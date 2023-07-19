OnePlus 12 Leaks And Rumours: Why Apple And Samsung Should Be Worried

The OnePlus 11 is currently a formidable alternative to the likes of the Apple iPhone 14 and the Samsung Galaxy S23. With a great display and a set of decent cameras, the OnePlus 11 easily comes in as a tech geek’s favourite. Hence, it would only make sense for OnePlus to outdo itself with the next-generation model. Expected to be called the OnePlus 12, the next instalment is now being tipped to bring in some substantial upgrades that could threaten Samsung and Apple’s bragging rights.

The latest set of OnePlus 12 leaks has revealed the entire specifications sheet, leaving nothing to the imagination. A totally overhauled camera system along with a mighty powerful chipset are among the many upgrades the OnePlus 12 is bringing to the table. The design itself is getting a minor refresh, as suggested by the leaked renders.

If you seek to upgrade to a new smartphone this year, we think you should take a look at the OnePlus 12 and its leaked specifications and features.

OnePlus 12: What are the leaks saying?

The display is a crucial aspect of these flagship phones and no, OnePlus isn’t making its ‘numbered flagship’ foldable. According to the leaks reported by Smartprix, the OnePlus 12 will continue to use a familiar 6.7-inch Quad HD+ LTPO AMOLED display with curved edges and a maximum refresh rate of 120Hz. An in-display fingerprint sensor will take on the biometric verification duties.

Then there’s the question of power. Qualcomm is expected to announce the successor to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, the alleged Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. This new chipset is expected to be based on the 3nm process and could vastly improve the raw performance and power efficiency of flagship Android phones. OnePlus is expected to utilise the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip for the OnePlus 12. The rumours also suggest that OnePlus will pair the chip with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 4.0 storage.

The power backup will allegedly come from a 5,400mAh capacity battery. If true, this battery could give the OnePlus 12 unparalleled battery stamina when compared to any of its Android rivals. The phone will also get support for fast 100W wired charging and 50W wireless fast charging.

Also, unlike the iPhones and Samsung Galaxy devices, the OnePlus 12 is apparently going to offer a charger in the box (it’s unfortunate that this is now becoming an exception).

What about the OnePlus 12’s cameras?

Based on the leaks, it seems like the cameras are getting the biggest upgrades on the OnePlus 12. While the upcoming smartphone will feature a triple camera setup, the hardware underneath will change drastically.

The main camera is allegedly getting a 50-megapixel image sensor, likely to be the next-gen Sony sensor. This will be accompanied by another 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera. The third will be a 64-megapixel telephoto camera with a periscopic lens setup, offering 3X optical zoom. However, using a periscope lens setup to get just 3x optical magnification seems too little, considering that the Google Pixel 7 Pro uses a similar periscopic lens arrangement to offer 5x optical zoom. Not to mention, Samsung’s Galaxy S23 Ultra uses a periscopic lens system to offer 10x optical zoom!

The front camera will make use of a 32-megapixel image sensor for selfies and video calls. On the whole, it seems like the OnePlus 12’s camera system will have a reserved stance on the hardware front with a larger focus on image quality.

Will there be a OnePlus 12 Pro?

Based on the leaks and rumours so far, the likelihood of a OnePlus 12 Pro seem low.

OnePlus 12’s expected launch date and price

The OnePlus 12 is expected to be released in China by December 2023, as the rumours suggest. The price of the OnePlus 12 may stay in the vicinity of the OnePlus 11, slotting in as a value-for-money alternative to the iPhones and Samsung Galaxy devices.

{Hero and Featured Image Credits: Courtesy OnePlus (Representational Image)}