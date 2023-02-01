‘Wild Hearts’ And 7 Other Video Games Releasing In February 2023

Just a month into 2023 and the year already looks quite promising in terms of video game release from developers and studios. While January saw several interesting and engaging releases, it’s time for gamers to go back to their consoles, as February promises a host of the best video games as well.

While a lot of new games are lined up to roll out on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch and PC, there are fewer major titles and popular video game franchises releasing in February.

January 2023 saw the release of games such as Dead Space Remake and Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition. However, gamers needn’t be too disheartened as the coming month has a wide spectrum to offer. The video game release lineup touches upon various genres and offers a range of stimulating experiences. From quests to role-playing games (RPG), there’s something for everyone. Some of the new video games unveiled in February 2023 include Deliver Us Mars, Hogwarts Legacy and Star Wars: Tales From the Galaxy’s Edge, Digimon World: Next Order and early access of Kerbal Space Program 2.

And, once the shortest month of the year is over, all the other games slated to release in March and throughout the second quarter are sure to keep the consoles running. Star Wars Jedi: Survivor rolling out in March, Dead Island 2 releasing in April, Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League in May, and Final Fantasy XVI and Street Fighter 6 are expected to be out in June.

And once Sony’s PlayStation VR 2 headsets are launched on 22 February 2023, you will have to stay tuned as the experience of playing some of the biggest games will get accentuated. With long-awaited titles and new indie games on the horizon, here are the best video games to look out for in the second month of the first quarter.

New video games releasing in February 2023

