14-inch 1,920 x 1 200 Touchscreen OLED 400nits 100 per cent DCI-P3 60Hz Dolby Vision

Processor: Intel Core i7-1360P, 12C (4P + 8E) / 16T

RAM: 16GB LPDDR5 – 5200

Storage: 1TB SSD M.2 2242 PCIe 4.0×4 NVMe

Battery: 71Whr, 65W USB-C charger

OS: Windows 11

I/O Ports:

1x USB 3.2 Gen 1

2x Thunderbolt 4 ports

1x HDMI 1.4b

1x microSD card reader

1x Headphone/microphone combo jack (3.5mm)

A premium design

Lenovo’s Yoga laptops had always focused on a sleek profile with stylish elements adorning the body. The Yoga 7i in 2023 goes for a design that looks vastly different from its predecessors. The clamshell design remains largely unchanged from the usual form factor of a laptop but the sides have this unique curved design. Not only does it look good, but the curved sides make it much easier to hold than other wedge-shaped laptops. The entire body is made of aluminium but Lenovo’s soft-touch finish makes it feel luxurious. Our review unit has the ‘Tidal Teal’ (turquoise colour) shade that adds to the charm.

The build quality is on par with most other laptops in this price range. The hinge is firm and offers just the right amount of resistance. The nicely laid-out keyboard deck offers a spacious keyboard and the two speakers are positioned neatly. There’s enough space for the palm rests and given that it’s a compact 14-inch laptop, everything is within reach. With a total weight of 1.4 kg, it is fairly lightweight to carry around as well.

The I/O ports are quite limited but this isn’t a machine meant for hardcore productivity. The Yoga 7i features a USB 3.2 Gen 1 port, two Thunderbolt 4 ports with support for Power Delivery and DisplayPort 1.4, an HDMI 1.4b port, a microSD card reader and a 3.5mm audio/mic jack.

Lenovo Yoga 7i’s display

The Lenovo Yoga 7i stands out from its competitors with its OLED display panel, which alone could be the reason for many to consider this laptop. OLED displays are known to offer bright, high-contrast and punchy colour profiles. The Yoga 7i with its 14-inch 1920 x 1200-pixel resolution OLED panel delivers a great experience every time you log in to the system. Be it editing photos or watching the latest Netflix web shows, the Dolby Vision support helps add a touch of immersion, especially when you put the laptop’s display in its ‘tent mode’.

The touch response is decent and the bundled stylus from Lenovo scores decently on latency. In layman’s English, this means that the stylus pen isn’t as responsive as the Apple Pencil for the iPad but it does the job well for basic sketches or presentations.

The bezels are fairly slim, and the top-mounted notch holds the 1080p webcam with its own privacy shutter. The webcam quality is decent as long as the ambient lighting is bright.

That said, there are some glaring omissions from Lenovo in this department. For starters, the 400 nits of peak brightness is just not enough for outdoor usage and is best suited for indoor situations. Then there’s the refresh rate, which being capped at 60Hz, doesn’t make it as pleasing to the eyes as a 90Hz display.

What about the performance?

The Yoga 7i is a lifestyle-oriented laptop that demands a good balance of power and efficiency. Our review unit came with the Intel Core i7-1360P, which is among the more entry-level variants of the Core-i7 processor family. With 18MB cache and a peak clock speed of 5GHz for the P cores, the processor promises fast processing speeds necessary for generic work. Paired with 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM, the Yoga 7i faired well in our usage patterns.

Most of my office work revolves largely around Google Chrome and almost 18-20 tabs of it opened simultaneously, as well as MS Word constantly sitting in the background. This is a rather generic workload for a 13th Gen Core i7 processor and hence, the Yoga 7i never shed a single drop of sweat in our testing. However, the lack of a discrete GPU was felt while doing regular photo editing tasks. The Intel Iris Xe has just enough grunt to deal with movies and basic web page renderings but anything more intensive puts the laptop under stress. If you edit photos and videos on the move, it is better to skip the Yoga 7i and look over other models that offer a discrete GPU.

The lack of a GPU also meant no gaming. The Intel Iris Xe with its low video memory can only run games from a decade ago, that too in the lowest of settings and choppy frame rates.

Lenovo offers a customised Windows 11 experience riddled with some bloatware apps. Lenovo’s Vantage app comes in handy to alter some of the system settings but the rest of the third-party apps seem excessive. Thankfully, you can uninstall the pesky antivirus advertisements as well as other third-party apps in a bid to aim for a bog-standard Windows experience.

However, when your workload falls within the Lenovo Yoga 7i’s bandwidth, the laptop shines. The keyboard plays a big role, offering good key travel and decent feedback. The large, contoured keycaps help with minimising ghost typing. The trackpad is fairly responsive and gels well with the Windows 11 multi-finger gestures.

Another aspect of the Lenovo Yoga 7i that left us impressed was the audio performance. The dual speaker setup has been tuned nicely and in a confined space, the audio output is good enough for binge-watching, or even catching up with blockbuster movies. The overall quality is no match for the Apple MacBook Air M2 but the volume levels are decent and there’s ample low-end grunt to pronounce the bass effect.

Battery Life

The Lenovo Yoga 7i is among the few Windows laptops in its category that offer tremendous battery life. In our usage scenarios, the Yoga 7i happily returned up to 9 hours of battery life, which is shy of what Lenovo claims. However, 9 hours of battery life on a laptop with an FHD+ resolution OLED display and a Core i7 processor is incredible by all means. Moreover, when the battery drops dead, you need a 65W USB-C charger to get it back to life. Charging speeds aren’t blistering fast but nobody would mind waiting an hour to get the battery back to 80 per cent in that time frame.

Hence, you would be able to carry the Lenovo Yoga 7i around town without tagging along its hefty charger.

Final Verdict

At a starting price of INR 111,990, the Lenovo Yoga 7i falls into the premium 2-in-1 convertible laptop category. This makes the Yoga 7i a good combo of everything that one needs from an entertainment-focused laptop. The OLED display is definitely among the main reasons to consider the laptop, especially if you watch a lot of movies or web shows on your laptop. The performance is another aspect that left us contended, offering an adequate balance of power and efficiency. We also liked its ergonomic design. The bloatware-riddled Windows 11 experience and sub-par webcam quality are the only areas that left us complaining.

The Lenovo Yoga 7i faces stiff competition from a variety of 2-in1 convertibles from Dell, HP and Asus. Lenovo’s distinct design and focus on performance often set it apart from its rivals and hence, at INR 111,990, the Yoga 7i ends up being one of our top recommendations in this price segment.

