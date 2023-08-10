Upcoming Smartphones In August 2023: OnePlus Open, Samsung Galaxy F34 And More

After a busy July that saw a plethora of smartphone launches across all price brackets, the smartphone market seems to be at peace before Apple shakes things up in September with the iPhone 15 series. Think of this like the quiet before the storm.
July also saw Samsung making a splash with its much more refined Galaxy Z Flip 5 and the matured Galaxy Z Fold 5 foldable phones. However, OnePlus has plans of challenging Samsung’s status quo with its own foldable smartphone, the rumoured OnePlus Open which was earlier known as the OnePlus V Fold. It is expected to put up a strong fight against the Galaxy Z Fold 5 with a promising Hasselblad branded camera system, the powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, the iconic OnePlus Alert Slider and a stylish design.
That’s not all as the list of upcoming smartphones in August 2023 has a lot more to offer. For all those concerned about the lack of excitement in the affordable end of the spectrum, the Infinix GT 10 Pro and Tecno Pova 5 Pro bring back fun to the otherwise mundane segment. There’s also a more affordable offering coming from Xiaomi that promises to democratise 5G. And you can always count on Realme to announce something in August as well (they have something to launch every month).
So, without further ado, if you are eager to see what the smartphone market has in store for you this month, scroll on and thank us later.
Best upcoming smartphones in August 2023
Surprisingly, it’s being speculated that OnePlus will name its first foldable smartphone the OnePlus Open (reminds us more of a sports event than a folding smartphone, but here we are). The OnePlus Open will be a phablet-style foldable that will take the fight to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, a phone that’s considered to be the pinnacle of foldable technology in this segment.
Previously leaked renders and reports have hinted at the OnePlus Open featuring a large 120Hz LTPO foldable AMOLED display on the inside, along with a big-enough cover display that will help you get through menial smartphone tasks when the phone is folded shut. It will likely be based on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip and stay alive via a 4,800mAh battery. The phone will also support a faster 100W wired charging solution, something unheard of in the foldable phone segment. Shutterbugs need not worry as OnePlus is rumoured to offer a triple rear camera system in its foldable phone. This will include a 50-megapixel primary camera and a telephoto camera with a periscope lens setup.
While OnePlus was expected to launch its foldable on August 29, new rumours hint at a delay owing to a change in the company’s display supplier.
(Image Credits: Courtesy Smartprix/OnLeaks)
The Realme GT5 will be the company’s flagship smartphone offering until the rumoured GT5 Pro drops in. The latest bunch of leaks have also hinted at what’s coming our way. The phone will be based on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 platform, complemented by LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage. A 6.7-inch OLED display with a 1.5K pixel resolution and 144Hz refresh rate will take care of the display duties. A triple rear camera system with a primary 50-megapixel camera using the latest Sony IMX890 sensor, an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera and a 2-megapixel macro camera will take care of the optics.
Similar to its predecessors, the Realme GT5 will have two variants with different battery and charging technology. You can get it with a fairly large 5,200mAh battery accompanied by a fast 150W wired charging solution. If you find the 150W charging speed slow, the other variant offers a blistering fast 240W charging solution, albeit with a smaller 4,600mAh battery. The choice is yours to make.
(Representational Image, Courtesy Realme)
India loves affordable smartphones and Samsung intends to offer as many budget-friendly options to consumers as possible. After launching the Galaxy M34, Samsung’s India-specific Galaxy F series is getting a rebranded version of the same. The Galaxy F34 is launching on August 7 and could end up being another potent option in the sub-INR 20,000 smartphone category.
Samsung has revealed some of the specifications ahead of the launch and they seem to be identical to the Galaxy M34 5G. As such, the Galaxy F34 5G will have a 6.5-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a small waterdrop notch for the camera. The display will have a rated peak brightness of 1,000 nits and come equipped with Gorilla Glass 5 protection. There will also be a 50-megapixel main camera with OIS assistance. The phone will be powered by a mammoth 6,000mAh battery and will support Samsung’s 25W wired charging. Samsung has also confirmed launching the Galaxy F34 in black and green colours.
(Image Credits: Courtesy Samsung)
The Redmi 12 5G is one of Xiaomi’s most affordable 5G smartphones in India. With a starting price of INR 11,999 for the base 4GB + 128GB variant, the Redmi 12 5G surpasses its competition in terms of specifications, features and most importantly, value for money. The phone is based on the 4nm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset, a first in its category. Other key features include a glass back, a 6.7-inch FHD+ resolution display with a 90Hz refresh rate, a 50-megapixel main rear camera, a 5,000mAh battery and 18W wired charging.
Another undisclosed perk of the Redmi 12 5G is that the phone looks like a clone of the iPhone 13 Pro Max. That’s not necessarily a bad thing when you compare both of their prices.
(Image Credits: Courtesy Xiaomi)
If you are looking for a simple smartphone that’s extremely light on the wallet, the Moto G14 from Motorola is a fresh new option to consider. With a price of INR 9,999, the Moto G14 is among the most affordable feature-laden Android smartphones to opt for. It misses out on 5G connectivity but for generic users, the Unisoc T616 chipset has enough grunt to handle basic smartphone tasks with ease.
You also get a 6.5-inch FHD+ LCD display with a punch-hole cutout for the front camera. A 50-megapixel main camera takes care of the photography requirements. A 5,000mAh battery keeps it alive and Motorola offers a 20W charger in the box. The phone also gets IP52 certification for water and dust resistance. The cherry on the cake? A Dolby Atmos stereo speaker system.
(Image Credits: Courtesy Motorola)
The Infinix GT 10 Pro marks Infinix’s entry into the gaming smartphone segment. For a starting price of INR 17,999, it is essentially a midrange phone with decent specifications that nevertheless looks and feels like a premium gaming phone. The rear panel is full of racy lines and graphics, complete with an RGB lighting system to spice up the mood. While it’s reminiscent of the Nothing Phone (2), this phone has a distinct presence.
As far as the specifications are concerned, the Infinix GT 10 Pro features a 6.7-inch FHD+ resolution AMOLED display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. A MediaTek Dimensity 8050 chipset works its magic under the hood along with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of UFS 2.1 storage. The phone runs on Pure XOS 13 based on Android 13 out of the box. A rare addition is the presence of expandable storage of up to 1TB.
A 5,000mAh battery keeps the phone alive. For maintaining the battery’s health, the phone even features bypass charging (the system directly charges the phone when plugged into a wall socket to prevent battery overheating). It supports 45W wired charging.
Lastly, the Infinix GT 10 Pro features a triple rear camera system, consisting of a 108-megapixel main camera, a 2-megapixel secondary camera and another 2-megapixel tertiary camera. The front camera has a 32-megapixel sensor for selfies and video calls.
(Image Credits: Courtesy Infinix)
The Tecno Pova 5 Pro is another midrange phone coming to India and a few other markets. Equipped with a Dimensity 6080 chipset, a 2,820 square mm vapour chamber, 8GB RAM and HiOS 13 based on Android 13, the Pova 5 Pro seems to be an affordable gaming handset.
The 6.7-inch FHD+ LCD display has a refresh rate of 120Hz, which is normal for a budget phone these days. There’s also a 50-megapixel main camera at the back along with another unspecified secondary camera. A 5,000mAh battery keeps the phone alive and a 68W wired fast charger promises quick refills.
(Image Credits: Courtesy Tecno)
(Hero and Featured Image Credits: Infinix)
