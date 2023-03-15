Poco X5 5G Launched In India: Its Specs, Features And Twitter Reactions

POCO has launched its highly anticipated smartphone, the POCO X5 5G, in India. Earlier this year, the smartphone company launched its X5 series globally with a regular and pro variant. Last month, the X5 Pro 5G model was launched in India and now the company has debuted its base variant.

The future called, so we got the POCO X5 5G unboxed by ̶A̶I̶, we mean robots.

Jam packed with features like Dual 5G and SD 695, the 5G All-Star is designed to impress everyone! Sale goes live on 21st March at 12PM on @Flipkart.

More 👉🏻 https://t.co/W8FkU1oUOm#The5GAllStar pic.twitter.com/GtSf4qk6E1 — POCO India (@IndiaPOCO) March 14, 2023

POCO X5 5G: What are its specifications and features?

Equipped with a Snapdragon processor, the new POCO X5 5G has ideal features for a budget smartphone. Additionally, it is supported by a dual nano SIM and runs the MIUI 13 operating system which is based on Android 12.

It has a 6.67-inch AMOLED full-HD+ screen that offers a resolution of 1,080 x 2,400 pixels. Another great addition to this smartphone is its triple rear camera setup comprising a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor and another 2-megapixel sensor. The front camera is also quite impressive as it comes with a 16-megapixel sensor. Other features include Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi, GPS and NFC. The handset also comes equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery and supports up to 33W of fast charging.

The Poco X5 5G comes in three exciting colours – Supernova Green, Wildcat Blue and Jaguar Black. It will be up for sale from March 21 through the company’s official website and Flipkart.

POCO X5 5G: Pricing of the new smartphone

One of the most sought-after smartphones releases of March 2023, the Poco X5 5G is available in two variants – one with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage that is priced at INR 18,999 and another with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB of internal storage that is priced at INR 20,999.

Twitter reactions and reviews for the POCO X5 5G:

With POCO’s latest smartphone release in India, tech gurus have taken to Twitter to share their first reactions to the X5 5G:

All eyes are on the 5G All-Star, POCO X5 5G has arrived.

✅Dual 5G

✅7 5G Bands

✅Snapdragon Processor

✅120Hz Super AMOLED Display

✅33W & 5000mAh Battery The list goes on… All this @ ₹18,999 Special first day price: ₹16,999*

Sale on 21st @ 12PM on @Flipkart#The5GAllStar pic.twitter.com/P5ZS3amdCv — Himanshu Tandon (@Himanshu_POCO) March 14, 2023

Poco X5 5G

-6.67in FHD+ 120Hz Amoled Display

-Upto 1200nits

-Snapdragon 695 5G

-7 5G Bands

-Upto 8GB/256GB

-48MP Main + 8MP UW + 2MP Macro

-13MP Selfie

-5000mAh Battery

-33W Charger

-Android 12 based Miui 13

-3.5mm Jack

-Single Speaker

-Polycarbonate Back Under 20K

😌😌 pic.twitter.com/99SwCnqaiW — Tech Star Shahrukh (@techstarsrk) March 14, 2023

POCO X5 5G Launched India

✅SD 695 Processor

✅120Hz AMOLED

✅48MP Triple Camera

✅33W & 5000mAh Battery

✅7 5G Bands#PocoX55G Price 👇

6GB +128GB – Rs 18,999

8GB + 256GB – Rs 20,999 Special first day price👇

6GB + 128GB Rs.16,999

8GB + 256GB Rs 18,999 Your Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/6g2e7LbEir — Manoj Saru (@ManojSaru) March 14, 2023

POCO X5 5G launched in india for 19K Did you find it interesting? pic.twitter.com/fdf4SCfnt3 — ᴛʀᴏʟʟɪɴɢ ɪꜱ ᴀɴ ᴀʀᴛ (@Trolling_isart) March 14, 2023

(Hero and feature image credit: Courtesy POCO)