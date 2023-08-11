Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Review: More Than A Style Icon

The year was 2020 and Samsung took to the stage to announce the Galaxy Z Flip, its first flip-style foldable smartphone. Unlike the Motorola Razr which got all the praises for its large cover display and a nostalgic connection, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip prioritised style and high-end specifications. Its measly cover display was only big enough to show notification icons and the time. However, successive generations of the Galaxy Z Flip never lost track of being a style-conscious flip smartphone, even if practicality came at a price. People loved it and so did critics. It’s fairly easy to estimate something similar for the Galaxy Z Flip 5.

Carrying the baton for Samsung’s most accessible flip smartphone, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 sticks to its own tune in a world where it faces severe competition. On one hand, you have the extremely tempting Motorola Razr 40 Ultra with its unbelievable display combo, and on the other side, Chinese-origin brands like Oppo, Vivo and Honor trying to copy the homework. Moreover, Samsung no longer has the price advantage it used to enjoy with the previous generation models.

Hence, in this review, our purpose is to figure out whether the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 has enough substance to demand your hard-earned money.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5’s specifications

Display: 6.7-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X 1Hz-120Hz

Cover Display: 3.4-inch 60Hz Super AMOLED

Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 256GB / 512GB

Battery: 3,700mAh, 25W wired charging, 15W wireless charging

OS: One UI 5.1.1 based on Android 13

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 review

Still a style icon

In my humble opinion, it was the first-generation Galaxy Z Flip that was truly a style icon, and all its successive generation wore a bland look in comparison. Fitting a bigger cover display tends to rob a smartphone of its identity but Samsung has somehow managed to get it right on the Galaxy Z Flip 5. The folder-shaped cover display (or Samsung’s Flex Window) is as iconic as the iPhone’s display notch and the Dynamic Island. It doesn’t wrap dual cameras like the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra and that gives the Flip 5 its distinct identity. Coupled with the blitzy Armor Aluminium frame and the beautiful Mint colourway, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 is easily one of the prettiest smartphones I have seen this year, if not the prettiest. It’s an attention magnet.

It’s also built to the highest standards recognised in the world of flip smartphones. It feels tough and thanks to the Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection, it can survive waist-height drops easily. The new hinge feels firm and offers enough resistance to hold the top half at any angle. It will survive accidental splashes of water courtesy of its IPX8 certification, but its dust resistance is still questionable. I had given last year’s Galaxy Z Flip 4 a tough time in the dusty environments of Delhi NCR, and it survived just fine. Hence my hopes for the Flip 5 faring better seem justifiable.

The big cover display is a gamechanger

It would have been easier for Samsung to simply let users run the entire phone from its new 3.4-inches Flex Window, just how Motorola does it with the Razr 40 Ultra. However, some thought was given in designing the cover display and I am glad to see it run an optimised interface that offers limited functionality. After all, there should be an incentive to experience the nicer, bigger and more practical main display.

Nonetheless, back to the Flex Window. The idea of this new larger cover display is to let you quickly glance at messages or mail notifications and do quick replies with a compact QWERTY keyboard. It does that very well and 99 per cent of the time, I never found myself flipping open the Galaxy Z Flip 5 to reply to a WhatsApp message or making a call while on the move.

I had enabled the Samsung Labs feature from the Settings menu to allow some apps to run in a scaled-down version and that gives me access to a compact version of WhatsApp, Messages and even YouTube! It is funny to watch YouTube videos on a tiny screen but there’s an uncanny satisfaction in doing that (it sounds weird, but you should try it out). And if you feel adventurous, just download the Good Lock app from Galaxy Store and after fiddling with the settings, you can run almost all apps and games on the cover display. But don’t put the blame on us for getting you addicted.

But the Galaxy Z Flip 5 is more than its cover display. The primary 6.7-inch display is one of the best screens you can get on a premium smartphone. It’s a vibrant AMOLED panel with a varying refresh rate between 1Hz and 120Hz. In typical Samsung fashion, the display is tuned to make your WhatsApp chat lists or your Instagram feed look bright and jolly. The taller aspect ratio results in thick black letterboxes when watching conventional 16:9 videos but it is a big relief when scrolling through lists or menus. The Ultra-Thin Glass (UTG) along with the pre-installed screen protector promises to survive the rough outdoors and everyday abuse, as long as you exercise caution.

No compromises on performance

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy had proven its mettle on the Galaxy S23 series, and it carries its reliable performance and great power efficiency over to the Galaxy Z Flip 5. Samsung’s One UI 5.1 is well optimised to extract every bit of performance in the most efficient manner and it is evident in the way it runs. Whether you stick to the basics (using WhatsApp, checking emails, making calls, paying online and doing casual photography) or perform demanding tasks (like gaming, shooting videos, spending hours on social media and video conferencing), the Galaxy Z Flip 5 doesn’t shed a drop of sweat. In the pleasant monsoon temperatures, I haven’t observed the phone heating up uncontrollably even while gaming.

Most of the matured performance is attributed to the One UI experience and in today’s world, Samsung offers the most polished Android experience. There are still loads to customise and truckloads of hidden smart features to play with, but nothing is shoved into your face. It’s all optional. I personally like the aesthetical choices One UI makes in its interface design. The Flip 5’s One UI is based on Android 13 and Samsung promises to deliver four major OS updates and five years of security patches, thereby keeping the phone relevant until the year 2028.

The Flip 5 has also been performing great when it concerns network performance. I had no connectivity issues on Airtel’s 5G network, getting download speeds upwards of 600Mbps. The call quality has been as good as the network allows.

It is not an entirely pleasant experience though. The audio out of the stereo loudspeaker system is good enough for daily use but not on the same levels as the Galaxy S23 Ultra. The haptic feedback also feels a notch below the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and the Galaxy S23 series. Samsung’s keyboard doesn’t provide the most comfortable typing experience and you need to install Gboard separately to get typing comfortably.

Social media ‘tuned’ cameras

You read that right. The cameras on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 are tuned in a way to take photos that need no more tinkering before posting on social media. This may be good for most people who love bright and colouful photos on all occasions but not so for those seeking professional-grade imaging. There are two 12-megapixel cameras on the back (or front, considering this is a flip phone?) with a generic wide and an ultra-wide lens combo.

The main camera is the best one on the Flip 5 that puts up a fine show of great tuning. The colour saturation is on the higher side but the white balance, exposure management and noise control are spot on. Daylight photos look amazing and the same can be said for the ones shot at night, although they tend to deviate from reality. You are always bound to get a visually appealing iteration of what you see on the viewfinder, especially at night.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amritanshu Mukherjee (@amritanshuuuuuuu)

The Flip 5’s party trick, however, is selfies. You have a 10-megapixel selfie camera nestled in the main display whose photos look good enough, showcasing good skin tones, well-balanced exposure and a decent dynamic range. However, when folded shut, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 offers its dual 12-megapixel camera for selfies, which naturally takes the highest quality selfies of any phone in its class. The same benefits extend to selfie videos, which showcase great dynamic range, good noise suppression and impressive exposure controls. The video recording performance is as good as an iPhone 14, even in 4K at 60 fps settings. Set it down in a half-folded state and you get a tripod-like effect in your videos and photos, which is a great benefit with Flip 5.

An all-day battery life, finally!

I was sceptical of Samsung’s choice to stick to the puny 3,700mAh battery, especially considering the larger 60Hz cover display. However, the benefits of the power-efficient Snapdragon chip and Samsung’s greatly optimised One UI 5.1 OS outweigh the physical limitations. I am surprised to see the Galaxy Z Flip 5 survive an entire busy workday consistently over the last ten days, with 10-20 per cent juice remaining. This is astonishing considering that the Galaxy Z Flip 4 could barely make it through the evening with a similar usae. It even outlasts my Pixel 7 Pro, which has a massive 5,000mAh battery. Good job, Samsung.

Samsung’s 25W wired charging doesn’t seem fast enough on paper but it only needs to charge a small 3,700mAh battery. Hence, a full top-up from 5 per cent charge takes around an hour, give or take a few minutes. The 15W wireless charging is another convenience to have if you have wireless charging solutions available in your vicinity.

Galaxy Z Flip 5 review: The final verdict

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is easily the biggest upgrade since the Galaxy Z Flip 3. From a technical perspective, it has got the fastest mobile chipset, an all-day battery life, a pair of good cameras and a premium user experience. These improvements alone make a strong case for upgrading to the Galaxy Z Flip 5, even if you got the Flip 4 last year. The cover display and the improved battery life are the key upgrades that we sought, and Samsung delivered.

Compared to its competition, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 is still the well-rounded package you can’t go wrong with. Starting at a price of INR 99,999, the Flip 5 offers the power and efficiency of the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 flagship chip, which none of its rivals offer. The Motorola Razr 40 Ultra and the Oppo Find N2 Flip use last year’s chipsets. These two phones don’t offer the levels of refinement in terms of build quality and software that the Galaxy Z Flip 5 offers.

However, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 will be more sought after than its predecessors and the reason behind boils down to its style-conscious approach. The Flip 5 flaunts a bold identity that no other flip smartphone dares, not even the Razr 40 Ultra. It’s got this big and unique cover display but the software doesn’t allow it to overshadow the nicer folding display. The design is glitzy and the build quality is solid. And, you can fold it shut once you want to stow it away. How satisfying!

In a world of boring iPhones and Galaxy S23s, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is a style icon with an air of exclusivity that lets you break free of monotony. With the added dose of practicality now, we can recommend it blindly.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is the launch date for Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5?

– The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 was launched on July 26 at Galaxy Unpacked in Seoul, South Korea.

What is the price of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5?

– The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 starts at a price of INR 99,999 for the base 8GB/256GB variant.

What are the specifications for Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5?

– The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 features a 6.7-inch 120Hz FHD+ display, a 3.4-inch Flex Window, a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy chipset, up to 512GB storage, dual 12-megapixel main cameras and a 3,700mAh battery with 25W wired charging.

What colours are available in Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5?

– The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is available in Mint, Graphite, Lavender and Cream colours.

(Hero and Featured Image Credits: Courtesy Augustman / Amritanshu Mukherjee)