The Best Perfumes Under INR 1000 For Men: Zara, Marks & Spencer And More

Discovering a perfume that resonates with our personalities can be quite a daunting task, especially for men. After all, the fragrance world is filled with endless options and most men have neither the time nor the knowledge (or the inclination, if we are being honest) to do the proper research and thoroughly browse the aisles and catalogues of various stores. In other words, choosing the right perfume, one that offers the perfect blend of top, heart and base notes, can be challenging for men, even more so if they’re on a budget.

Fortunately, in a world where scents are designed to capture personalities and leave lasting impressions, there exists a plethora of budget-friendly options that can effortlessly elevate your aura. All you’ll need are a few spritzes of these intoxicating scents and you’ll be good to go.

So on that note, let us dig into a curated selection of men’s perfumes under INR 1000 that prove, once and for all, that being sophisticated, stylish and memorable is possible without having to spend a fortune. From sporty accords that mirror the adventurous spirit to refined notes that exude elegance, our list covers it all. Scroll away!

The best long-lasting perfumes under INR 1000 for men

ZARA Seoul

Zara Man has launched a collection with scents named after iconic cities. Seoul is one such perfume under INR 1000 which, as it turns out, is a suitable accessory for the outgoing man. Perfect for evenings, this fragrance unveils a symphony of hazelnuts, pepper and amber notes to leave a lasting impression. With a contemporary essence, Seoul’s fragrance radiates a luminous quality that embodies modernity.

Perfume Lounge Designer Club – Sport For Men

Perfume Lounge Designer Club has some of the best perfumes for men with active lifestyles. Their Sport scent comes infused with a combination of zesty citrus and velvety powdery notes. It unfolds with citrusy grapefruit and basil in the top notes, followed by the warmth of woody lavender and cypress in the heart notes. The fragrance culminates in the depths of incense and patchouli in the base notes. The versatility of the notes is key here, making this the ultimate choice for men who like embracing various styles. It is an excellent daily companion as well as a refined option for special occasions, making this perfume an ideal gift for all men.

Nike Man Green Eau De Toilette Natural Spray

Nike might be known for its athleisure and sneakers but the sports giant also offers a wide range of fragrances and deodorants for men leading frisky lifestyles. For such men, Nike’s Man Green Eau de Toilette presents an ideal remedy, especially if they’re concerned about their olfactory impression.

As this scent is long-lasting, it ensures enduring freshness for hours. Not to mention, it opens with a lively combination of lemon, tagete and apple as its top notes. Moving to the heart notes, a blend of cinnamon and cedarwood creates a warm and inviting aura. The base notes, featuring the grounding elements of patchouli, amber and musk, round up the scent.

Marks & Spencer Bergamot

Besides offering everyday clothing, Marks & Spencer has expanded its beauty catalogue with refreshing fragrances, body washes, lotions and other self-care products. Fragrances, in particular, truly stand out as the brand has introduced a variety of scents in a bid to cater to everyone’s unique tastes and preferences.

If you are on the hunt for a fragrance that exudes relaxed tones, this new and invigorating Bergamot scent from the No Ordinary Day series might be up your alley. After all, it combines the gentle aroma of bergamot with the aromatic essence of sage. The grounded undertones of cedarwood and vetiver come together to provide the finishing touches, crafting a refreshing fragrance that is best suited for men looking for a relaxed vibe. Undoubtedly, one of the best perfumes under INR 1000 for men.

Bombay Shaving Company Cairo Eau De Parfum

Like Zara, Bombay Shaving Company also offers an assortment of fragrances based on the essence of popular cities in the world such as Venice, Miami and Mexico City. However, our top pick is Cairo as it offers aromatic spices, the comfort of cardamom, the sweetness of lavender and the earthy essence of leather. When men wear this scent, they are bound to fetch compliments thanks to the presence of vetiver and vanilla that come together to leave a lasting impression.

Ajmal India Prose Eau De Parfum – For Men

If you are seeking to leave a stylish impression and capture everyone’s attention, Ajamal Perfume’s Prose fragrance makes for the perfect companion. This perfume under INR 1000 seamlessly combines the refreshing quality of woodiness with a lively fusion of lemon, mandarin and spearmint. With heart notes of lavender and anise, and base notes of leather, this is one intoxicating scent.

Pro tip: As the fragrance family is distinctly fruity, this scent is ideal for men looking to add some extra flair to their lives.

Fabindia Oudh & Spiced Vanilla Eau De Parfume

Fabindia Aromatherapy has an enticing collection of perfumes that resonate with both the essence of Indian heritage and contemporary revelations. Drawing inspiration from a unique fusion of spices and warmth, Fabindia’s Oudh & Spiced Vanilla Eau De Parfume is one of the best perfumes under INR 1000 for men.

Offering an elegant yet traditional aroma, this perfume’s intriguing blend encompasses oudh and nutmeg, intertwined with heart notes of comforting vanilla and intricately supported by notes of patchouli, cedarwood and a hint of sweet musk.

Playboy King Of The Game Eau De Toilette For Men

Love the scent of coffee? If so, you’ll absolutely love this one!

Playboy King of the Game Eau de Toilette delivers a powerful concoction of black coffee, Granny Smith apples and vanilla, interwoven with intensely sensual notes that are utterly irresistible. At the pinnacle of this fragrance lie the top notes that comprise cardamom, black pepper and lemon and set a spicy tone. The heart notes include the aforementioned Granny Smith apples and coffee coming together to create a dynamic core. Last (but not least), the base notes of patchouli and cedar add some warmth to the fragrance.

