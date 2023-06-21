OnePlus V Fold Leaks Reveal Surprises And A Possible Flagship Killer

It has been four years since foldable phones first entered the scene and from the looks of it, Samsung is only getting started. After all, leaks for the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Fold 5 promise a bright future for foldable phones. Additionally, the likes of Motorola, Oppo, Vivo, Honor and even Tecno have been making great strides in the foldable phone segment as well. The only big name missing from this list (besides Apple, but we are focusing on Android phones here) is OnePlus. However, that’s about to change now as, based on the recent stream of news, it seems like OnePlus is all set to throw its hat in the ring with the OnePlus V Fold.

Before you start worrying about OnePlus’ upcoming foldable phone just being a rebranded Oppo Find N2, you can be rest assured that’s not the case. Instead, OnePlus is gunning for Samsung with its own ideas and concepts. The leaked renders showcase a completely different package, one that could threaten the huge market share of Samsung’s Z Fold 5.

While OnePlus is yet to make any official announcements, we have scoured the internet for everything we know about the OnePlus V Fold. Scroll on.

Is it the OnePlus V Fold or the OnePlus Fold?

None of these names are official, considering there’s no official announcement from OnePlus. The OnePlus V Fold name was given to the media by tipsters months ago and as such, most people started using it for the OnePlus foldable phone. Honestly, it’s absolutely fine if you use either of the names.

The OnePlus V Fold leaks reveal BIG surprises

The leaked renders from Smartprix have shown us the highly-anticipated phone in all its glory.

The biggest surprise in the leaks is the form factor. OnePlus is going for a large phablet layout similar to the Samsung Z Fold 4 or the Huawei Mate X3. This should alienate any fears of seeing the OnePlus Fold as a rebadged variant of the Oppo Find N2, which is a more compact flip-style foldable phone. Having said that, it’s important to remember that OnePlus is a subsidiary of Oppo and they often share the parts bin for their products.

Coming back to the leaks, the OnePlus Fold will allegedly have a tall edge-to-edge cover display with a small camera cutout and very slim bezels. This outer camera will have a 32-megapixel sensor for selfies and video calls.

When unfolded, the OnePlus V Fold reveals a large folding display. The dimensions are unknown but according to the leaks, OnePlus is using an LTPO AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The display resolution is also expected to be at 1900 x 2100 pixels. There is also a small cutout for a camera on the main display, nestled towards the top left corner.

The back is where things get interesting. Foldable phones don’t usually focus on offering the ultimate camera experience but OnePlus seems to be leaving no stone unturned here. The renders show a huge circular camera hump hosting not one, not two, but three camera lenses, alongside a Hasselblad logo. The primary camera is said to use a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 sensor, which should guarantee a good camera experience. What’s surprising, however, is the telephoto camera which flaunts its periscopic lens system and should also ensure good optical zoom performance.

What else do we know?

Additionally, the OnePlus Fold is also expected to feature a triple speaker system, which should make for a solid audio experience. A capacitive fingerprint sensor is said to be sitting just adjacent to the power button, seamlessly integrated into the frame.

Most importantly, the OnePlus Fold carries on the tradition of offering the ‘Alert Slider’ for switching between ring modes.

Rumours also suggest that the OnePlus Fold will rely on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. A 4,800mAh battery will keep the handset alive and OnePlus will bundle it with a 100W fast charger.

OnePlus Fold’s release date

At the moment, there’s no concrete release date for the OnePlus Fold. OnePlus had previously clarified a release date in the third quarter of 2023. Hence, there’s a high possibility of OnePlus releasing its foldable phone in the next few months, right in time to compete with Samsung’s new foldable phones and Apple’s iPhone 15 series.

OnePlus V Fold’s expected price

Considering OnePlus’ history, the OnePlus Fold is likely to undercut the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 in terms of pricing. On the other hand, the extra camera gear could warrant OnePlus positioning its foldable as a premium offering for those who can’t (or don’t want to) compromise.

Hero and Featured Image Credits: Courtesy OnePlus (Representational Image)