Motorola Edge 40 Neo vs Motorola Edge 40: Which Of These Midrange Smartphones Has The Edge?

Motorola has got a new edge lately, literally! After a strong resurgence from the early Lenovo-led days of mediocrity over the last two years, Motorola’s smartphones now offer a lot of value without being boring. This year’s Motorola Edge 40 series has been acing the game in the midrange segment, offering killer specs fused with premium designs and competitive pricing. In fact, the Motorola Edge 40 is currently one of the best Android smartphones to buy under INR 30,000, offering solid water resistance, a beefy MediaTek chipset and a vegan leather finish. However, someone at Motorola thought that they could do one better and just a few weeks later, the Motorola Edge 40 Neo was unveiled.

The Motorola Edge 40 Neo is a more affordable iteration of the Edge 40 that makes certain compromises to justify the lower price tag. It’s got a slightly weaker chipset, a lower-spec display and a plastic frame, among other things. However, some of the key features have been borrowed from its pricier kin and as a result, it may offer the better deal of the two, especially if you are on a tight budget.

So, to make things easier for our readers, we have done a quick comparison between the Motorola Edge 40 Neo vs Edge 40 to figure out which is the better smartphone.

Motorola Edge 40 Neo vs Motorola Edge 40

The Design

The Motorola Edge 40 set the trend for midrange smartphones this year with a vegan leather finish for two of its colours. Motorola keeps certain modern elements such as a large rectangular camera hump with fashionable large lens housings, curved edge display with slim bezels and a metal frame. The Edge 40’s competition doesn’t go easy, considering the Nothing Phone (1)’s unique transparent glass back and the sizzling rear designs from Oppo and Vivo smartphones under INR 30,000. However, the Edge 40 hold its own with its unique leather finish, especially in the Viva Magenta colourway.

The Motorola Edge 40 Neo looks largely identical to the Edge 40 and that’s not bad. The ‘Soothing Sea’ (or blue) with the vegan leather finish sets it apart from other smartphones priced under INR 25,000. The curved edge display is retained and so are the rest of the styling elements. The only difference here is the plastic frame to keep the costs lower. Both the Edge 40 and Edge 40 Neo come with an IP68 water and dust resistance rating.

Winner: Tie

The Display

Both the Motorola Edge 40 and Edge 40 Neo feature the same 6.5-inch pOLED curved edge display with FHD+ resolution and a maximum refresh rate of 144Hz. The under-display fingerprint scanner is a standard feature on both models.

Winner: Tie

Motorola Edge 40 Neo vs Motorola Edge 40: The performance

Being the more expensive of the two, the Motorola Edge 40 is bound to have a notable performance advantage over the Edge 40 Neo with its MediaTek Dimensity 8020 chipset, which should be better for gaming and multimedia. The more affordable Motorola Edge 40 Neo features a MediaTek Dimensity 7030 chipset that has enough grunt to deal with generic smartphone tasks such as social media, photography and casual gaming. The Edge 40 also gets faster UFS 3.1 storage whereas the cheaper Edge 40 Neo relies on a slower uMCP storage.

Winner: Motorola Edge 40

A look at the Cameras

Both these Motorola smartphones feature exactly the same camera system, consisting of a 50-megapixel main camera and a 13-megapixel ultra-wide camera. The ultra-wide camera doubles up as a macro camera and a depth camera. They also feature the same 32-megapixel selfie camera sitting inside a punch-hole cutout.

Since we haven’t tested any of these smartphones, it would be unfair to choose a winner between these.

Winner: Tie

What about the battery life?

This is where the tables turn. The Motorola Edge 40 features a 4,400mAh battery that supports 68W wired fast charging and 15W wireless charging. A setup like this should be able to make the phone last all day and provide more versatility for charging.

The Motorola Edge 40 Neo, on the other hand, features a much bigger 5,000mAh battery and continues to offer the same 68W fast wired charging. Although there’s no wireless charging, the extra battery offers a far greater benefit out in the real world.

Winner: Motorola Edge 40 Neo

Motorola Edge 40 Neo vs Motorola Edge 40: Which is pricier?

It’s a no-brainer to consider the Motorola Edge 40 Neo the winner of this round, considering it’s much lower starting price INR 20,000 for the base 128GB variant.

That said, the Motorola Edge 40 offers a lot more at its starting price of INR 29,999, offering 256GB storage as standard.

Winner: Motorola Edge 40 Neo

Motorola Edge 40 Neo vs Motorola Edge 40: Our verdict

It doesn’t need one to be a tech expert to decipher that the Motorola Edge 40 Neo offers the better value of the two phones here. You get an IP68-rated water and dust-resistant phone with a stylish vegan leather finish, a curved edge 144Hz OLED display, a large 5,000mAh battery with 68W fast charging and a versatile rear camera setup for INR 20,999.

That said, the Motorola Edge 40 has higher margins of superiority over the Motorola Edge 40 Neo. For INR 29,999, you get 256GB storage, a stronger metal frame, a more powerful Dimensity 8020 chipset and support for 15W wireless charging. For those seeking a more premium package, this is the one to go for.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– What is the price of the Motorola Edge 40 Neo?

The Motorola Edge 40 Neo comes in at a price of INR 20,999 for the 128GB base variant

– What are the specs of the Motorola Edge 40 Neo?

The Motorola Edge 40 Neo features a 6.5-inch FHD+ pOLED 144Hz display, a 5,000mAh battery, 68W fast wired charging, MediaTek Dimensity 7030 chipset, a 50-megapixel + 13-megapixel dual rear camera system and Android 13 OS.

– What is the battery life of the Motorola Edge 40 Neo?

The Motorola Edge 40 Neo features a 5,000mAh battery that should be able to deliver a full day’s stamina.

– Which has a better camera: The Motorola Edge 40 or the Motorola Edge Neo 40?

Both the Motorola Edge 40 Neo and Motorola Edge 40 feature the same camera systems. They should have an identical camera performance.

{Hero and Featured Image Credits: Courtesy Motorola (edited by Augustman)}