Rashmika Mandanna’s Deepfake Controversy: Unmasking The Perils Of AI Manipulation

Artificial Intelligence can be a double-edged sword, and the latest example of its dark side is the now viral deepfake video featuring Indian actress Rashmika Mandanna. In a shocking turn of social media shenanigans, Mandanna found herself embroiled in a deepfake controversy that has taken the internet by storm and sparked a discussion on the growing menace of deepfake videos, raising questions about the rapid dissemination of misinformation and the role of AI in this troubling phenomenon.

If the viral video of Rashmika has popped on your social media feed and piqued your curiosity about the whole deepfake controversy surrounding the actress, here’s everything you need to know.

Unravelling Rashmika Mandanna’s deepfake controversy

This viral video of Rashmika Mandanna’s deepfake controversy depicts an uncannily convincing transformation, as an unknown woman’s face morphs seamlessly into that of Rashmika Mandanna as she is seen entering an elevator in a black dress with a plunging neckline.

🚨 There is an urgent need for a legal and regulatory framework to deal with deepfake in India. You might have seen this viral video of actress Rashmika Mandanna on Instagram. But wait, this is a deepfake video of Zara Patel. This thread contains the actual video. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/SidP1Xa4sT — Abhishek (@AbhishekSay) November 5, 2023

Notably, the woman in the viral video is recognised as British Indian social media personality Zara Patel. She’s also taken to social media to share a statement, highlighting that she had no involvement in the controversy and that she’s “deeply upset by what’s happening”.

The deepfake video has provoked strong reactions from Rashmika Mandanna herself. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Mandanna dubbed the video as “extremely scary”.

The Mission Majnu actor further added, “Something like this is honestly, extremely scary not only for me but also for each one of us who today is vulnerable to so much harm because of how technology is being misused.”

I feel really hurt to share this and have to talk about the deepfake video of me being spread online. Something like this is honestly, extremely scary not only for me, but also for each one of us who today is vulnerable to so much harm because of how technology is being misused.… — Rashmika Mandanna (@iamRashmika) November 6, 2023

Well, the implications of this incident have reverberated beyond the entertainment world, sparking widespread concern and calls for immediate legal action. Even Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan, Mandanna’s co-star from the movie Goodbye, has raised his voice against the peril of deepfakes and emphasised the need for decisive legal action.

Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar also acknowledged the video and came out in support of Rashmika. He also reminded the social media platforms of their legal obligations in the fight against misinformation. “PM @narendramodi ji’s Govt is committed to ensuring Safety and Trust of all DigitalNagriks using Internet,” he posted on X.

PM @narendramodi ji’s Govt is committed to ensuring Safety and Trust of all DigitalNagriks using Internet Under the IT rules notified in April, 2023 – it is a legal obligation for platforms to ➡️ensure no misinformation is posted by any user AND ➡️ensure that when reported by… https://t.co/IlLlKEOjtd — Rajeev Chandrasekhar 🇮🇳 (@Rajeev_GoI) November 6, 2023

Other celebrities who were entangled in deepfake controversies

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton)

The Rashmika Mandanna deepfake controversy is not an isolated incident.

Several other celebrities have been victims of deepfake manipulations. Not too long ago, actor Miles Fisher, who bears a striking resemblance to Tom Cruise, captured the internet’s attention with a series of deepfake videos on TikTok. These videos, featuring Fisher as Cruise, went viral, garnering millions of views from mesmerised audiences.

Then there were viral Emma Watson lookalike videos that did the rounds on social media last year. These images were later revealed to be deepfake creations.

Other A-list celebs like Jennifer Lawrence, Arnold Schwarzenegger and even tech mogul Mark Zuckerberg have also fallen prey to dubious Deepfake videos.

Understanding deepfake videos

In light of the recent situation, it’s essential to understand what deepfakes are.

What’s a deepfake video?

Deepfakes are deceptively realistic but entirely fake images, voices or videos, often created through Artificial Intelligence (AI) and deep learning. These advanced algorithms analyse and train themselves on massive datasets, allowing them to mimic human voices and appearances with shocking precision. They often replace the person in the original video with someone else, mostly a public figure, in a way that makes the video look more authentic.

To create a convincing replication of someone’s voice, the AI algorithms require a substantial amount of training data, typically composed of numerous audio recordings of the intended target’s voice, usually fetched from social media. The more diverse and abundant the dataset, the more convincing the resultant voice replication becomes.

Deepfakes are not a new concept; they have been lurking in the shadows for some time, quietly spreading across the digital landscape. But now, more than ever before, they pose a serious threat vis-à-vis breaching privacy and spreading misinformation.

