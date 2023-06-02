Motorola Razr And Razr+: Specs, Features, Release Date And Everything Else We Know

At a time when the iPhone didn’t exist, the original Motorola Razr made flip phones irresistible and ‘the’ thing to have in your pocket. The 2019 reboot of the Razr brought back the iconic design and fused it with foldable display technology. However, since Samsung dominated the segment with its Galaxy Z Flip series, Motorola had to go back to the drawing board. After a gap of two years, the Razr is now back with more tricks up its sleeves. Will that be enough for it to take the crown of the best foldable phone in 2023? Let’s find out!

The 2023 Motorola Razr comes in two variants with varying levels of features.

The ‘regular’ Motorola Razr (Razr 40 outside of the US) comes with a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chip, a much smaller cover display and a folding OLED display. Not so cutting edge, is it? That’s where the Motorola Razr Plus (Razr 40 Ultra outside of the US) comes in, offering everything (and more) that lovers of flip phones want. Not to mention, the Razr Plus also comes in a stunning Viva Magenta colour which happens to be Pantone’s colour of the year.

Motorola Razr Plus: The flip phone we deserve

The 2019 reboot of the Motorola Razr stood out for its 2.7-inch Cover Display, which is still massive by today’s standards. Motorola, therefore, decided to follow a wise old saying – ‘if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it’ – for 2023’s Razr Plus. As such, the upcoming smartphone features a 3.6-inch Cover Display, which is the biggest yet on any flip phone. It’s not just any regular OLED screen either. Motorola has used a 10-bit AMOLED panel with a 1066 x 1056-pixel resolution and 144Hz refresh rate. The display also extends to the edge, wrapping around the dual cameras. Most other flip phones have far inferior cover displays in comparison.

Motorola says that users can run almost all of the apps and features from the cover display itself. You get bespoke widgets, interactive wallpapers and a lot more. You can also use it as a viewfinder to take selfies from the main camera. Essentially, you don’t need to unfold the Razr Plus to use it.

When you do unfold it, you’ll be greeted by a 6.69-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 165Hz, HDR10+ support and up to 1,400 nits of peak brightness. The display also comes equipped with Ultra-Thin Glass along with five layers of plastic to improve durability and avoid visible creases. A small punch-hole cutout holds a 32-megapixel camera for video calls and selfies.

The Razr Plus runs on Motorola’s iteration of near-stock Android 13, with loads of UI customisation to play with. A Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 runs the show here, guaranteeing flagship levels of performance although not as fast as the Samsung Galaxy S23. A 3,800mAh battery keeps the phone alive and is supported by Motorola’s 30W wired as well as Qi-standard 5W wireless charging. The main camera system comprises a 12-megapixel OIS-assisted main camera and a 13-megapixel ultra-wide camera with support for macro photography.

Lastly, let’s come to the design. The Razr Plus or Razr 40 Ultra gets a classy vegan leather finish if you choose the Viva Magenta colour variant. The Infinite Black and Glacier Blue colours get Gorilla Glass Victus protection instead of the leather finish. The phone is IP52 certified for water and dust resistance.

While Motorola is yet to reveal its release date, buyers in the US will need to pay USD 999 for the base variant of the Razr Plus.

Motorola Razr: The flip phone we need

The Motorola Razr is a toned-down variant of the Razr Plus. Instead of the top-tier Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip, the vanilla Razr uses the more power-efficient Snapdragon 7 Gen 1. This, again, isn’t the latest chip on the market but users can expect greater battery life out of it. As the midrange chip only allows a 144Hz refresh rate, Motorola has given the Razr a 6.9-inch FHD+ OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. That’s a big display for a flip phone!

The cover display on the outside is a much smaller 1.5-inch OLED panel which only shows basic notifications and makes for a tiny viewfinder. The phone hosts a dual camera setup on the cover, comprising a 64-megapixel main camera with OIS and a 13-megapixel ultra-wide camera. A 32-megapixel selfie camera sits on the inside.

The power-efficient chip and a small cover display, along with a 4,200mAh battery, should help the Motorola Razr last long on a single charge. The battery is also supported by 30W wired and 5W wireless charging. Whether you opt for the Sage Green, Vanilla Cream or Summer Lilac variant, the vegan leather finish comes as standard. Moreover, the phone is also IP52 certified for water and dust resistance.

Motorola is yet to announce the price and release date for the Razr.

(Hero and Featured Image Credits: Courtesy Twitter / @moto)