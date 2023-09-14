Best Smartphone Launches Of September 2023: iPhone 15, Honor 90 And More

September, which is otherwise known as ‘Techtember’ in the world of smartphones, is surprisingly lacking in action in 2023. Other than the iPhone 15 series, we are barely seeing any major launch aiming to challenge Apple’s supremacy with cutting-edge technology. Don’t mistake this for a lack of innovation though, considering that other exciting launches have either taken place a month ago or are set in the midst of the busy festive season that lies ahead.
That’s not to say that September has nothing to offer besides the new iPhones. Honor, which was once a sub-brand of Huawei with the goal of dethroning Samsung, Xiaomi and Oppo in the budget smartphone space, is returning to India this year with the Honor 90. Note that the brand has been active in other Southeast Asian regions like Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand and Hong Kong.
Additionally, Motorola and Vivo are keeping consumers in the affordable segment excited with their newest offerings. Samsung is also expected to make a big announcement regarding the highly anticipated Galaxy S23 FE 5G for global markets this month.
Hence, despite the scarcity in the total number of launches, there are enough exciting offerings for you to consider. On that note, let’s take a look at the best smartphone launches of September 2023.
Best smartphone launches of September 2023
Jump To / Table of Contents
The iPhone 15 was obviously going to take the top spot on our list. After last year’s iPhone 14 turned out to be a mildly modified version of the highly acclaimed iPhone 13, the iPhone 15 seems to be a proper upgrade in every way. While it may still have an uncanny resemblance to the iPhone 13 courtesy of its back, a closer look reveals more changes. The iPhone 15 wears a new matte finish for its rear and can be ordered in a couple of subdued colour options. The slightly contoured edges and an overall lighter construction also allow for better comfort. But that’s only the tip of the iceberg.
Once you boot the iPhone 15 or the iPhone 15 Plus, your attention will immediately be drawn to the new Dynamic Island pill. That along with the slimmer bezels and a peak brightness rating of up to 2,000 nits make the iPhone 15’s display great for watching TV shows, movies or just browsing the internet.
The iPhone 15 also gets a newer A16 Bionic chip with a 5-core GPU that delivers an improvement in performance and power efficiency over the iPhone 14’s A15 Bionic chip. The main rear camera is also upgraded to a new 48-megapixel sensor that allows for lossless 2x digital crop-based zoom, better low-light photography and an overall superior user experience. A new ultrawideband chip also allows users to locate their family members or friends on Find My, provided they have a new iPhone 15. While the improved battery life is lovely, the game-changer here is Apple finally including the USB-C connector for charging and data transfer.
Most importantly, Apple hasn’t hiked the prices despite bringing in actual upgrades this year. This makes the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus easily the best smartphones to launch in September 2023.
(Image Credits: Courtesy Apple)
Despite the regular iPhone 15 offering a lot of value for money, the iPhone 15 Pro and the iPhone 15 Pro Max are the best iPhones that Apple has ever made.
The A17 Pro chip is easily the biggest reason to consider the Pro variants, especially if you seek the topmost performance. Based on the 3nm process, this chipset is expected to set new benchmarks in raw performance and power efficiency. The iPhone 15 Pro models also get the USB-C charging port but Apple has given it faster data transfer speeds.
Even if you aren’t seeking cutting-edge performance, the iPhone 15 Pro series still has a lot more to offer. The new Titanium frame has shaved 20 grams of weight, thereby making it lighter to hold without compromising its durability. The slider switch for ring profiles has been replaced with a removable Action button. The contoured edges and the new Titanium-themed colours also make these phones look a lot more premium (not that Apple ever had a problem in that department).
The camera system has also been overhauled on the Pro variants. Apple is using a new and bigger 48-megapixel sensor for the main camera, a new 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 3x optical telephoto camera on the iPhone 15 Pro. The iPhone 15 Pro Max replaces the 3x telephoto camera with a 12-megapixel 5x optical zoom camera. Both phones get bigger battery capacities and support Apple’s 20W wired charging solution.
(Image Credits: Courtesy Apple)
While the Honor 90 is not as interesting as the iPhone 15 in the larger scheme of things, for the average budget smartphone buyer, this phone offers some much-needed relief from the usual clutter of Xiaomi, Samsung, Oppo and Nothing devices.
The Honor 90 has been around for a while in global markets, sitting as a fancy midrange Android smartphone. Now it’s made its way to India. The glitzy design is sure to attract those who love a flashy phone, with a 6.7-inch 10-bit OLED display that stands out for all the right reasons. The Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 Accelerated Edition chip may not be the phone’s strongest suit in a market with cutthroat competition but you can expect Honor to put its MagicUI 7.1 interface to good use.
Before you fret, Honor has confirmed that the Honor 90 will have Google’s Play Store baked in. Hence, you will be able to watch YouTube in the official YouTube app, unlike previous Honor phones. The Honor 90’s camera set-up includes a 200-megapixel image sensor for the main camera, a 50-megapixel sensor for the selfie camera, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera on the back that doubles up as a macro camera and a 2-megapixel depth camera. All of this is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 66W fast wired charging.
(Image Credits: Courtesy Honor)
The Samsung Galaxy S23 is one of the best Android smartphones to buy in 2023 but its steep price puts it beyond the reach of many. As Samsung has intentions to offer a similar flagship experience at a slightly lower price, rumours of a Galaxy S23 FE have been doing the rounds lately. Continuing the lineage of the ‘FE’ series from Samsung, the Galaxy S23 FE could end up being a watered-down Galaxy S23 with a couple of changes.
Although the design will remain identical to the Galaxy S23, the overall fit and finish could be a level below due to its plastic construction. A 6.3-inch 120Hz AMOLED display holding a 10-megapixel PDAF camera sensor will sum up the front, whereas the rear will consist of a 50-megapixel main camera, a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera and an 8-megapixel telephoto camera with 3x zoom. A 4,370mAh battery is likely to keep the lights on.
The biggest point of differentiation between the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 FE will be its chipset. Leaks suggest that Samsung could use the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset in certain markets and an Exynos 2200 chip in other markets. Hence, the phone could rely on 2022’s flagship chipsets, which will help Samsung position it aggressively against the ‘flagship killers’ from its Chinese-origin rivals.
(Representational Image Credits: Courtesy Samsung)
The Motorola Moto G54 5G launches at the extremely affordable end of the smartphone spectrum, with the sole intention of offering 5G connectivity at an affordable price. Featuring a new MediaTek Dimensity 7020 chipset, the Moto G54 5G offers the best-in-class performance for its budget and is most suited for mobile gamers. A 6.5-inch FHD+ resolution IPS LCD display, with a maximum refresh rate of 120Hz, also seals the deal for those who love watching movies and web series.
If that’s not enough, perhaps consumers can consider the massive 6,000mAh battery that should easily surpass an entire day’s worth of use. The smartphone also supports 33W wired fast charging. The 50-megapixel main rear camera and the 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera that doubles up as a macro and depth camera offer the most versatility for shutterbugs in this price range. The phone runs on Android 13 out of the box and is slated to get the Android 14 update next year.
(Image Credits: Courtesy Motorola)
The Vivo T2 Pro 5G will be one of the many mid-range smartphones from Vivo that focuses on style and cameras. Vivo has hinted at a release date for later in the month and based on the initial teasers and rumours, it looks like the Vivo T2 Pro 5G will be a rebadged variant of the Vivo S17e from China. A curved edge display has also been confirmed by Vivo and based on a couple of rumours, a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 chipset will power the handset. The smartphone could also feature a 64-megapixel main camera with the ability to record 4K videos. The phone is expected to boot Android 13-based FunTouchOS 13 out of the box and could feature several selfie-focused features.
When it launches, the Vivo T2 Pro 5G could end up being one of the most powerful smartphones in segments that are well suited for gaming.
(Representational Image Credits: Courtesy Vivo)
iOS 17 vs iOS 16: What New Features Can You Look Forward To?
Apple ‘Wonderlust’ Event 2023 Highlights: New ‘USB-C-Licious’ iPhone 15, Watch Series 9 Unveiled
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
– When is the OnePlus Open launching?
The OnePlus Open foldable smartphone is expected to launch in the fourth quarter of 2023.
– Which is the best phone launched in September 2023?
The best phone launched in September 2023 is undoubtedly the Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
– When will the iPhone 15 be available for sale?
The iPhone 15 will go on sale from September 22, 2023.
(Hero and Featured Image Credits: Courtesy Apple)