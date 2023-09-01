Everything To Know About The Elon Musk Biography By Walter Isaacson

Tech mogul, entrepreneur and science enthusiast Elon Musk’s new biography is slated to hit the stands on 12 September 2023. The book, titled Elon Musk, makes a number of astonishing claims and will take readers behind the making of one of the most successful and brilliant minds of the time.

American author, journalist and biographer Walter Isaacson, who has bestsellers like Steve Jobs and Einstein: His Life and Universe to his credit, has penned this biography, too.

The book includes details about his daughter, Musk’s South African roots and his journey to Twitter (currently X) takeover, which makes it a highly anticipated read.

What to expect in the Elon Musk biography

About Musk and his daughter

The book explores a great deal about Elon Musk’s relationship with his 19-year-old daughter and how the rift between the two has deeply affected the X supremo.

According to an excerpt from the book published by The Wall Street Journal, when she was 16, she texted Musk’s brother’s wife saying, “Hey, I’m transgender, and my name is now Jenna. Don’t tell my dad.”

In 2020, a California court granted her permission to change her legal name to Vivian Jenna Wilson, as well as recognised her as female. PEOPLE reports she opted for a different name because of gender identity and that she no longer lives or wishes to be associated with her biological father.

The WSJ report quotes Musk from the excerpt saying, “She went beyond socialism to being a full communist and thinking that anyone rich is evil.”

Isaacson states in the book, “The rift pained him more than anything in his life since the infant death of his firstborn child Nevada.”

Elon Musk’s new house

Ahead of the book’s official launch, Isaacson shared a glimpse of Elon Musk’s “spartan two-bedroom house” in Boca Chica, Texas, on X. The writer promises to explore the reason the SpaceX CEO decided to sell his five grand houses in 2020 and made this humble place his primary residence, in his forthcoming novel.

In 2020, Musk decided to sell his five grand houses and to have as his primary residence this spartan two-bedroom house in Boca Chica, TX, where we would meet and he would sit at this wood table and make phone calls. In my forthcoming bio, https://t.co/7JGHd10TEa, I explain why. pic.twitter.com/mLsAgdOdY1 — Walter Isaacson (@WalterIsaacson) August 6, 2023

With rocket models, a modest kitchen, a wooden table and a couple of chairs, the place exudes a minimalist vibe. The billionaire accepts calls and convenes daily work meetings from this table.

Elon Musk and X

Early 2022 was a period of reflection and contemplation for Elon Musk. It was a year after SpaceX achieved a great feat by launching thirty-one rockets into orbit, Tesla sold a million cars, and Musk became the richest man on earth. He felt the need to look beyond and make some significant changes.

Musk told Isaacson, “I need to shift my mindset away from being in crisis mode, which it has been for about fourteen years now, or arguably most of my life.” Around this time, he made global headlines for acquiring Twitter for USD 44 billion to become its sole owner.

According to Marca, Musk told Isaacson the main motive behind his Twitter buyout was to tackle, what he calls, the “woke mind virus” that is grappling all over America, including his estranged daughter. The report states that the Tesla boss was affected by mood swings that influenced the purchase.

After a series of events that became news, including stepping down from buying it and even considering creating his own social media platform from scratch, the Twitter takeover was successful and was subsequently renamed X.

Days in South Africa

The biography also delves into Musk’s early days in South Africa where he faced a lot of bullying while growing up. In one reported incident, he was brutally kicked and thrown down concrete stairs by a bunch of bullies, because of which he was hospitalised for a week.

Musk’s father, too, had a grave impact on his psyche that eventually built him into a tough yet vulnerable man hungry to take big risks. He developed a sense of mission and extreme determination.

Buy Elon Musk here

For two years, Walter Isaacson practically became Musk’s shadow and followed him everywhere for a detailed analysis of the workings of his mind and his daily routine. He conducted extensive interviews with his family, friends, colleagues and even rivals to get a grasp on the complexities of one of the greatest minds in the world.

Elon Musk’s biography is available for preorder on Amazon.

(Hero and feature Image credit: Suzanne Cordeiro AFP)