Vivo X90 And X90 Pro Launched: How Twitter Is Reacting To The New Smartphones

Smartphone giant Vivo launched two of its high-end 5G devices on 3 February 2023. The Vivo X90 (launched in China last year) and the Vivo X90 Pro have now set foot in the global market. Notably, another model, the Vivo X90 Pro Plus which has been released in China, was not part of the global launch event.

Built to attract gamers and pro creators, the Vivo X90 series is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9200 chipset, an octa-core processor, a Mali-G77 MC9 GPU, and 5G functionality. The company is launching the models keeping in mind the other smartphones entering the market this February. Therefore, to understand Vivo’s new smartphones better, let us dive deeper into all the specifications it is offering to consumers.

Take a look at the Vivo X90 and Vivo X90 Pro’s exciting specifications:

The new smartphones from Vivo come with incredible specifications under the hood. They include:

A MediaTek Dimensity 9200 chipset that offers powerful performance.

Fan of large displays? The Vivo X90 has a 6.78-inch (17.22 cm) wide AMOLED display.

Up to 12GB of RAM for multitasking and 512GB UFS 4.0 storage space.

Its camera sensors feature the Zeiss imaging system. The primary camera will have an IMX866 primary sensor with a 50-megapixel lens while the secondary camera will feature a 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens.

Wireless charging.

Twitterati reacts to Vivo’s new releases

Twitter was quite impressed with the new smartphones launched by Vivo. Here is a round-up of some of the best reactions on Twitter:

Vivo X90 series is being released. Let’s take a look at some photos I took first. pic.twitter.com/CUyKfxBUEd — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) November 22, 2022

vivo X90 Series Global Launch Event

31 January 2023 vivo X90 Pro+, where are you? 👀 pic.twitter.com/LIgwMJQQV1 — Ben Geskin (@BenGeskin) December 16, 2022

vivo X90 Pro+’s camera samples from the company itself. 1x • 2x • 3.5x • 10x • 20x • 100x pic.twitter.com/NOo3kFg0NU — Alvin (@sondesix) November 22, 2022

