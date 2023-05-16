Motorola Edge 40: Its Specifications, Design, Price And Release Date

Recently, a lot of activity is happening in the mid-range segment of smartphones. So it really shouldn’t surprise you to see Motorola’s exciting plans for dominating it (or at least attempting to do so). For the uninitiated, we are alluding to Motorola’s new announcement about bringing the Edge 40 series to India, with the first member of that family getting launched on May 23, 2023. It will be called the Motorola Edge 40 and is likely to be the entry-level model in Motorola’s Edge series. Ahead of the launch, Motorola has already teased a fair bit about this mid-range handset.

In addition to being launched in India, the Motorola Edge 40 has already been announced for European markets. Along with the Edge 40, Motorola also globally announced the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 equipped Edge 40 Pro. But we digress. For the time being, as we do know that the Edge 40 is coming to India, here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming smartphone.

Motorola Edge 40’s specs and features

The Edge 40 is expected to replace the Motorola Edge 30 Fusion that’s already selling in India. Unlike the previous iterations that relied solely on Qualcomm Snapdragon chips, the Edge 40 has shifted to the MediaTek camp. That’s right, the Edge 40 is using a MediaTek Dimensity 8020 chipset. For those who aren’t familiar with technical specifications, this is a chipset that offers comparable performance to the Snapdragon 778G+ chip.

Assisting the chipset is 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. In Europe, the Edge 40 boots Android 13 out of the box, complete with customisation options to tweak the UI as well as the fonts.

Coming to the display, there’s a 6.5-inch FHD+ pOLED panel with curved edges. The display has a refresh rate of 144Hz and a peak brightness rating of 1,200 nits.

The camera hardware seems to be decent as well. The Edge 40 includes a 50-megapixel main camera with OIS. This is accompanied by a 13-megapixel ultrawide camera that also functions as a macro camera. The front camera will have a 32-megapixel image sensor, sitting inside a punch-hole cutout.

All of these exciting features are backed by a 4,500mAh battery that supports 68W TurboPower wired fast charging. For the first time, Motorola is also bringing 15W wireless charging to the standard model.

As part of the miscellaneous features, the Edge 40 has IP68 certification for water and dust resistance. A stereo speaker setup looks after the audio department, having support for Dolby Atmos. There’s also an in-display fingerprint sensor for biometric verification.

Expected price of the Motorola Edge 40

The Motorola Edge 40 carries a price tag of EUR 599 for the single variant with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. Hence, we expect Motorola to implement a similar pricing strategy for India and other Southeast Asian markets. The phone will be available with a vegan leather finish for the Eclipse Black and Nebula Green colours. The Lunar Blue variant, on the other hand, will have an acrylic finish.

(Hero and Featured Image Credits: Courtesy Motorola)