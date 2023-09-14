Best Smartphone Launches Of September 2023: iPhone 15, Honor 90 And More

September, which is otherwise known as ‘Techtember’ in the world of smartphones, is surprisingly lacking in action in 2023. Other than the iPhone 15 series, we are barely seeing any major launch aiming to challenge Apple’s supremacy with cutting-edge technology. Don’t mistake this for a lack of innovation though, considering that other exciting launches have either taken place a month ago or are set in the midst of the busy festive season that lies ahead.

That’s not to say that September has nothing to offer besides the new iPhones. Honor, which was once a sub-brand of Huawei with the goal of dethroning Samsung, Xiaomi and Oppo in the budget smartphone space, is returning to India this year with the Honor 90. Note that the brand has been active in other Southeast Asian regions like Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand and Hong Kong.

Additionally, Motorola and Vivo are keeping consumers in the affordable segment excited with their newest offerings. Samsung is also expected to make a big announcement regarding the highly anticipated Galaxy S23 FE 5G for global markets this month.

Hence, despite the scarcity in the total number of launches, there are enough exciting offerings for you to consider. On that note, let’s take a look at the best smartphone launches of September 2023.

Best smartphone launches of September 2023