LG C2 OLED: Perfect Picture Quality Meets Exciting New Features In An Incredible Package

Continuing LG’s track record of delivering some of the most stunning displays, the LG C2 SELF-LIT OLED evo TV reiterates the brand’s expertise by delivering self-lit pixels that achieve perfect black and infinite contrast. Boasting brighter colours, a more advanced processor, as well as a slimmer bezel, LG’s latest OLED TV delivers a viewing and user experience like never before. Whether it is its ability to deliver dazzling picture quality, its versatility in supporting the latest HDR formats, or its immersive list of gaming features, the LG C2 SELF-LIT OLED evo TV offers an experience that is bound to light up your world.

ALL SHAPES AND SIZES

Bound to fulfil your home entertainment demands, the LG C2 SELF-LIT OLED evo TV boasts an impressive line-up which includes – 48, 55, 65, 77, and 83-inch displays. The latest addition in LG’s C-Series features thinner bezels for a more immersive viewing experience. Regardless of the size of the consumers’ home entertainment space, there’s an LG OLED TV for everyone.

LET’S GO TO THE MOVIES

By utilising a panel design that is fundamentally different from LCD TVs, the LG C2 SELF-LIT OLED evo TV is able to produce perfect black levels as well as highly saturated colours that are perfect for content consumption. By supporting most major flavours of HDR – Dolby Vision IQ and HDR 10, the LG C2 SELF-LIT OLED evo TV delivers imagery that is remarkably vibrant with lots of detail and excellent contrast.

As part of LG’s OLED evo line-up, the LG C2 SELF-LIT OLED evo TV is powered by the new α (Alpha) 9 Gen 5 AI processor. Thanks to its state-of-the-art processor, the TV is able to leverage deep learning to enhance performance and boasts sharper picture quality by making the foreground and background elements more distinct from one another. The C2 is up to 20% brighter through the increased processing power of its processor. In addition, the α9 Gen 5 AI processor also expands the horizon with LG’s AI Sound Pro feature which enables the TVs built-in speakers to produce virtual 7.1.2 surround sound that provides viewers with true-to-life audio.

AHEAD OF THE GAME

Although the LG C2 SELF-LIT OLED evo TV is perfect for content consumption, it is equally impressive as a gaming display. As the first OLED TV to support NVIDIA G-SYNC®, the LG C2 SELF-LIT OLED evo TV takes immersive gaming to the next level. With its native 120Hz refresh rate, ultra-fast 1 millisecond response time, low input lag, and up to four HDMI ports supporting multiple HDMI 2.1 features, the LG C2 SELF-LIT OLED evo TV is the ideal choice for console and PC gaming fans to conquer the battlefield.

The LG OLED C2 is packed with gaming features where you can easily select and switch between game-specific features and display presets directly from the TV’s Game Optimiser menu. The Game Optimiser menu provides quick access to the new Dark Room Mode, which adjusts screen brightness for a better gaming experience when the lights are off. The display also allows gamers to improvise the way they game, with settings for G-SYNC® Compatible, FreeSync™ Premium, and variable refresh rate (VRR) all easily accessible from the Game Optimiser.

A FRIEND INDEED

If you’ve ever experienced an LG TV in the past, a familiar friend is around to assist – yes, it’s the latest WebOS22. The latest version of LG’s innovative Smart TV platform, WebOS22 delivers maximum convenience and easier content discovery. Get tailored content recommendations on a variety of streaming services in an instant based on viewing history and receive real-time alerts to keep up with your favourite sports teams. Furthermore, viewers can mirror content from one TV to another in the home using Room To Room Share, which enables the viewing of any content via Wi-Fi without the need for an additional set-top box.

Find out more about the LG C2 SELF-LIT OLED evo TV here.

Secure your high-end OLED display from Amazon Here