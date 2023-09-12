Nokia G42 5G vs Redmi 12 5G vs Moto G54: Which Is The Right Budget Smartphone For You?

Even though most consumers and tech gurus ignore the budget smartphone segment (foolishly so, might we add), most manufacturers rely on them to ensure a steady flow of moolah in their cash registers. After all, the vast majority of the population that’s not obsessed with cutting-edge technology seeks a simpler package and budget phones fit the bill perfectly. Over the last few months, we saw the arrival of the Redmi 12 5G and Moto G54 5G in the sub-INR 20,000 segment. These phones have pretty average specifications under the hood but rely on trendy designs and other important features to make them appealing. Joining the duo is a new Nokia offering and before you flick over to the next story, you might want to know this – it’s a 5G Android smartphone that costs just… wait for it… INR 12,599! Do we have your attention now?

If so, we are going to make things even more interesting for you by comparing the new Nokia G42 directly against its Redmi and Motorola rivals. The Nokia G42 5G is designed to be an affordable Android phone that supports 5G connectivity. As is the case with Nokia devices, the Nokia G42 5G relies on dated internals and sub-par specifications to achieve its low price. The benefits are identifiable in areas such as build quality and battery capacity, which as it happens, matter a lot to budget smartphone shoppers.

Hence, if you have around INR 15,000 to spend on a smartphone, which of these three devices is the best one to opt for? To answer that question, we compare the Nokia G42 5G vs Redmi 12 5G vs Moto G54 5G on major parameters. Scroll on!

Nokia G42 5G vs Redmi 12 5G vs Moto G54: A detailed comparison

To compare these three smartphones, we will evaluate them on some of the crucial aspects we use to review a smartphone.

Design and Build

As liking or disliking a design is purely subjective, we prefer leaving it up to our readers to decide which smartphone looks the best. The Nokia G42 5G and Moto G54 5G feature a plastic body construction and are available in a handful of colours. The Redmi 12 5G, however, has a superior glass back with pretty colour gradients. More importantly, it’s the best-built phone of the lot. The Redmi 12 5G and Moto G54 5G also feature a modern punch-hole cutout display design whereas the Nokia G42 5G still uses a dated water drop notch display design.

All phones feature a basic IP rating for water and dust resistance.

Winner: Subject to reader’s discretion

Display

The Nokia G42 5G has the most basic display setup of the three. Users get a 6.5-inch LCD display with 720p resolution, 90Hz refresh rate and up to 560 nits of peak brightness. The display also gets Gorilla Glass 3 protection for scratch and drop resistance.

The Redmi 12 5G has the largest display, measuring 6.79 inches. Like Nokia’s offering, it too uses an LCD display with a refresh rate of 90Hz and a peak brightness of 550 nits. The similarities don’t end there as this phone also features Gorilla Glass for scratch and shatter protection.

The Moto G54 5G has a 6.5-inch LCD display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a maximum resolution of 1080p. Unlike the other two budget smartphones, Motorola doesn’t mention offering any kind of glass protection on its handset. Nevertheless, on the basis of specs alone, the Moto G54 5G is the most superior in this department.

Winner: The Moto G54 5G

Performance

The Nokia G42 5G relies on the older Snapdragon 480+ chipset and is available in a single variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The phone runs on Android 13 and Nokia promises two more Android OS updates in the future.

The Redmi 12 5G uses a much newer 4nm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset and can be equipped with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. The phone runs on MIUI 14 based on Android 13 and Xiaomi promises up to two OS updates.

The Moto G54 5G uses a MediaTek Dimensity 7020 chipset and can be equipped with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. The phone runs on Android 13 with Motorola’s MyUX skin and will get one Android OS update.

Out of the three, while the Redmi 12 5G has the most power-efficient chipset, it’s actually the Moto G54 5G that is more powerful.

Winner: The Moto G54 5G

Cameras

The Nokia G42 5G has a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 50-megapixel main camera, a 2-megapixel depth camera and another 2-megapixel macro camera. For selfies, there is an 8-megapixel camera at the front.

The Redmi 12 5G features a 50-megapixel main camera at the back accompanied by a 2-megapixel depth camera. The front camera uses an 8-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls.

The Moto G54 5G features a 50-megapixel main camera with OIS for stability. This is accompanied by an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera that also functions as a macro and depth camera. The front camera features a 16-megapixel sensor for selfies and video calls.

Winner: The Moto G54 5G

Battery

The Nokia G42 5G and Redmi 12 5G feature a 5,000mAh capacity battery whereas the Moto G54 5G comes with a larger 6,000mAh battery. The Nokia G42 5G supports 20W wired fast charging whereas the Redmi 12 5G supports slower 18W wired fast charging. The Moto G54 5G supports a much faster 33W wired charging solution.

Winner: The Moto G54 5G

Price

This is what matters most to those looking for a budget smartphone. An accessible price takes priority over specifications, design and everything else.

The Redmi 12 5G seems to have an advantage here with its starting price of INR 11,999 for the base 4GB + 128GB variant. However, the mid-tier 6GB + 128GB variant costs INR 13,499, while the top-tier 8GB + 256GB variant costs INR 15,499.

The Nokia G42 5G comes in only a single variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, costing INR 12,599. Compared to the similar Redmi 12 5G model, the Nokia G42 5G has an advantage here.

When it comes to pricing, the Moto G54 5G is on the steeper side. Its base variant in the 8GB + 128GB spec will set you back by INR 15,499, while the top-spec 12GB + 256GB variant will cost you INR 18,999.

Winner: The Nokia G42 5G

Nokia G42 5G vs Redmi 12 5G vs Moto G54 5G: Our take

Out of these three affordable 5G smartphones, the Moto G54 5G is the best equipped of the lot. It has the most powerful chipset, the biggest battery with the fastest charging solution and the most versatile camera setup. However, it’s the priciest of the lot and that’s where its appeal drops a bit.

The Nokia G42 5G makes the wallet happy but its specifications are from a bygone generation of budget smartphones. However, Nokia’s promise of two Android OS updates and an easily repairable design make it appealing to those who simply want a no-frills, long-lasting Android smartphone.

That leaves us with the Redmi 12 5G. It looks the fanciest of the trio and has got the best build as well. The specifications are good and the pricing is palatable. However, Xiaomi’s wonky software update policy and controversial data privacy practices put a big question mark on this otherwise all-rounder package.

Our choice: The Moto G54 5G

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– What are the specifications of the Moto G54 5G?

The Moto G54 5G features a MediaTek Dimensity 7020 chipset, a 6.5-inch 120Hz LCD display, a 6,000mAh battery with 33W wired charging and a 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel dual rear camera setup.

– What are the features of the Nokia G42 5G?

The Nokia G52 5G is based on a Snapdragon 480+ chipset and features a 6.5-inch 720p LCD 90Hz display, a 50-megapixel main rear camera, a 5,000mAh battery with 20W wired charging and Android 13 OS onboard.

– What is the price for the Nokia G42 5G?

The Nokia G42 5G has been launched at a price of INR 12,599 and is only available in a single variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage.

(Hero and Featured Image Credits: Courtesy Augustman)