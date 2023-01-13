Home > Gear > Tech > Lost Ark And The Witcher’s Exciting Crossover Event Begins From Next Week
Lost Ark And The Witcher’s Exciting Crossover Event Begins From Next Week
Lost Ark And The Witcher's Exciting Crossover Event Begins From Next Week

By: sanikaachrekar, Jan 13 2023 7:24 pm

In December 2022, CD Projekt Red announced that it is partnering with Amazon and Smilegate for a Lost Ark crossover event with The Witcher. Well, now that exciting event is all set to kickstart next week, bringing a bunch of themed items and cosmetics to the incredibly on-top Korean ARPG/MMO.

When is the Lost Ark x The Witcher crossover event releasing?

The Lost Ark x The Witcher crossover event is releasing on January 18 and will be available till February 22. So, make sure you mark your calendars and do not miss out on this exciting experience.

Lost Ark x The Witcher crossover: What we know so far

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lost Ark (@playlostark)

In the Lost Ark x The Witcher crossover event, players will be investigating a mysterious vortex leading to encounters with characters from The Witcher, including Geralt, Ciri, Dandelion, Yennefer, and Triss. The event will offer you a series of quests you need to complete in order to earn rewards such as Witcher Potions, Jukebox songs, a Stronghold structure, a Title and more.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lost Ark (@playlostark)

“Uncovering the mysteries will lead to encounters with iconic characters from The Witcher on an all-new island and in new event quests. New Witcher-themed cosmetics will be available in the store, and new character customization scars, Cards, Stronghold structures, Emojis (and more) await adventurers who participate in the event,” explains the official website.

Additionally, the players can also purchase outfits based on the characters of Geralt and Ciri from the in-game store.

Here’s what Twitter has to say about the exciting crossover

Watch the trailer below: 

(Hero and feature image credits: Courtesy official website/Lost Ark)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Question: Is Lost Ark x The Witcher crossover entirely free?

Answer: Yes, Lost Ark's crossover event with The Witcher is available on their website for free.

Question: How to download Lost Ark?

Answer: Lost Ark can be downloaded for free from Steam.

