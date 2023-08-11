9 Best Perfumes For Men Under INR 500

It is often said that the right perfume can make or break a person’s ensemble. After all, perfumes are like a secret potion that can transform mere mortals into olfactory maestros.

For men, in particular, perfumes are more than just glass bottles; they’re charisma captured, confidence bottled and a dash of dapper all rolled into one package. Imagine a man walking into a room, trailed by an enchanting scent that whispers tales of adventure, ambition and allure. Like an invisible accessory, the right perfume will complement a man’s style, leaving an indelible mark long after he’s left. In other words, finding your signature fragrance can help you leave a lasting impression.

Now some might think this will be an expensive endeavour to undertake since perfumes can be notoriously expensive. However, we are here to let you know that you don’t need to break the bank to wear a long-lasting perfume with an intoxicating scent. In fact, as unbelievable as it may sound, you can get some truly incredible men’s perfumes for less than INR 500.

So, from subtle and refreshing to bold notes, these budget-friendly fragrances prove that luxury and elegance can be achieved without compromising on your wallet. After all, life is too short to smell ordinary.

9 best perfumes under INR 500 for men

Brands such as Beardo, The Man Company, PHY and others offer a wide range of perfumes under INR 500 for men. Check them out.

Beardo Whisky Smoke Bourbon Eau De Parfum

What if we told you there’s a fragrance to match your favourite drink? That’s right! Beardo has created a Whisky Smoke Bourbon perfume to match your aesthetic. The perfume embodies sophistication and is enriched by the woody essence of exotic Odh and luxurious lather. With its long-lasting appeal, this fragrance will leave a lasting impression and is the epitome of ultimate sophistication.

Phy Eau De Toilette Arctic

If you are looking for an everyday fresh fragrance, Phy Eau de Toilette Arctic will be your next best friend. With this perfume, transport yourself to a beachside oasis with a cool and refreshing vibe. The fragrance comes with the top notes of aqua, followed by the soothing middle notes of Egyptian jasmine and the base notes of sea salt. With these magical ingredients, you are sure to feel like you are sipping cocktails by the ocean, no matter where you are.

Wild Stone Hydra Energy Spray Eau De Parfum For Men

Specially curated by keeping the younger generation aka Gen Z and millennials in mind, the Wild Stone Hydra Energy Eau De Parfum brings a unique and signature scent that is an ideal option for daily errands. Crafted by top international perfumers, this fragrance is particularly designed to withstand the rigours of Indian conditions, ensuring a long-lasting and refreshing fragrance experience.

The Man Company EDP For Men Polo Blue

The Man Company’s Polo Blue EAU De Parfum draws inspiration from the spirit of sportsmanship and features a rich blend of premium essential oils, ensuring a long-lasting fragrance experience. The carefully crafted notes come together, transporting you to a refreshing seaside vacation. The initial burst of citrus top notes dances gracefully in the breeze, followed by a soothing middle note of seawater that delights your senses. Lastly, the base note of amber wood adds a captivating musky aroma that lingers on for hours. This versatile perfume is ideal for all types of occasions!

Ajmal Jannatul Firdaus Concentrated Perfume

Did you ever feel like experimenting with floral scents that were too bland for your liking? Well, Ajamal Perfumes has created a fragrance with a blend of florals and musk, which will offer you a heavenly experience. Ajmal Jannatul Firdaus begins with a refreshing floral top note, which then takes an unexpected turn, revealing a blossoming blend of spices. It then settles into a warm and inviting base of amber and musk, a captivating alluring aroma that lingers beautifully.

One8 by Virat Kohli Mini 06 Eau De Parfum

Let’s be honest, a fragrance by Virat Kholi was bound to be a hit! Get ready to experience unconventional freshness with ONE8 by Virat Kohli Mini 06 Eau de Parfum, which has been designed for trendsetters. With vibrant citrus and spicy notes blending harmoniously with lively fresh florals, this aromatic perfume is perfect for the high-spirited enthusiast in you and will definitely bring out your inner boldness. So, get ready to make a lasting impression wherever you go!

Playboy Hollywood Eau De Toilette For Men

Playboy Hollywood is an oriental-woody fragrance ideally suited to channel your inner celebrity. The opening is a burst of citrusy mandarin and bergamot, accompanied by hints of thyme and elemi. The heart of the fragrance features a soothing blend of lavender, jasmine, rosewood and cedar, creating a masculine floral fusion of elegance and subtlety. The base notes consist of vetiver, musk, amber, vanilla, and sandalwood, providing a comforting, warm, and sensual finish. Overall, it is an excellent perfume option for men who love all sorts of scents.

Spruce Shave Club Stone Perfume For Men

The Spruce Shave Club Stone Toilette for Men is a high-quality men’s perfume designed to leave a solid and enduring fragrance. Its spicy and woody aroma, complemented by hints of pink pepper, cedarwood and musk, adds a touch of mystery to your personality. With timeless and masculine earthy notes, this classic fragrance is always in style and makes a powerful option for evenings. The fragrance notes consist of bergamot, pink pepper and elemi at the top with patchouli and atlas cedar in the middle. While white musk, vetiver and cedarwood are in the base. With a long-lasting formula that endures for 12 hours and a no-gas design, it is perfect for your night-outs and long days.

Engage Yin Eau de Parfum For Men

If lemons and oranges in a perfume are your go-to option, Engage’s Yin Eau de Parfum For Men is a remarkably refreshing and vibrant green citrus fragrance with subtle undertones of earthy woods. Its long-lasting ability is enhanced by sophisticated ambers and rich patchouli, leaving an indelible impression. The fragrance’s journey begins with the head notes of pineapple and bergamot, offering a fresh and light introduction that sets the fragrance’s narrative. Moving on to the heart notes, it consists of black pepper that establishes the fragrance’s foundation, while, the most potent elements of the base notes, amber and patchouli, bring depth and complexity. All of them come together to blend harmoniously to create a full-bodied experience.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Which are the best perfumes for men under INR 500?

– Some of the best perfumes for men under INR 500 are from brands such as Beardo, PHY, Wild Stone, Engage, Playboy and many others.

Which are the long-lasting perfumes for men under INR 500?

– Beardo Whisky Smoke Bourbon Eau De Parfum, Engage Yin Eau de Parfum For Men, Spruce Shave Club Stone Perfume For Men and others are some of the long-lasting perfumes for men under INR 500.

