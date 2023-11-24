Best Upcoming Smartphones In December 2023: iQOO 12, OnePlus 12 And More

The year 2023 saw some rapid innovations in the smartphone industry. As the supply chain managed to rise up to the ever-increasing demand for mobile devices, phone manufacturers kept creating new milestones. The top three players, Apple, Samsung and Google, led the charge with new trends in design and technicality. And, the upcoming phones in December 2023 promise to continue the trend.

As Apple led us into the era of 3nm chips in 2023, Samsung kept redefining the foldable smartphone space and Google remained unbeatable in the software design and AI integration space. The rest of the industry catered to the masses with experimental features and aggressive pricing throughout the year.

The last two months of the year are usually the smartphone industry’s lean period and yet, the market has been bubbling with activity. With Qualcomm launching its flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, many manufacturers have already begun showcasing their next-generation smartphones in China. For the rest of the world though, the wait might extend into January 2024, when a plethora of new phones are coming our way.

Wondering what that means for our monthly ritual of curating the list of best upcoming smartphones in December 2023? While the entries are far fewer this time, they are pretty interesting and definitely noteworthy.

Hence, without further ado, let’s take a quick look at the upcoming phones in December 2023.

Best upcoming smartphones in December 2023