Upcoming Smartphones In August 2023: OnePlus Open, Samsung Galaxy F34 And More

After a busy July that saw a plethora of smartphone launches across all price brackets, the smartphone market seems to be at peace before Apple shakes things up in September with the iPhone 15 series. Think of this like the quiet before the storm.

July also saw Samsung making a splash with its much more refined Galaxy Z Flip 5 and the matured Galaxy Z Fold 5 foldable phones. However, OnePlus has plans of challenging Samsung’s status quo with its own foldable smartphone, the rumoured OnePlus Open which was earlier known as the OnePlus V Fold. It is expected to put up a strong fight against the Galaxy Z Fold 5 with a promising Hasselblad branded camera system, the powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, the iconic OnePlus Alert Slider and a stylish design.

That’s not all as the list of upcoming smartphones in August 2023 has a lot more to offer. For all those concerned about the lack of excitement in the affordable end of the spectrum, the Infinix GT 10 Pro and Tecno Pova 5 Pro bring back fun to the otherwise mundane segment. There’s also a more affordable offering coming from Xiaomi that promises to democratise 5G. And you can always count on Realme to announce something in August as well (they have something to launch every month).

So, without further ado, if you are eager to see what the smartphone market has in store for you this month, scroll on and thank us later.

Best upcoming smartphones in August 2023