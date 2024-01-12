Poco X6 Pro vs Poco X5 Pro: Will The Successor Graduate To ‘Flagship Killer’ Status?

Whether you dig them or not, Poco deserves a round of applause for trying to make the world of affordable midrange smartphones colourful. As more brands push consumers to upgrade to phones beyond INR 30,000, Poco seems to be standing strong with its aggressively priced X series devices. The Poco X6 Pro is well-equipped, comes in an interesting palette of colours and is easier on the wallet, too. But is it an actual upgrade over its predecessor? An in-depth Poco X6 Pro vs Poco X5 Pro comparison is the only way to find out.

Since 2024 is finally the year when brands are moving on to newer generation chipsets in the midrange segments, the Poco X6 Pro benefits a lot by upgrading its status quo from a well-to-midrange handset to the bargain flagship killer of 2024. But there’s more to the newer model than just the chipset.

Will the new model be as nice of an all-rounder as its predecessor? Should existing Poco X5 Pro buyers consider an upgrade?

The answer lies in our in-depth comparison between the Poco X6 Pro and Poco X5 Pro.

Poco X6 Pro vs Poco X5 Pro: Comparing their specs and price

Design

Similar to Apple iPhone Pro and Google Pixel series, Poco has got hold of a unique design language for all its handsets despite using off-the-shelf parts from Redmi. The bold black camera patch with Poco branding certainly makes both phones stand out in a sea of gaudy shimmery gradients.

Out of these two, it is the older Poco X5 Pro that commands attention with its proportionate camera hump and the overall polished look. The new model’s oddly shaped ‘quad-lens’ camera hump looks rather generic but Poco is offering it in interesting colours. Moreover, the bezels around the display are almost nonexistent.

The newer model is also rated with an IP54 water and dust certification rating, which is slightly higher than the IP53 rating on the Poco X5 Pro.

Winner: Tie

Display

Since the Poco X6 Pro is based on the Redmi K70E, it offers a superior 6.7-inch display with a 1.5K resolution OLED panel with 120Hz refresh rate, peak brightness of 1,800 nits and support for 68 billion colours. Hence, if binge-watching web shows and movies on your phone is a key part of your daily life, you will be happy with the Poco X6 Pro. The Poco X5 Pro isn’t too bad though, considering it also offers a 6.7-inch 120Hz OLED panel with lower brightness levels and 1 billion colours.

Another upgrade for the Poco X6 Pro is the new under-display optical fingerprint sensor, which is a lot more convenient than the power-key mounted capacitive sensor of the Poco X5 Pro.

Winner: Poco X6 Pro

Performance

The Poco X5 Pro was known for its decent midrange performance courtesy of the dated Snapdragon 778G chipset. However, the Poco X6 Pro is promoted to act as the lineup’s foray into the affordable end of the flagship killer segment. The new MediaTek Dimensity 8300 Ultra is a 4nm chipset offering the same levels of performance as 2022’s flagship Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip. Even the storage has been upgraded to UFS 4.0 and that will help with faster app loading times.

Hence, if you love to play a lot of video games on your Android smartphone and have a budget of less than INR 30,000, the Poco X6 Pro might just be what the doctor ordered.

The Poco X6 Pro is also one of the first Xiaomi-bred phones to come with the new HyperOS experience based on the latest Android 14. The new OS is said to perform swiftly with lesser bloatware and Poco promises three years of Android OS updates as standard.

Winner: Poco X6 Pro

Cameras

The performance upgrades lent the new launch a slightly worse camera setup, at least on paper. Last year’s Poco X5 Pro offered a feisty combination of a 108-megapixel primary camera paired with an 8-megapixel ultrawide shooter and a 2-megapixel macro sensor.

For the Poco X6 Pro, the brand decided to downgrade the main camera to a 64-megapixel sensor from Omnivision while keeping the other two sensors untouched. This setup should be good enough for casual photography but if you are a shutterbug who loves snapping Instagram-worthy photos, you should be looking at alternatives from Oppo and Vivo.

Winner: Poco X5 Pro

Battery

The department of battery is the only segment where Poco (or Xiaomi) engineers have made no significant changes. Both the Poco X5 Pro and Poco X6 Pro feature an identical 5,000mAh capacity battery and they use Xiaomi’s 67W wired fast charging to top it up from 0-100 per cent in under 45 minutes.

There’s no wireless charging on either of the models.

Winner: Tie

Price

For the foreseeable future, it seems that the older Poco X5 Pro will continue selling alongside the newer launch as an affordable alternative. Currently, you can buy the Poco X5 Pro for INR 22,999, if you are content with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage.

The Poco X6 Pro, on the other hand, has been announced with a starting price of INR 26,999 for the base variant offering 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. The variant with 12GB RAM will set you back by INR 28,999.

While the Poco X5 Pro is more inexpensive to own, it is the Poco X6 Pro that offers a better value-for-money quotient despite its slightly higher price.

Winner: Tie

Poco X6 Pro vs Poco X5 Pro: Our verdict

Winner: Poco X6 Pro

Poco’s proposition of a feature-packed midrange smartphone has been taken to the next level with the Poco X6 Pro. It may have a controversial design and uninspiring cameras but the sheer value that it offers to performance enthusiasts is simply unmatched for a smartphone in this price range. The Dimensity 8300 Ultra chipset, a gorgeous OLED display and the latest HyperOS experience from Xiaomi make the Poco phone a top recommendation for anyone seeking a midrange phone that is exceptional at gaming.

That said, the older Poco X5 Pro is still a good deal for those who seek a more balanced proposition and there’s no reason to upgrade to the newer model unless you seek more gaming performance. Alternatively, the Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G is also a great option to consider owing to its newer Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chip and a more civilised design.

(Hero and Featured Image Credits: Courtesy Poco)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– What is the price of the Poco X6 Pro?

The Poco X6 Pro starts at INR 26,999 for the base variant.

-What are the specifications of the Poco X6 Pro?

The Poco X6 Pro features a 6.7-inch 1.5K 120Hz OLED display, a MediaTek Dimensity 8300 Ultra chipset, a 5,000mAh battery, a 67W wired charging solution and a 64-megapixel primary camera sensor.

– Which phone has a better camera, the Poco X5 Pro or Poco X6 Pro?

With a 108-megapixel image sensor for the main camera, the Poco X5 Pro appears to have a superior camera setup on paper than the Poco X6 Pro.