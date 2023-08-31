Vivo V29e vs Vivo V27e vs Vivo V27: An In-Depth Comparison

Vivo V29e vs Vivo V27e vs Vivo V27, which smartphone is the best Vivo offering? While the world awaits the arrival of the next generation of iPhones, the midrange smartphone segment is already bubbling with a lot of activity. Brands like iQOO, OnePlus, Samsung and Oppo have announced a plethora of smartphones in the sub-INR 30,000 category, all of them laden with unique features and trendy designs.

Joining the bandwagon is Vivo with its latest Vivo V29e smartphone, a budget-conscious midrange option that seems to strike a fine balance between value for money and powerful features. The V29e also marks the arrival of the V29 series just six months after the V27 series broke cover.

Succeeding the Vivo V27e in global markets, the Vivo V29e brings about some changes in design and specifications that are crucial for its survival amidst the increasingly tough competition. For those considering the Vivo V27, the Vivo V29e also comes in as a more value-for-money alternative. Confused? Well, with a lineup this complicated, we aren’t surprised. So, we have decided to do the homework for you by offering an easy-to-decipher comparison between the three Vivo offerings – V29e vs Vivo V27e vs Vivo 27.

Vivo V29e vs Vivo V27e vs Vivo V27: A detailed comparison

Design

Despite belonging to the same Vivo V series, all three phones look vastly different from the rear. The Vivo V27e, with its rectangular camera hump, has a fancy colour gradient on its flat back and noticeable display bezels at the front. The Vivo V27 is an evolution of the same design with a larger rectangular camera hump hosting an LED ring light, a colour-changing rear panel and curved edges on both the front and the back. The Vivo V29e, on its part, has a multi-pattern colour-changing rear panel with two large camera lenses and curved edges on the back.

Display

The Vivo V27e features a 6.62-inch FHD+ flat AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz whereas the Vivo V29e and the Vivo V27 come with a 6.7-inch FHD+ 120Hz AMOLED display with curved edges.

Chipset

The Vivo V27e was announced earlier with a MediaTek Helio G99 chipset. The Helio G99 supports 4G network connectivity and is considered to be best suited for budget smartphones. The Vivo V29e gets an upgrade with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset, which supports 5G networks and offers better performance than its predecessor.

The Vivo V27, on the other hand, relies on the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 5G chipset that supports 5G network connectivity and is known for offering good performance for midrange smartphones. All the phones come with 8GB of RAM as standard but the Vivo V27 gets a variant with 12GB RAM as well. All the phones also come preloaded with FunTouch OS 13 based on Android 13 out of the box.

Cameras

The Vivo V27e comes with a triple camera setup on its back. The main camera uses a 64-megapixel sensor with OIS assistance, a 2-megapixel macro camera and another 2-megapixel portrait camera. The front camera uses a 32-megapixel FF sensor.

The Vivo V29e gets a 50-megapixel front camera with Vivo’s Eye autofocus, which is a rarity in this segment. The rear camera setup consists of a 64-megapixel main camera with OIS assistance and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera.

The Vivo V27 also gets a 50-megapixel front camera with an Eye AF system for selfies and video calls. The rear camera system comprises a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766V image sensor with OIS assistance, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 2-megapixel macro camera.

Battery and charging

The Vivo V27e relies on a 4,600mAh battery paired with a 66W wired charging solution. In comparison, the Vivo V29e gets a larger 5,000mAh battery but a much slower 44W wired charging solution. The Vivo V27 has to make do with a smaller 4,600mAh battery but gets the fast 66W wired charging. None of these phones support wireless charging.

Prices

The Vivo V27e was launched in India at a price of INR 25,999 for the variant with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. The Vivo V27 sits above the V27e on the price ladder, costing INR 32,999 for its base variant with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage.

On the other hand, the Vivo V29e has been launched in India at a starting price of INR 26,999. This suggests that the Vivo V29e is poised to replace the outgoing V27e, offering 5G connectivity and a better user experience at a slightly higher price.

Vivo V29e vs Vivo V27e vs Vivo V27: Which one should you buy?

Our easiest recommendation of the trio will be the Vivo V27, if you can afford it that is. The Vivo V27 will offer superior performance and camera experiences than the other two Vivo offerings. If your budget is a constraint, then the Vivo V29e is the better pick over the outgoing V27e, considering its newer 5G chip, curved display, better design and larger battery. The Vivo V27e has already gone out of stock online but even if you get it at a lower price, it is better to avoid it.

If none of these options are appealing enough, perhaps the competition may offer something pleasing. The Nothing Phone (1) is a good alternative for those who seek stable performance, decent cameras, a great user experience and the most unique design. If you are willing to stretch your budget up to INR 33,999, the OnePlus Nord 3 is an even better option with a flagship-grade MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset, a 1.5K resolution AMOLED display, 5,000mAh battery and 80W wired fast charging.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– What are the specifications of the Vivo V29e?

The Vivo V29e comes with a 6.7-inch FHD+ curved AMOLED display, a Snapdragon 695 chip, a 5,000mAh battery, a 50-megapixel selfie camera, a 50-megapixel main camera with OIS and 44W fast wired charging.

– What is the price of the Vivo V27e?

The Vivo V27e costs INR 25,999 for its base variant with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage.

– How many colours is the Vivo V27e available in?

The Vivo V27e comes in Glory Black and Lavender Purple colours.

– Which is better: Vivo V27 or Vivo V27e?

The Vivo V27 has superior specifications when compared to the Vivo V27e.

(Hero and Featured Image Credits: Courtesy Vivo)