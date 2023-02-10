Home > Gear > Tech > Moto E13: Everything To Know About The New And Budget-Friendly Motorola Smartphone
Moto E13: Everything To Know About The New And Budget-Friendly Motorola Smartphone

By: Sanika Achrekar, Feb 10 2023 3:28 pm

Motorola has launched a new phone – the Moto e13. This smartphone is particularly curated for entry-level consumers who can browse the web and social media apps at their own convenience. It comes in three cool colours – Cosmic Black, Aurora Green, and Creamy White.

Motorola’s new model comes in two storage options. Weighing around 179.5 grams, the Moto e13 features a 6.5-inch (16.51 cm) display that has a resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels.

Motorola’s new phone: Looking at its specifications and features

Motorola’s latest smartphone, the moto e13, has a sleek, thin and lightweight design that checks off all the requirements you might have from a trending smartphone. It is an ideal phone for those who love watching content as it comes with Multidimensional Dolby Atmos audio and a 6.5-inch ultra-wide HD+ display.

You can binge-watch your favourite shows all day if you want to as this smartphone’s 5000 mAh battery can last for hours. So, watch all your favourite shows or movies without worrying about the battery life as this smartphone provides support for up to 23 hours of video playback. Another great thing about this smartphone is that it offers fast connectivity for you to enjoy long hours of video chats. Coming to the camera, the Moto E13 has a 13-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel front-facing camera. The smartphone is also capable of recording full-HD videos at 30 frames per second.

Moto e13 is a 4G smartphone that is powered by an octa-core Unisoc T606 SoC processor, along with a Mali-G57 MP1 GPU. The smartphone has 2 to 4 GB of RAM and inbuilt storage of 64 GB which is expandable via a microSD card.

The Moto e13 comes in two models. While the 2 GB RAM + 64 GB storage model is priced at INR 6,999, whereas the 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage model costs INR 7,999.

Here are some Twitter reactions to Motorola’s new smartphone 

After the launch of Motorola’s Moto e13, some tech bloggers and customers shared their experiences and reactions to the new smartphone on Twitter. Here’s what they had to say about the new phone.

(Hero and feature image credits: Twitter/Motorola India)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Question: What is the price of the Moto e13?

Answer: The Moto E13 comes in two models. While the 2GB RAM + 64 GB storage model is priced at INR 6,999, the 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage model costs INR 7,999.

Question: Does Moto e13 support 5G?

Answer: No, Moto e13 does not support 5G. It is a 4G smartphone.

Question: Which is better: Moto E or Moto G?

Answer: The new Moto E is smaller in size, when compared to the Moto G.

