Nothing Phone (2) Vs Nothing Phone (1): Which Smartphone Should You Opt For?

While the Nothing Phone (2) might seem like a relatively minor update on the surface, all of its upgrades have made it tremendously better than its predecessor, the Nothing Phone (1). Using the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip alone gives the Phone (2) several improvements in areas where the software required more firepower to deliver a superior user experience. As such, the Nothing Phone (2) comes across as an easy pick for those seeking a flagship experience at an accessible price.

However, the Nothing Phone (1) is staying on the shelves even as the Phone (2) gets ready for shipping. The Phone (1) doesn’t see any change in its specifications but it sits at a more accessible price point than the Phone (2). This heats up the Nothing Phone (2) vs Nothing Phone (1) debate, putting consumers in a dilemma. Is it still wise to choose the Nothing Phone (1) and save your hard-earned money? Or, should you splurge on the exciting new phone for a, at least on paper, superior experience?

While we are yet to get our hands on the Nothing Phone (2), here is a compilation of both the phone’s features and specifications so that you can make an informed decision.

Nothing Phone (2) vs Nothing Phone (1)

Design and Build

The Phone (2)’s design is an evolution of the Phone (1)’s, borrowing the same overall elements with a few twists here and there. Design is purely a subjective parameter and for someone looking for a unique design with a transparent back, either of these phones will fit the requirements.

The Phone (1) looks more familiar to the iPhone 12 whereas the Phone (2) brings in refinements to aid with that in-hand feel. The Glyph interface also gets an upgrade on the Phone (2), with customisable zones and a section dedicated to progress bars.

The same is true for the build quality, wherein both phones feature Gorilla Glass protection and an aluminium frame. That said, there are some minor changes. While Phone (1) is certified IP53 for water and dust resistance, Phone (2) gets a mild improvement to IP54. Phone (2) is also bigger than Phone (1), having a larger 6.7-inch display. The back panel also has slightly curved edges when compared to the Phone (1)’s boxy design.

Additionally, Nothing Phone (2) comes with a transparent-themed charging cable and an easy-to-open packaging box.

Display

The Nothing Phone (2) has a slight edge here over its predecessor with its larger 6.7-inch FHD+ OLED display. The LTPO panel allows for a variable refresh rate of up to 120Hz and a peak brightness rating of up to 1,600 nits. The Nothing Phone (1), on the other hand, has a 6.5-inch FHD+ OLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a peak brightness rating of 1,200 nits.

Performance

It’s a no-brainer that the Nothing Phone (2) is the superior choice here, owing to its mighty capable Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. The Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 is only second to this year’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip and offers a great balance of power and efficiency. Hence, whether you run basic social media apps or the latest graphically demanding games, the Phone (2) is a performance beast.

The Phone (1) uses a strictly midrange Snapdragon 778G+ chipset from 2022. While it doesn’t have the raw performance to match the Phone (2), it has enough grunt to keep things running smoothly for daily generic tasks. Phone (1) is still running on the older Nothing OS 1.5 but an update in August is expected to bring Nothing OS 2.0 with all the new features and goodies of the Phone (2).

Cameras

On paper, both the Nothing Phone (1) and Nothing Phone (2) appear to have a similar set of camera sensors. The Phone (1) uses a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 image sensor for the main camera along with a 50-megapixel Samsung JN1 sensor for the ultrawide camera on the back. The selfie camera uses a 16-megapixel sensor.

The Nothing Phone (2) retains the same 50-megapixel ultrawide camera but it upgrades its main camera to a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 sensor, allowing it to record 4K videos at 60 fps and Live HDR videos in 4K@30 fps. The front camera also gets an upgraded 32-megapixel Sony image sensor.

Battery

The Nothing Phone (1) relies on a smaller 4,500mAh battery that supports up to 33W wired charging and 15W wireless charging. The Nothing Phone (2) gets a slightly bigger 4,700mAh battery that now supports faster 45W wired charging and 15W wireless charging. Both phones can also do reverse wireless charging i.e., share their battery power with other wireless accessories (provided they too support Qi-standard wireless charging).

Nothing Phone (2) Vs Nothing Phone (1)’s price comparison

The Nothing Phone (1) is currently selling on Flipkart with a sticker price of INR 28,999 for its base variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. For INR 29,999, the Phone (1) bumps up the storage to 256GB. Note that these versions are only available in black. The white variant is only available with 256GB storage, costing INR 30,999.

The Nothing Phone (2) has a starting price of INR 44,999 for its base variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The version with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage costs INR 49,999 whereas the top-end variant with 12GB RAM and 512GB storage is priced at INR 54,999.

Our take

The Nothing Phone (2) is easily the better pick here considering its superior specifications. If you can spend up to INR 50,000 on a new smartphone, the Nothing Phone (2) is easily one of the best options to consider.

That said, the Nothing Phone (1) is still unbeatable when it comes to sheer value for money, especially if your budget is limited to INR 30,000. It is a year older but the software refinement, as well as the overall experience, is still second to none for its price segment. Some of the features such as wireless charging and a glass body are rare to find on any of its rivals.

(Hero and Featured Image Credits: Courtesy Nothing)