Are We Getting A New Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G Alongside A Samsung S23 FE?

From luxurious high-end flagships to easy-on-the-pocket Android offerings, Samsung’s diverse smartphone lineup caters to consumers from all classes. However, its midrange offerings also draw a lot of criticism, owing to the sub-par hardware specifications for the selling price. The Galaxy S FE editions, fortunately, have been cut from a different cloth and are vastly superior to the Galaxy A series, offering stellar hardware for a reasonable price without compromising on the basic experience. These phones come along once every two years but this time, Samsung is rumoured to be making an exception with the Samsung S21 FE and Samsung S23 FE.

The Galaxy S23 FE was long rumoured to have been cancelled and the Galaxy S21 FE was expected to be the last one of its kind. However, a fresh set of leaks have given hope to consumers who are seeking a well-equipped smartphone in the premium midrange segment. The Galaxy S23 FE is rumoured to launch as a watered-down Galaxy S23 but Samsung is refreshing the old Galaxy S21 FE for India. These two models are expected to strengthen Samsung’s appeal in the midrange segment among those who seek a flagship experience without paying a fortune.

While Samsung is yet to make any official announcements, here is everything we know about the FE devices from their leaks and rumours.

Samsung S21 FE 5G: What are the leaks saying?

The Samsung S21 FE was originally announced in late 2021 as a cut-price Galaxy S21, settling for a plastic unibody construction instead of a glass-metal combo. The phone impressed critics at the time with its high-quality display, splendid cameras and good performance. However, the Galaxy S21 FE received flak for its plasticky build and sub-par battery life. The Exynos 2100 chip was also criticised for heating up and throttling performance within a short duration.

The Galaxy S21 FE, however, continues to be a popular pick in the sub-INR 40,000 category and Samsung is rumoured to give it a mild upgrade. Rumours now suggest that the Galaxy S21 FE will be relaunched in 2023 with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset, equivalent to the Exynos 2100 chip. The Snapdragon 888 should help with slightly better performance credentials, but it remains to be seen how Samsung bypasses its thermal issues. Another rumour also hinted at Samsung using the slightly newer Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, although that seems unlikely.

Hence, the 2023 Galaxy S21 FE could end up with a familiar 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The phone could also retain the same triple camera setup on the back, consisting of a 12-megapixel main camera, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera and an 8-megapixel telephoto camera with 3x zoom. The 4,500mAh battery is expected to offer a whole day’s stamina and the IP68 water and dust resistance rating could help it survive light showers and dusty outdoors.

Samsung S21 FE 5G’s likely launch date

Rumours suggest that the Samsung S21 FE 5G could be launched within the next few weeks, replacing the old Exynos variant.

What remains to be seen is whether this ‘heart transplant’ of the Galaxy S21 FE affects its pricing.

Galaxy S23 FE: The true new-age FE?

The Samsung S23 FE 5G, on the other hand, is rumoured to be a tricked-down variant of the Galaxy S23. The Galaxy S23 FE will sport a slightly larger display than the standard Galaxy S23, measuring 6.4 inches and featuring a 120Hz AMOLED panel that offers FHD+ resolution. The listings have revealed a 4,500mAh battery for keeping the device alive and there will be a 50-megapixel primary camera on the back.

However, Samsung will not bring the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 or Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 to the Galaxy S23 FE. Instead, the Exynos 2200, which got its fame from an integrated AMD GPU from the European Galaxy S22 series, will power the new model. This should offer similar levels of performance as the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 on the Samsung S23 FE 5G.

The phone is also expected to have a base variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, as well as a top variant with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.

Samsung S23 FE’s likely launch date

The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE is expected to launch in Q3 2023 in some markets. It should reach most global markets by Q4 2023.

(Hero and Featured Image Credits: Courtesy Samsung)