OnePlus 12 vs Samsung Galaxy S24: Comparing The Upcoming 2024 Android Flagships

The early months of 2024 will see two brand-new smartphones dominating the headlines. On one side, we will have the OnePlus 12 continuing the lineage of OnePlus’ value-friendly yet dripping-with-features line of ‘flagship killers’.

Though the OnePlus 12 will be released in China on 4 December 2023, it’s expected to take just a few months before being optimised for global markets. The leaks and rumours have already painted a highly tempting picture of this upcoming flagship and we can barely wait to compare it with Samsung’s Galaxy S24, which too is waiting to unleash its dominance over this highly competitive and prestigious segment.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 is apparently coming in early 2024, way before the OnePlus 12 breaks cover for international markets. Not to mention, after two long years, we might see the return of the Exynos-branded high-end chipset on Samsung’s flagship Galaxy S series. The design is also likely to be touched up and you can expect to see more developments in other key areas.

All the leaks and rumours surrounding these two flagship smartphones have got us so excited that we can’t resist doing an in-depth comparison of the OnePlus 12 vs Samsung Galaxy S24.

So, sit back and relax as we dive into all of the pros and cons of these two upcoming goliaths.

OnePlus 12’s specifications (rumoured)

Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3

Display: 6.7-inch 2K AMOLED with a 1–120Hz variable refresh rate

OS: OxygenOS 14 on Android 14

RAM: 16GB LPDDR5X

Storage: 256GB UFS 4.0

Front Camera: 32-megapixel front camera

Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel Sony LYT 808 main camera, 50-megapixel ultrawide camera and 64-megapixel telephoto camera with 3x zoom.

Battery: 5,400mAh

Charging: 100W wired, 50W wireless

Samsung Galaxy S24’s specifications (rumoured)

Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy / Exynos 2400

Display: 6.2-inch 1080p AMOLED with a 1–120Hz variable refresh rate

OS: One UI 6 on Android 14

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 256GB UFS 4.0

Front Camera: 10-megapixel front camera

Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel main camera, 12-megapixel ultrawide camera and 10-megapixel telephoto camera with 3x zoom.

Battery: 3,900mAh

Charging: 25W wired, 15W wireless

OnePlus 12 vs Samsung Galaxy S24: The pre-launch comparison

For this comparison, we will be evaluating these phones on the same key aspects as seen in our product reviews. Keep in mind that this comparison is purely based on leaked information and some of the specifications mentioned here are subject to change.

Design

Both OnePlus and Samsung have adapted Apple’s strategy of sticking to one design language and refining it over successive generations.

The OnePlus 12’s leaked renders reveal a nearly identical design to the OnePlus 11, complete with its ‘black hole’ inspired camera module and curvy edges. As such, the flagship device is likely to continue featuring a curved-edge display and a punch-hole selfie camera. OnePlus is expected to launch the phone in colours like green, black and white.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 is also expected to feature a design near-identical to the Galaxy S23, including the droplet-style rear camera lenses and minimalist aesthetics. The leaked renders also reveal glossy flat metal sides that are highly reminiscent of the iPhone 13 Pro’s form factor. It is also rumoured that the display size could grow marginally to 6.2 inches from the S23’s 6.1 inches, partly because of Samsung opting for slightly slimmer bezels.

Based on these leaks, it seems like both smartphones will be equally appealing to the eyes. It remains to be seen if things change once they are released.

Winner: Tie

Display

This is an aspect where the OnePlus 12 is going to win by a tiny margin.

The OnePlus 12 is rumoured to feature a 6.8-inch OLED display made by BOE, promising 2K resolution and a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. In comparison, Samsung’s Galaxy S24 is rumoured to feature a compact 6.2-inch 1080p OLED display with a variable refresh rate of 1Hz-120Hz. Both smartphones will feature an in-display fingerprint scanner but Samsung will use an advanced ultrasonic fingerprint sensor that works with wet fingers too.

While the Galaxy S24 will have a superior fingerprint scanner, the OnePlus 12’s larger and higher resolution display will make it preferable to the masses.

Winner: OnePlus 12

Performance

While both of these flagship offerings will benefit from the performance of the mighty Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, it is the Samsung Galaxy S24 that’ll be the likely winner in terms of overall performance, courtesy of its customised architecture.

Unlike the OnePlus 12 which will use the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 in its natural form, the Galaxy S24 will use an overclocked Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy variant that will theoretically be faster. Additionally, rumours also suggest that Samsung may introduce the Galaxy S24 with an Exynos 2400 chipset this year.

The same holds true for the software.

Samsung’s One UI 6 based on Android 14 is aesthetically pleasing, more refined and full of smart features, thereby giving the Galaxy S24 a premium appeal. OnePlus’ OxygenOS 14, which is already available on the OnePlus 11, also promises smooth and fast performance but it lags behind in terms of aesthetics and overall features.

Winner: Samsung Galaxy S24

Cameras

The OnePlus 12’s camera system is shaping up to be quite promising.

We expect OnePlus to continue harnessing its partnership with Hasselblad for another year by fine-tuning its updated camera hardware. The phone is likely to feature a new 48-megapixel Sony LYT808 image sensor for the main camera, accompanied by another 48-megapixel ultrawide camera and a new 64-megapixel Omnivision OV64B telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom.

However, software optimisation is everything and this is where Samsung is expected to have an edge over the OnePlus 12.

The Galaxy S24 is expected to retain the same camera hardware as the Galaxy S23, which means we could, once again, see a 50-megapixel main camera, a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera and a 10-megapixel telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom. The clever tuning should also help Samsung’s camera system excel at video recording.

For now, the OnePlus 12 seems to have an advantage (at least on paper), but we won’t be surprised if Samsung pulls out the win when the phones actually come out.

Winner: OnePlus 12 (on paper)

Battery

In this department, the OnePlus 12 is likely to walk all over the Galaxy S24.

It is rumoured that OnePlus is expanding its battery capacity from the standard 5,000mAh to a larger 5,400mAh and when paired with the more power-efficient Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, the OnePlus 12 could deliver incredible battery life.

Moreover, OnePlus is expected to offer a 100W wired fast charging solution and will likely come with a charging adapter in the box. This 100W system on the OnePlus 12 promises to fill up the battery in less than 30 minutes! The phone is also rumoured to get support for a 50W proprietary wireless charging system.

As for the Galaxy S24, Samsung might continue to offer the same 3,900mAh battery as the Galaxy S23 and that should amount to all-day usage IF the user exercises caution. Samsung is also expected to limit the wired charging to a 25W system and the wireless charging to a 15W system. You are also unlikely to get a charging adapter in the box due to Samsung’s green initiatives.

Winner: OnePlus 12

OnePlus 12 vs Samsung Galaxy S24: Our verdict

After going through this exhaustive comparison, it looks like the OnePlus 12 commands an unprecedented advantage over the Galaxy S24.

Be it the bigger and higher resolution display, its massive battery capacity, a superfast charging system or a promising camera set-up, the OnePlus 12 seems to be ahead of the Samsung Galaxy S24 in terms of hardware. Like every year, OnePlus’ flagship remains unbeatable on paper.

However, Samsung’s expertise from its decades of experience is usually seen in the overall refinement and finesse of its devices, especially in the software department. It may seemingly have inferior hardware but the Galaxy S24 could be a champion at optimising it tremendously, just like Apple’s iPhone 15. Hence, we aren’t putting the Galaxy S24 down until Samsung makes all of its features and specifications official.

(Hero and Featured Image Credits: Courtesy OnePlus and Samsung)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– What is the difference between the specifications of the OnePlus 12 and the Samsung Galaxy S24?

While both the OnePlus 12 and Samsung Galaxy S24 will be based on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 platform, the OnePlus 12 will have a larger display with advanced camera sensors, a bigger battery and a much faster charging system.

– What is the difference between the cameras of the OnePlus 12 and the Samsung Galaxy S24?

The OnePlus 12 is likely to feature a combination of a 50-megapixel Sony LYT 808 main camera, a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera and a 64-megapixel telephoto camera with 3x zoom. The Samsung Galaxy S24, meanwhile, will feature a 50-megapixel main camera, 12-megapixel ultrawide camera and 10-megapixel telephoto camera with 3x zoom.