What We Know About The Reliance Super App That Might Help Jio Financial Services

Nobody has dominated the IT and tech industry in India like Reliance Jio. Under Mukesh Ambani’s vision, Jio went with a different business strategy for its network carrier business and eventually expanded into other domains. As of today, Jio has a presence in the media streaming and broadcasting business, payment apps, e-commerce platforms, IT devices and various other sectors. After its biggest rival, the Tata Group, adopted the concept of a super app in 2022 with Tata Neu, speculations surrounding the Reliance Jio super app arose. It was expected that such an app would be strongly integrated with Reliance’s struggling Jio Financial Services.

This Jio ‘all-in-one’ app is expected to be Reliance’s take on a super app that does it all for the consumer. It would be developed on the lines of China’s WeChat and USA’s Amazon, both of which are all-in-one apps that take care of various digital needs such as entertainment, communication, payments, finances, stocks and more. Jio’s super app will likely take on Tata Neu first and Reliance could have an ace up its sleeves with its financial services.

While these are just speculations, here’s what we know about the Jio super app so far.

Jio super app: What is it shaping up to be like?

The Jio super app is essentially shaping up to be a fierce rival to services like Paytm, Amazon, Tata Neu, Swiggy, Zomato and others.

Reliance Jio currently has a plethora of apps and services available to consumers without any subscription charges. For platforms like JioCinema, JioTV and JioPay, all a consumer needs to do is make an account and get going, without paying any subscription charges. However, these are all separate apps that need to be downloaded individually on your device.

Additionally, Reliance has yet to step into the digital financing sector, where the scope for growth is enormous. As India’s non-banking financial sector is already crowded with several large and small-scale players, it could be tough for Reliance to break through, even if it rolls out a Jio Finance app.

This is where the Jio super app comes in. Based on the information from Bloomberg, it is said that the new Jio super app could help Reliance jump into the financial sector with the unprecedented advantage of Reliance’s reach, all of which has been earned by its existing consumer services. When integrated into a single app with all of its other digital services, Reliance could bring better exposure to its budding products like Jio Financial Services and help it onboard new users faster.

Similar to WeChat, this new Jio super app is expected to offer services like loans, online transactions and stock trading.

What can the Jio super app do?

Originally announced at the Reliance AGM event in 2020, the Jio Super app is expected to take care of five core areas.

Entertainment

The Jio super app is expected to offer a vast library of movies, TV shows, music videos and other formats of entertainment. Drawing upon its association with JioTV and Jio Cinema, the app will also offer live coverage of events.

Digital Payments

The super app will also be able to make payments via UPI and wallet services. Additionally, the app should also allow users to make payments via credit/debit cards and do money transfers. Jio Financial services could also be integrated under this section, offering banking services to the masses.

Online Shopping

The Jio super app is also expected to leverage Reliance’s retail chain and e-commerce platforms. Consumers will be able to shop for a wide range of products, including clothes, accessories, home decor pieces, groceries, electronics and more.

News

The Jio News services will also be integrated into this super app. Users will be able to catch all the updates from all over the world in their news feed, tailored to their liking and language preferences.

Gaming

Lastly, the Jio super app will also offer gaming on mobile devices. Mobile gaming is one of the fastest growing industries and Jio’s super app will try to penetrate some of that tempting market share. The super app is expected to offer games from all genres and could even bring features like multiplayer and in-app purchases.

Will the Jio super app cost money?

In order to extend its services and penetrate the market better, Reliance is expected to levy no subscription charges for the Jio super app. Anyone with a Jio number will be able to access the app and all its services for free. However, speculations suggest that, while access to the super app will be free, Jio could charge for certain items like movies on rent and access to live content.

(Hero and Featured Image Credits: Courtesy Rob Hampson via Unsplash)