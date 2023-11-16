Websites Like Omegle You Can Try For Meeting New People: Chatroulette, ChatSpin And More

All good things must come to an end, and Omegle did the same after having a fairly long and successful stint. Launched in 2009, it was a unique yet straightforward portal that helped users beat loneliness and expanded the opportunity to learn about people from different parts of the world. On the other hand, Omegle also became a breeding ground for illegal activities despite standard moderation from its creator, Leif K-Brooks, ultimately leading to its shutting down in November 2023.

While the service is no longer available, the concept of meeting new people without terms and conditions caught the fancy of other developers. While the Omegle website is now nothing but a lengthy apology letter, the internet hosts a vast array of websites like Omegle offering similar experiences. Mind you, all of these alternatives also suffer from the same issues that plagued Omegle.

Hence, while we are sharing the name and details of some websites like Omegle with you, one must not forget the cybersecurity risks associated with these services.

Alternative websites like Omegle where you can meet strangers

Chatroulette

Chatroulette has been one of Omegle’s biggest rivals, and without the latter’s presence, it becomes an easy choice for those looking to meet strangers. As a video chat website, it allows users without any registration to connect with strangers from all over the world. It was created in 1997 by Andrey Ternovskiy and sees daily usage by millions around the world. Those using Android smartphones can also download the app to stay connected while on the go.

In Chatroulette, users can choose to chat with one person at a time or with a group of users. Similar to Omegle, Chatroulette has been at the centre of controversies, getting criticised for being a breeding ground of inappropriate content like nudity, child abuse and predatory practices. The creator has responded by creating a moderation filter to prevent inappropriate content like nude images and videos.

Users can report offenders, who can be banned for a temporary period. Additionally, peer-to-peer video chats are observed by moderators to flag off inappropriate content.

Chatrandom

Chatrandom is another website like Omegle to meet strangers but in a slightly different way. Much like Omegle, it lets users converse with strangers by text and video. Users can either chat anonymously with strangers or create an account on the service for a safer experience. While the ability to report users is present for everyone, you can even block accounts from contacting you forever. Those interested in talking primarily to women also get a dedicated button for the same.

However, Chatrandom doesn’t have any content moderation in place and hence, you could risk your privacy. The service prides itself on offering an uncensored chatting experience.

Emerald Chat

If there’s one chat service that is destined to welcome loyal users of Omegle, it’s Emerald Chat. Head over to their homepage and you will see the tag, ‘Omegle Alternative’. Users get to meet strangers over a text or video chat, and they can do so individually or with a group.

There is a paid subscription service that offers several perks like choosing genders, sending pictures, priority matching and more freedom to do anything you want. Of course, you can avoid paying and settle for the anonymous chat option, but beware of getting exposed to nudity and inappropriate content.

ChatSpin

ChatSpin is another good alternative to Omegle that offers the same kinds of perks. For those willing to do a free chat on text or video, ChatSpin allows you to do so without any censorship. However, those wanting to be specific about whom they are matching with can rely on filters for gender or age-specific matches. There is also a lower chance to meet the same people again. Those seeking some security features can also go for the paid subscription plan and be surprised to see AI extending its help.

Unlike other options listed here, ChatSpin lets you use an AR facemask to conceal your identity, thereby keeping you safe from scammers and people who know you. Additionally, you can report users for abusive behaviour. The paid plan comes for USD 19.99 per month.

TinyChat

TinyChat, another online chat website, is a great alternative to consider for Omegle loyalists. First launched in 2009, it offers the ability to host text, voice and video chat for free. While there is an option to chat privately with someone, the service provides the ability to join a virtual chat room of any topic and category. These chatrooms can support up to 12 video and audio streams.

While it was originally limited to web-based service, the website was later given its own app for iOS and Android.

CamFrog

CamFrog is another free video chat and instant messaging service created in 2003 by Camshare. Similar to Omegle, you can use the website or its app to meet strangers from across the world. You can either be a part of these chats individually or join a chatroom to meet with communities discussing particular topics.

Many users claim Camfrog has always been more user-friendly and safer to use than Omegle, which is certainly an advantage. The chat rooms often have moderators, who keep it safe and sanitised for the participants. There’s also a subscription plan costing USD 3.33 per month, allowing you to send VIP messages and video chats. It also lets you match based on your preferences.

(Hero and Featured Image Credits: Courtesy LinkedIn Sales Solutions via Unsplash)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– Are there any other websites like Omegle?

There are several alternatives to Omegle such as CamFrog, Chatroulette and ChatSpin.