Every Realme Limited Edition Phone Released (So Far): Inspired by Bricks, Coca-Cola, Rolex And More

It is incredible to see how Realme transitioned from being an Oppo sub-brand selling entry-level smartphones to a brand that prioritises style without compromising substance. While their standard models are easily the most stylish options in particular price segments, Realme also likes to showcase its design prowess with special edition variants now and then. And for 2024, a Realme Rolex limited-edition phone is set to woo collectors and enthusiasts.
While the Rolex edition has style aficionados counting the days, it allows us to look back at Realme’s history of producing some of the finest limited-edition smartphones the world has ever seen. Unlike other brands who do limited runs of products mostly to celebrate short-term business collaborations, Realme started on a different path by getting in touch with master artisans from Asia to collaborate on unique designs taking inspiration from everyday objects. Over the years, we have seen Realme bring alive phones that imitate bricks, concrete, onions and even Coca-Cola.
More importantly, unlike its competitors like OnePlus, Samsung, Oppo, Vivo and Motorola who usually reserve rare editions of their handsets for the elite, Realme worked out the economics and made their special edition devices more accessible to the masses by offering them at bargain prices.
Master design has always been a pursuit of realme number series. This time, the realme design studio has once again collaborated with a master to create a smartphone design that exudes a sense of luxury for the 12 Pro Series. Stay tuned, as the unveiling of this highly… pic.twitter.com/qrwD4cSeiX
Hence, as we get all decked up to ogle at the Rolex limited edition of the Realme 12 Pro series, it could be fun to take a look at all the Realme limited edition phones ever released.
List of Realme limited edition phones released so far
- Realme 12 Pro Rolex Edition
- Realme X Master Edition
- Realme X2 Pro Master Edition
- Realme GT Master Edition
- Realme GT 2 Explorer Master Edition
- Realme GT 2 Pro
- Realme GT Neo 3T Dragon Ball Z Edition
- Realme GT Neo 3 Naruto Edition
- Realme GT Neo 3 150W Marvel Thor Edition
- Realme 9 Pro Plus Free Fire Edition
- Realme 10 Pro Coca-Cola Edition
Realme and Rolex are an unlikely combination. While one of them takes painstaking effort to craft the finest timepieces, the other simply wants to make affordable Android smartphones drip with style. For 2024, they are coming together to extend a touch of Rolex to the masses at a fraction of what those exuberant wristwatches cost. Oddly, the collaboration results in a smartphone, not a smartwatch! Say hi to the Realme 12 Pro Rolex Limited Edition.
This special edition variant of the upcoming Realme 12 Pro Plus will take copious inspiration from the Rolex Oyster Perpetual Datejust which retails for INR 13.8 lakhs. The handset’s vegan leather back panel will be adorned by a luxurious hue of blue and gold accents ornate the camera ring as well as the spine of the phone. The camera module’s exquisite finish carries the Rolex charm that most buyers will seek to flaunt. An official teaser from Realme designates this variant as the Submarine Blue Realme 12 Pro Plus.
A quick look into Rolex’s catalogue also suggests that the luxury wristwatch maker could commission a limited-run variant of the Datejust with similar blue and gold accents. Will Rolex call it a Realme edition watch? We wonder how the usual Rolex clientele would take that.
As for the Realme smartphone, we expect an accessible price tag of less than INR 40,000, considering that the base smartphone is a quintessential midrange device.
(Image Credits: Courtesy Realme)
Food for thought!
Designed in collaboration with esteemed Japanese designer Naoto Fukasawa, the Realme X Master Edition came in two unusual colour variants, Onion and Garlic. The Onion variant had a unique orange gradient reminiscent of onion peels whereas the Garlic variant did the same gradient in white. The matte texture tried to emulate the same feeling you usually get while holding these vegetables.
The rest of the phone was identical to the standard version available off the shelves. While the features and specifications were mostly basic for an affordable smartphone in 2019 (save for the pop-up selfie camera), the Realme X Master Edition made it possible for the common man to own something unique without disbursing an exorbitant price.
(Image Credits: Courtesy Realme)
After a taste of nature with onion and garlic, Realme went for the rather soul-less concrete and bricks for its next-gen Realme X2 Pro flagship. The special edition variant was available on the top-spec model and got everyone talking just as 2019 ended.
Realme employed designer Naomi Fukasawa once again to play with the frosted glass finish on its most expensive smartphone of that year. The grey colour was tuned to emulate the feeling of concrete whereas the hot red variant represented bricks. Who thought that everyday construction materials could inspire exotic limited-run smartphones?
While the rest of the phone was left as it is, it certainly gave buyers in the midrange segment a reason to rock it without a case.
(Image Credits: Courtesy Realme)
It was 2021 and after staying indoors for an entire year to escape the deadly clutches of a mutated virus, Realme wanted to encourage people to take up travelling once again and make them fall in love with their suitcases. Hence, it joined hands with Naoto Fukasawa for the third time to do a special edition of the Realme GT that resembled a suitcase.
The material chosen for this limited edition device was vegan leather and Realme used special crafting techniques to emulate the horizontal grid from those PVC trolley bags. The grey colour made it seem like an accessory designed especially for your travel bag. The UI was left untouched though and an accessible price tag made it a desirable option in the midrange segment, especially with features such as a 120Hz OLED display, a 65W fast wired charging solution and the fast Snapdragon 778G chipset.
(Image Credits: Courtesy Realme)
The suitcase design concept caught on with the consumers and hence, the brand pushed forward that design trend with the Realme GT 2 Explorer Master Edition. Fashion designer Jae Jung took inspiration for this oddball design of the rugged hard-body suitcases with leather fabric and tough metal brackets with rivets holding it all together.
Realme did the back panel in peachy pink vegan leather with faux metallic rivets on the corners and a dark brown frame. It was far from beautiful but certainly striking to look at.
Sadly, this special edition device was limited to the Chinese market and Realme never brought this design to its global markets.
(Image Credits: Courtesy Realme)
The Realme GT 2 Pro wasn’t designated as a special edition product officially but those who liked uniquely designed smartphones couldn’t ignore it. After all, it was the result of another collaboration with Naoto Fukasawa, who wanted to create an aesthetically pleasing design while keeping Mother Nature happy. Available in white and green, the Realme GT 2 Pro features an ISCC-certified biopolymer back panel with a soft touch finish.
Since it was the brand’s global flagship, the Realme GT 2 Pro features all the goodies like a powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip, a 120Hz LTPO 2K AMOLED display, a 50-megapixel main camera and a 65W fast wired charging.
Realme trickled down this ‘paper design’ to the more affordable Realme GT 2 as well.
(Image Credits: Courtesy Realme)
From here on, Realme’s special edition products went on a conventional path rather than making everyday objects desirable.
If you grew up watching the highly popular anime series Dragon Ball Z, you must have been foaming at the mouth when Realme made the Realme GT Neo 3T Dragon Ball Z Edition public (quite a mouthful name).
While the handset got an outrageously designed back panel with a dual-tone paint job borrowing colours from Goku’s ensemble, Realme tried to please the crowd with customised Dragon Ball Z elements in the OS. Other than the Goku wallpapers, the charging animation was modified to suit the mood. The specifications were left untouched to keep the price within the affordable range and Realme was kind enough to extend it to Europe this time.
(Image Credits: Courtesy Realme)
Realme’s obsession with anime was put to use once again with the Realme GT Neo 3 Naruto Edition. Celebrating the popular Naruto series, this special edition of the GT Neo 3 got an enticing new back panel decorated with all the details and references to the anime character. Even the charging animation was modified to suit the Naruto aesthetics.
However, it was the packaging box that added to the occasion. Realme crafted a unique-looking Shinobi-scroll cylindrical box that contained a customised Naruto edition case, stickers and other goodies that would make Naruto fans around the world excited. The special edition also got Realme’s superfast 150W wired charging solution as standard.
(Image Credits: Courtesy Realme)
For a special edition smartphone carrying such a long name, the Realme GT Neo 3 150W Marvel Thor Edition was a disgrace. It seemed as if Realme designers had to hastily figure out a product after a last-minute collaboration deal was struck.
It was largely a standard Realme GT Neo 3 150W with two wallpapers to celebrate the release of Marvel’s Thor: Love and Thunder in theatres. Other than the phone, you got a special packaging box, some Thor stickers and trading cards and a Mjolnir-shaped SIM-ejector tool. There was so much potential for Realme’s designers to create something special to uphold the brand’s legacy, but they chose a lazy shortcut.
(Image Credits: Courtesy Realme)
In a bid to capitalise on the raging success of Garena Free Fire, Realme announced the Realme 9 Pro Plus Free Fire Edition and this time, some thought was put before designating it as a special edition product.
The back panel of the phone was given a stealthy gradient finish that emulated the knife from Free Fire and etched with the winning phrase ‘Booyah’. A special UI was created with Kelly’s wallpaper to add to the experience. The packaging box was given a Free Fire-themed makeover and it contained a couple of collector cards as well as stickers.
(Image Credits: Courtesy Realme)
Realme started 2023 on a refreshing note by announcing the Realme 10 Pro Coca-Cola Edition, the most exciting special edition of any phone we have seen to date.
Although the Realme 10 Pro was an affordable smartphone, its iPhone 12-inspired design allowed Realme to create a unique back panel that successfully emulated the lovely Coke Red seen on the cans and bottles. Other than the eye-catching Coca-Cola logo placement, a black colour strip represented the spirit of the beverage.
Realme also created a dedicated UI with custom icons and wallpapers to add to the occasion. There were special Coca-Cola-themed sounds for ringtones and notifications and a special ’80s Cola filter in the camera app made things fun. The custom packaging box also contained Coca-Cola-themed stickers and cards to mark the occasion.
(Image Credits: Courtesy Realme)
(Hero and Featured Image Credits: Courtesy Realme)