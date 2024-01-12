Every Realme Limited Edition Phone Released (So Far): Inspired by Bricks, Coca-Cola, Rolex And More

It is incredible to see how Realme transitioned from being an Oppo sub-brand selling entry-level smartphones to a brand that prioritises style without compromising substance. While their standard models are easily the most stylish options in particular price segments, Realme also likes to showcase its design prowess with special edition variants now and then. And for 2024, a Realme Rolex limited-edition phone is set to woo collectors and enthusiasts.

While the Rolex edition has style aficionados counting the days, it allows us to look back at Realme’s history of producing some of the finest limited-edition smartphones the world has ever seen. Unlike other brands who do limited runs of products mostly to celebrate short-term business collaborations, Realme started on a different path by getting in touch with master artisans from Asia to collaborate on unique designs taking inspiration from everyday objects. Over the years, we have seen Realme bring alive phones that imitate bricks, concrete, onions and even Coca-Cola.

More importantly, unlike its competitors like OnePlus, Samsung, Oppo, Vivo and Motorola who usually reserve rare editions of their handsets for the elite, Realme worked out the economics and made their special edition devices more accessible to the masses by offering them at bargain prices.

Master design has always been a pursuit of realme number series. This time, the realme design studio has once again collaborated with a master to create a smartphone design that exudes a sense of luxury for the 12 Pro Series. Stay tuned, as the unveiling of this highly… pic.twitter.com/qrwD4cSeiX — realme Global (@realmeglobal) January 10, 2024

Hence, as we get all decked up to ogle at the Rolex limited edition of the Realme 12 Pro series, it could be fun to take a look at all the Realme limited edition phones ever released.

List of Realme limited edition phones released so far