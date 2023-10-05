Oppo Find N2 Flip vs Oppo Find N3 Flip: Which Foldable Should You Opt For?

In a world where Samsung dominates the foldable smartphone segment with its Galaxy Z Flip and Fold ranges and Motorola assumes the role of a runner-up with its style-focused Razr devices, it is quite tricky for a brand like Oppo to stand out. While it made a splash earlier in 2023 with the Oppo Find N2 Flip, as the months passed by, Oppo’s foldable flagship slowly crept into obsolescence with nobody batting an eyelid even when it was offered for a highly discounted price. However, Oppo is an optimistic brand and later this month, it is coming back for another dig at the established players of the segment with the Oppo Find N3 Flip.

Armed with a set of triple cameras and a stylish design, the Oppo Find N3 Flip is gunning to dethrone the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5. It has been around for a while in China and after several software optimisations, it is now ready for global markets. India will be among the first few countries to get it along with Singapore and Malaysia.

So, ahead of its official launch, we decided to do an in-depth comparison of the Oppo Find N2 Flip vs the Oppo Find N3 Flip purely on the basis of their specifications and features. The purpose of this exercise? To see how much of an improvement the new model is over its predecessor and whether the latter is worth picking for a lower price.

Oppo Find N2 Flip Vs Oppo Find N3 Flip

Design

Oppo hasn’t changed the basic design while going from the Find N2 Flip to the Find N3 Flip. As a result, these smartphones look almost identical and are reminiscent of a quintessential Oppo smartphone. The Find N2 Flip adheres to the styling trends of 2022 whereas the Find N3 Flip goes for a bold circular camera hump, proudly flaunting the Hasselblad logo. Although we respect an individual’s choice with regard to a smartphone’s design, the Oppo Find N3 Flip appears to be, at least at first glance, a much better-designed product.

Winner: Oppo Find N3 Flip

Displays

When it comes to foldable smartphones, the displays are perhaps the most important element to consider. After all, there are two of them in most models.

While it has mildly updated the design, Oppo has kept the displays unchanged in the Oppo Find N3 Flip. That means you get the same 6.8-inch 1080p AMOLED foldable display with a maximum refresh rate of 120Hz and a peak brightness rating of 1,200 nits. The 3.26-inch AMOLED Cover display, with a peak brightness of 900 nits, is also carried over from the Oppo Find N2 Flip to the Find N3 Flip. However, in order to improve shatter resistance, the Cover display now uses a stringer Gorilla Glass Victus instead of the older Gorilla Glass 5.

Winner: Tie

Performance

The Oppo Find N3 Flip is easily the undisputed winner here.

Its faster and more power-efficient 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 9200 chip will be able to handle all apps and games easily without reducing the battery stamina. The UFS 4.0 storage also ensures faster read/write speeds, which should translate to faster app loading. In China, the updated ColorOS 13 UI based on Android 13 is now able to run mini versions of popular apps and offers new smart features. We expect the global version of ColorOS to bring the same features to various markets.

That said, the Oppo Find N2 Flip with its Dimensity 9000+ chip is no slouch when it comes to performance. With the newer software updates, you can expect Oppo to fine-tune and improve the user experience. If you find the Find N2 Flip for a lower price, don’t hesitate to go for it if you’re worried about its performance.

Winner: Oppo Find N3 Flip

Cameras

This is another area where the Oppo Find N3 Flip has a clear advantage over the Find N2 Flip.

The Oppo Find N2 Flip has a respectable combination of a 50-megapixel main camera and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera. A 32-megapixel camera, located on the main display, takes care of selfies and video calls.

On the Oppo Find N3 Flip, the rear camera setup gets a massive boost. The 50-megapixel main camera remains but the ultrawide camera has now been upgraded to a 48-megapixel sensor. Additionally, a 32-megapixel telephoto camera with 2x optical zoom has been added to click better portrait photos. This kind of versatile camera setup with various focal lengths has been unseen in flip smartphones.

Winner: Oppo Find N3 Flip

Battery and charging

Unfortunately, there’s no upgrade in this department for the Oppo Find N3 Flip. Both smartphones feature a 4,300mAh battery with support for 44W wired fast charging. Unlike the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, these phones don’t feature wireless charging.

Winer: Tie

Oppo Find N2 Flip vs Oppo Find N3 Flip: The verdict

It’s easier to pick the Oppo Find N3 Flip as the winner, considering all the enhancements and upgrades Oppo has added over the strong foundations set by the Find N2 Flip. All that remains to be seen is what price tag Oppo sets for the Find N3 Flip and whether it continues to sell the Find N2 Flip as a more accessible alternative to the newer model.

In global markets, the Oppo Find N3 Flip will compete directly with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 and the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra. The Find N3 Flip already appears to have an advantage with its triple main camera system and a crease-less folding display. Now it all boils down to the software experience and the price tag Oppo chooses for its upcoming foldable flagship.

Winner: Oppo Find N3 Flip

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– What is the price of the Oppo Find N3 Flip?

The price of the Oppo Find N3 Flip is yet to be disclosed.

– What are the specifications of the Oppo Find N3 Flip?

The Oppo Find N3 Flip features a 6.8-inch 120Hz AMOLED folding main display, a 3.2-inch AMOLED cover display, a Dimensity 9200 chipset, a 4,300mAh battery with 44W wired fast charging and a 50-megapixel main rear camera.

– What is the difference between Oppo Find N2 Flip and Oppo Find N3 Flip?

The Oppo Find N3 Flip is an upgraded version of the Find N2 Flip with a more powerful Dimensity 9200 chip and a more versatile combo of a 50-megapixel main camera, a 48-megapixel ultrawide camera and a 32-megapixel telephoto camera with 2x zoom.

(Hero and Featured Image Credits: Courtesy Oppo)