Suffering From Monsoon Hair Fall? These Tips Will Work Like Magic

Upgrade your haircare routine from mundane to wonderful with these invaluable tips that will have you feeling stress-free in the monsoon season. Bid adieu to dandruff flaking, hair fall and oily roots with these solutions that will target all your hair woes this monsoon.

As the rains cascade down on us, bringing a reprieve from the oppressive heat, they also make us feel new, fresh and invigorated. Unfortunately, while the wet season offers salvation from discomfort, it also makes it difficult to maintain our hair. Abundant moisture and humidity in the air can cause frizziness, dandruff, hair fall and other scalp issues.

So, to make sure you are not plagued by monsoon hair fall, and that your locks don’t lose any of their sheen during the stormy season, here is a comprehensive manual for combatting hair fall during the monsoons. You can thank us later.

How do monsoons cause hair fall?

The rainy weather presents a unique set of challenges ranging from increased unruliness and frizziness to the possibility of hair loss or a sticky scalp. High humidity levels in the atmosphere and contact with acidic rainwater can also cause hair damage, dandruff and, once again, hair loss. With the right knowledge and hair care routine, however, one can protect and maintain the health of their hair during this time.

Common hair care woes in the monsoon

Dandruff Flakes

Increased humidity during the rainy season can lead to dryness, itchiness and irritation, resulting in dandruff flakes forming on the scalp.

Oily scalp

The battle between your hair and the torrential monsoon often results in heightened production of sebum, leading to a scalp that is greasy and oily. This condition inevitably draws more dust and dirt particles, further damaging your hair in the process.

Hair fall

While losing up to 100 strands of hair per day is considered normal, the monsoon season can exacerbate hair loss due to increased sebum production, grime and an overall dry scalp.

Tips for combatting monsoon hair fall

The high moisture content in the air during monsoon season can cause dirt to accumulate in the hair, posing a threat to its strength and leading to hair fall. Additionally, not properly covering wet hair can make it look limp and lifeless. Moreover, the humidity levels can prevent the scalp and follicles from receiving much-needed oxygen, blocking them and leading to sebum buildup. When this happens, dirt particles can get drawn to build up, which further underscores the importance of following a monsoon hair care regimen.

Keep your scalp clean and hydrated

During monsoon season, maintaining a clean and hydrated scalp is essential. It is recommended to regularly wash hair with a mild shampoo to remove excess oil, dirt, and sweat. It is suggested to use lukewarm or cold water instead of hot water to reduce frizz. Additionally, using a moisturizing conditioner can help to replenish lost moisture and prevent dryness.

Shield your hair from rain

Rainwater may appear refreshing, but it can prove harmful to hair. Acidic rain can cause hair damage, roughness and even hair loss. To protect hair from rain, it is advisable to use umbrellas, hats or scarves. If hair is wet, make sure to rinse it thoroughly with clean water and then pat gently until dry. Moreover, vigorously rubbing the hair with a towel should be avoided as it may lead to frizz and breakage.

Say no to heat styling

As the humidity levels skyrocket during monsoon, it can be difficult to maintain one’s hairstyle. To prevent any damage, it is best to embrace natural texture and refrain from using too much heat as it can strip away vital moisture and lead to the hair becoming brittle. If heat styling is opted for, heat protectant spray should be used and the temperature should not be set too high. Moreover, hairstyles that require minimal application of heat such as loose braids or updos are highly recommended.

Use anti-frizz products

Frizziness is a widespread problem during the monsoon season, but one that can be combated with the proper incorporation of anti-frizz products into your hair care routine. Serums, leave-in conditioners, and hair oils containing ingredients like argan oil, coconut oil, and shea butter will help to tame frizz, bring out the shine, and create a protective wall against humidity.

Keep your hair dry

Damp hair is more susceptible to bacterial and fungal infections, so it is important to dry it thoroughly after washing or getting wet in the rain. Microfibre towels or cotton t-shirts are suggested for patting away excess water without injuring the hair. Additionally, blow dryers should not be used on high heat settings since this could worsen its condition. Letting it naturally air dry is preferable whenever feasible.

Maintain a balanced diet

Consuming a balanced diet rich in vitamins, minerals, and proteins is an essential part of promoting the health of your hair from the inside out. Options for incorporating such nourishing ingredients may include eggs, fish, nuts, green leafy vegetables, and fruits. Additionally, drinking an adequate amount of water daily is also critical for keeping both your hair and scalp hydrated.

Combing the right way

It is advised to stay away from using fine-tooth combs or brushes with a multitude of teeth, as they could increase the possibility of hair breakage. To detangle hair that has recently been washed, use a comb suited for that purpose; try to refrain from running a comb through one’s hair right after it gets cleaned, since it could lead to breakage and split ends, especially for those who have curly or wavy hair. Similarly, one should avoid sharing combs to stop fungal illnesses.

