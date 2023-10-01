Upcoming Mobile Phones In October 2023: More Than Just The New Google Pixel

We have made it to October (Yay!) and as we head towards the last leg of an incredible 2023 (at least from the perspective of smartphone launches), the biggest and the most popular names in the industry aren’t taking it easy. While some are busy readying their arsenal of launches for 2024, there are quite a few who have saved the best for the last. Google is likely going to keep us all entertained for the last quarter of 2023 with its Pixel 8 announcement. If you believe the rumours, the Pixel 8 could end up being the most exciting smartphone we have witnessed in 2023, shadowing the mighty impressive iPhone 15 Pro Max.

However, if you look beyond the Google Pixel 8 series, there are several other launches expected to come our way. Vivo will be kicking up some dust ahead of the impending festive season across several Southeast Asian regions. The same idea will be shared by the likes of Samsung and OnePlus, whose flagship launches are also expected to finally break cover this month. Xiaomi’s more accessible sub-brand Redmi could also be making waves with its Redmi Note 13 Pro series across several markets. And if that wasn’t enough, Huawei will also bring its Mate 60 RS Ultimate to more markets outside China.

Other than these known launches, you can also expect to see a slew of several low-profile announcements in the budget segment. With the impending festive season, we won’t be surprised to see new budget smartphones from the likes of iQOO, Realme, Tecno and several other mass-market brands.

Hence, without further ado, let’s take a look at some of the upcoming mobile phones in October 2023 coming our way.

Upcoming mobile phones in October 2023