Home > Gear > Tech > Poco X5 5G Launched In India: Its Specs, Features And Twitter Reactions
Poco X5 5G Launched In India: Its Specs, Features And Twitter Reactions
Gear

Poco X5 5G Launched In India: Its Specs, Features And Twitter Reactions

By: Sanika Achrekar, Mar 15 2023 5:30 pm

POCO has launched its highly anticipated smartphone, the POCO X5 5G, in India. Earlier this year, the smartphone company launched its X5 series globally with a regular and pro variant. Last month, the X5 Pro 5G model was launched in India and now the company has debuted its base variant.

POCO X5 5G: What are its specifications and features?

POCO X5
Image credits: Instagram/Poco India

Equipped with a Snapdragon processor, the new POCO X5 5G has ideal features for a budget smartphone. Additionally, it is supported by a dual nano SIM and runs the MIUI 13 operating system which is based on Android 12.

It has a 6.67-inch AMOLED full-HD+ screen that offers a resolution of 1,080 x 2,400 pixels. Another great addition to this smartphone is its triple rear camera setup comprising a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor and another 2-megapixel sensor. The front camera is also quite impressive as it comes with a 16-megapixel sensor. Other features include Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi, GPS and NFC. The handset also comes equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery and supports up to 33W of fast charging.

The Poco X5 5G comes in three exciting colours – Supernova Green, Wildcat Blue and Jaguar Black. It will be up for sale from March 21 through the company’s official website and Flipkart.

POCO X5 5G: Pricing of the new smartphone

One of the most sought-after smartphones releases of March 2023, the Poco X5 5G is available in two variants – one with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage that is priced at INR 18,999 and another with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB of internal storage that is priced at INR 20,999.

Twitter reactions and reviews for the POCO X5 5G: 

With POCO’s latest smartphone release in India, tech gurus have taken to Twitter to share their first reactions to the X5 5G:

(Hero and feature image credit: Courtesy POCO)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Question: What are the specifications for the POCO X5 5G?

Answer: The POCO X5 5G comes with a Snapdragon processor, a triple camera set-up, a 5,000 mAh battery, 6 to 8 GB of RAM and a 6.67-inch AMOLED full-HD+ screen.

Question: Is the POCO X5 Pro good for gaming?

Answer: Yes, the POCO X5 Pro is a respectable smartphone for gaming.

Question: What is the price of the POCO X5 5G?

Answer: The Poco X5 5G is available in two variants. The 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage version is priced at INR 18,999. On the other hand, the 8 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage version is priced at INR 20,999.

Question: Which Snapdragon processor is in the POCO X5?

Answer: The POCO X5 is equipped with a Snapdragon 695 octa-core processor.

gadgets POCO POCO X5 Smartphones Tech
written by.

Sanika Achrekar
Digital Writer, Augustman
Sanika lives for fashion and skincare. She enjoys writing about style, beauty, and lifestyle. She worked as a fashion writer for Man's World India magazine. When not writing about designers and trends, she likes to shop, travel, try new Sushi restaurants, practise pilates and rewatch her comfort shows.
Style Luxury Grooming Wellness
Poco X5 5G Launched In India: Its Specs, Features And Twitter Reactions
You May Also Like.
Follow us @Augustman