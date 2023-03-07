Vivo Releases Its ‘V27’ Series With Two New Smartphones

Vivo has officially released its highly anticipated V27 series. The newly launched series comes with two brand-new smartphones – the Vivo V27 and the Vivo V27 Pro.

Vivo V27 series: Specifications, features and camera details

Vivo V27 and Vico V27 Pro feature Funtouch OS 13 (which is based on Android 13) and come equipped with high-end MediaTek processors. The new smartphones also have identical specifications and features,

Both of them feature a 6.78-inch full-HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate as well as a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 50-megapixel, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel sensor with a macro lens.

One of the major differences between the two is that the V27 Pro is equipped with a 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC that can be paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and the V27 comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 5G chipset. Both phones come with a 4,600mAh battery that supports 66W fast charging.

The rear camera comes with multiple photography and videography modes including wedding-style portrait, aura light, panorama, and time-lapse. The connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.3, GPS, Beidu, Glonass, Galileo, Navic, and a USB Type-C port. The Vivo V27 and Vvo 27 Pro are available in two colours, Magic Blue and Noble Black.

Pricing in India

In India, the price of the Vivo V27 Pro 8GB RAM + 128GB storage version is starting at INR 37,999 and the 8GB RAM + 256GB model is at INR 39,999. The 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model is priced at INR 42,999. Whereas the Vivo V27 is available for INR 32,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model and the 12GB RAM + 256GB version is priced at INR 36,999.

Vivo V27 Series: Twitter review

If you are looking to buy this new series, Here are some of the reviews from the tech gurus on Twitter as well as consumers who loved these new smartphones.

Vivo’s new phone is ready to change outfits for the wedding season! Here’s the Vivo V27 Pro with a color changing back and camera filters specially designed to capture Indian weddings. Would the photographer’s on my timeline shoot a wedding with a phone?#vivoV27Series pic.twitter.com/AA2aFG96X0 — roobina mongia (@roobinam) February 23, 2023

Vivo V27 Pro’s color changing back is so much fun 😍 Plus it’s almost instant! pic.twitter.com/FNzkU6PKIv — Parth Monish Kohli (@Pmkphotoworks) February 24, 2023

#vivo #vivov27

Vivo V27 5G Launched In India.. •6.7 inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 120Hz Display

•Mediatek Dimensity 7000 / Dimensity 8000 (V27 Pro) SoC

•Android 13

•8/12GB RAM & 128/256GB stg

•50+8+2MP Triple Cam

•50MP Selfie

•In-Display FS

•4600 mAh battery(66w FC) pic.twitter.com/dWKaoFm8Rq — Techylogy (@techylogy) March 1, 2023

