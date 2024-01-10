Moto G34 vs Moto G54: Is It Beneficial To Choose The Affordable Option?

With our Moto G34 5G vs Moto G54 5G comparison, we are trying to answer a common dilemma that most economically sound buyers face. Is it wise to choose an affordable smartphone to save some precious bucks over its more expensive counterpart, or should you spend more now for gains in the latter years?

On paper, the Moto G34 stands no chance of a victory against the pricier Moto G54. Being a pricier product, the Moto G54 is well-equipped and those who opt for it will likely get a superior user experience. However, Motorola has mastered the art of packaging the most ambitious specifications in a desirable body over the last few years and for an entry-level smartphone, the Moto G34 is the knight in shining armour for those seeking a pocket-friendly smartphone.

Despite its low price of INR 10,999, the Moto G34 offers features like a vegan leather finish, a 5G chipset, a 120Hz refresh rate display and a massive 5,000mAh battery. Only the Xiaomi Redmi 13C 5G offers features that are this tempting within this segment.

Hence, should you save a few bucks and get yourself the Moto G34 5G or stretch your budget for the seemingly nicer Moto G54? Time to find out.

Moto G34 vs Moto G54: Comparing specs

Design and build

Despite the affordable price tags these smartphones carry around, both of these Motorola smartphones try to appeal to a wider audience. They feature an identical design consisting of a rectangular dual camera hump and simple colours for the rest of the rear. You also get punch-hole camera cutouts for the display but they both feature a chubby chin, a prevalent trend on this side of the smartphone spectrum.

While they both have a plastic unibody construction, it is the cheaper Moto G34 that offers an option to equip a vegan leather finish on the back, thereby making it a tad more appealing than its pricier sibling.

Winner: Moto G34

Display

With superior positioning, the Moto G54 gets a 6.5-inch IPS LCD with FHD+ pixel resolution and a maximum refresh rate of 120Hz. The more affordable Moto G34 5G also gets a similar 6.5-inch LCD panel with a maximum refresh rate of 120Hz but the lower price brings down the screen resolution to 720p.

Hence, if you watch a lot of web shows and movies on your smartphone, the Moto G54 will be the better pick.

Winner: Moto G54

Performance

The Moto G54 is the pricier phone here and hence, it ought to have a faster process under the hood. However, the real-world difference may not be as vast as Motorola would like you to believe.

The Moto G54 5G is built around the MediaTek Dimensity 7020 chipset paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The phone was released with Android 13 and so far, it is yet to receive the newer Android 14. You get some nifty software customisation features to liven up the mood and the in-built privacy measures should give its buyers some peace of mind.

On the other hand, the Moto G34 5G uses the dated Snapdragon 695 5G chipset and surprisingly, offers almost the same levels of raw performance as the Dimensity 7020 chip on the Moto G54. Being the newer phone, it gets the latest Android 14 experience, which works in its favour. The top-end 8GB/128GB variant gets the Moto Connect feature for pairing the device wirelessly to smart TVs.

Winner: Tie

Cameras

The premium you pay for the Motorola Moto G54 gets you a 50-megapixel primary camera sensor with OIS for better stability. This is accompanied by an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera sensor for added versatility for photography enthusiasts. You also get a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

The lower price of the Moto G34 5G downgrades the main camera to a 50-megapixel sensor devoid of OIS. This is accompanied by a 2-megapixel macro camera for close-up photography. The 16-megapixel selfie camera is carried over from the Moto G54.

Winner: Moto G54

Battery

The perks of spending more on the Moto G54 continue in the battery department. This smartphone relies on a mammoth 6,000mAh capacity battery and Motorola has given it support for 33W wired fast charging. This makes it a more practical device to live with.

The Moto G34 5G, on the other hand, gets a smaller yet substantial 5,000mAh capacity battery and has to make do with an 18W wired charging solution. While it should be able to last an entire day with ease considering the lower resolution display, the larger battery of the Moto G54 will always have an upper hand.

Winner: Moto G54

Price

The pricing is where the Moto G34 5G extends a huge advantage. Starting at INR 10,999 for the base version with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage, the Moto G34 is more accessible in the entry-level space. For INR 11,999, you can upgrade to the 8GB RAM variant and get some additional OS features enabled (like Moto Connect).

However, the Moto G54 5G starts at INR 13,999 for its base variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, which isn’t a lot more than the G34. If you can stretch your budget up to INR 15,999, the Moto G54 comes with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.

Winner: Moto G34

Moto G34 vs Moto G54: Our verdict

Winner: Moto G54

The Moto G34 5G is an attractive proposition in the entry-level smartphone space and if you have decided to go for it, you won’t be disappointed. However, spending an extra INR 3,000 on the Moto G54 will get you a slightly faster processor, a more stable and versatile camera setup, a higher resolution display, a larger capacity battery and faster-wired charging.

If you want a smartphone that can easily deliver its value for at least two years, the Moto G54 5G will provide greater benefits when compared to the more affordable Moto G34 5G. Unless you are restricted to a budget of INR 11,000, it makes more economical sense to buy the Moto G54.

(Hero and Featured Image Credits: Courtesy Motorola)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– What is the price of the Moto G34?

The Moto G34 5G starts at INR 10,999 for the base variant.

– What are the specifications of the Moto G34?

The Moto G34 features a Snapdragon 695 chipset, a 6.5-inch HD+ 120Hz LCD, a 5,000mAh battery, 18W wired charging support, a 50-megapixel main rear camera, IP52 water and dust resistance body and Android 14 OS.

– What is the difference between the cameras of the Moto G34 and Moto G54?

The Moto G34 features a 50-megapixel main camera and a 2-megapixel macro camera on its back. The Moto G54 5G gets a 50-megapixel OIS main camera and an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera on the back.