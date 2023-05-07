Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Rumours And Leaks Hint At An Exciting iPhone 15 Rival

It has only been a few months since we got to see the Samsung Galaxy S23 and the restless world of tech junkies has already started talking about the leaks and rumours about the Samsung Galaxy S24. Yeah, the Samsung Galaxy S24 series — the Korean brand’s flagship range of smartphones for 2024 – is likely in its early stages of development right now. But isn’t the next big thing for Samsung the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5? The torchbearers of foldable smartphones?

Well, it’s complicated. You see, the Samsung Galaxy S series is regarded by critics and tech enthusiasts as the true rival to the Apple iPhone. This year’s Galaxy S23 series has proven to be a better smartphone on paper than the Apple iPhone 14. Hence, with the iPhone 15 leaks already detailing Apple’s upcoming big launch in September 2023, hopes are high that Samsung too will deliver a blockbuster hit in 2024, especially with the Samsung S24 Ultra.

Do note that Samsung hasn’t revealed any information about the Samsung S24 series, so everything you read here is derived from the leaks and rumours doing the rounds. So do take this round-up with a pinch of salt.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra leaks and rumours

The Samsung S24 series, comprising the Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24 Plus and Galaxy S24 Ultra, is expected to wear a familiar yet revamped design as compared to the Galaxy S23 series. For 2023, Samsung went for a unified design theme, having floating camera lenses and uniform colours. Samsung could opt for the same for the Samsung S24 Ultra, having the same squared design with a curved edge display and an S-Pen stylus tucked inside its own silo. The vanilla Samsung S24 could carry forward the Samsung S23’s design for another year.

The same is rumoured for the display, where Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra could retain the 6.8-inch Quad HD+ AMOLED display with a variable refresh rate of 1Hz-120Hz. The Samsung S24 and Samsung S24 Plus could continue getting 6.1-inch and 6.6-inch FHD+ AMOLED displays respectively, with variable refresh rates ranging between 48Hz to 120Hz. All the models may also feature the ultrasonic under-display fingerprint scanner.

‘Ultra’ performance but with Exynos?

The relationship between Samsung and Exynos is a weird one – Samsung loves it but the world thinks otherwise. Latest rumours now suggest that the Exynos chip may return to the Samsung Galaxy S series in 2024, albeit in a different fashion. Based on a report from Business Korea, it is said that the base Galaxy S24 may end up with a 4nm Exynos 2400 chipset, which according to the early benchmark readings, has shown positive numbers in terms of raw performance. However, Samsung is apparently struggling with thermal performance, which is why the upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 is on the cards to save the day. We expect Qualcomm to improve its overall performance over the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, courtesy of the 3nm node.

Besides the chipset, the Samsung Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus are likely to come equipped with 12GB of RAM, a significant upgrade from the Galaxy S23 series. The Samsung S24 Ultra, on the other hand, could come with at least 16GB of RAM as standard.

Then there’s the battery. Not much is known about the battery capacity on all these models but a new leak suggests that Samsung could be using a new battery architecture on the Galaxy S24 series. A report from The Elec suggests that Samsung could be using the stacked cells technology inspired by EV car battery architecture. This could result in a tightly packed battery, eliminating more internal space for other components, or it could allow for a larger capacity battery.

Sadly, there’s nothing we have heard on the charging speed front. The Samsung S24 could continue to rely on the same 25W wired charging whereas the Plus and Ultra variants could rely on the slightly faster 45W charging.

An ‘ultra’ camera upgrade for the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

Based on a lead from RGClouds, a tipster, it is said that Samsung could be making big changes to the telephoto camera. Instead of having two separate 3x and 10x optical zoom cameras like on the Galaxy S23 Ultra, Samsung could be using just one zoom camera with a variable optical magnification between 3x and 10x (something that Sony does with its recent Xperia flagships). Samsung could also use a larger image sensor and along with the smarter algorithms, the zoom range could improve to 150x. Will Samsung now be able to take photos of Mars? Just kidding, Samsung.

Another rumour going around the internet is the arrival of a new 200MP 1-inch sensor. This could outdo the rumoured ‘state-of-the-art’ Sony sensor that Apple could be using on the iPhone 15 Pro. A larger sensor could help Samsung improve its low-light performance further.

What else can we look forward to?

The expected launch timeline for the Samsung S24 series could fall between February 2024 to March 2024. That leaves us with a lot of time to keep an eye on all the developments regarding the Samsung S24 series. Samsung could either go for a safe upgrade cycle with the S24 series, or it could go all outrageous with crazy upgrades. All we can do is wait and watch.

(Hero and Featured Image credits: Courtesy Samsung)