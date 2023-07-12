The Ultimate Guide To Monsoon Skincare For Men (And The Best Products To Use)

For most men, skincare isn’t a top priority. This is unfortunate, given that maintaining a proper skincare routine is one of the pillars of men’s grooming. After all, it’s not a coincidence that major male celebrities have started investing in skincare brands. Some, like Brad Pitt, have even launched their own. Others like Jared Leto, Pharrell Williams, Idris Elba and John Legend have also made their mark in the skincare industry. So really, in 2023, there’s no excuse for men’s skincare to be an alien concept.

If you’re serious about starting (or maintaining) your skincare routine, here’s an important ground rule – it’s important to be adaptable to the weather. While monsoons offer respite from the scorching heat, they can also be a dampener for your skin. As such, men must pay attention to their skincare routine during monsoons to maintain healthy, hydrated and supple skin. Fortunately, there’s an easy way of doing so and protecting yourself (or rather your skin) from the rains – following a guide that explains monsoon skincare for men. As it happens, that’s precisely what we have curated for you today. But before that…

Why is skincare for men important during monsoons?

High humidity and moisture levels in the atmosphere, alongside frequent exposure to rainwater, can cause skincare-related woes for men. The most common of these are acne breakouts, oiliness and dullness, while in rare cases, fungal infections can also occur. This is why men need to invest in their monsoon skincare routine, especially if they want to maintain their skin’s health and glow.

How can you take care of acne-prone skin in monsoon?

Given our fast-paced lives that leave little to no time for our grooming needs, we are bound to get zits and acne breakouts now and then. However, Acne breakouts become a lot more frequent during monsoons with the uncertain weather leading to increased humidity and excess moisture in the atmosphere. Not to mention, all the bacteria that thrive in such moist conditions. Fortunately, with the help of a proper skincare routine and a few simple adjustments, you can effectively combat acne breakouts and enjoy clear and blemish-free skin during the rainy season.

According to Dr Shivam Sharma, Consultant Dermatologist at Kaya’s Skin Clinic, to effectively care for acne-prone skin during the monsoon season, men should cleanse their skin twice a day with a gentle, acne-fighting cleanser that helps eliminate excess oil, dirt and bacteria build-up.

“Avoid touching or picking at your acne to prevent inflammation, scarring, and the spread of bacteria. Opt for oil-free and non-comedogenic moisturisers, sunscreen, and other skincare products to avoid clogged pores and breakouts. Incorporate products containing salicylic acid or benzoyl peroxide into your routine as they help exfoliate the skin, unclog pores, and reduce acne-causing bacteria. Be mindful not to over-exfoliate, limiting it to once or twice a week to avoid skin irritation and dryness. Choose a lightweight, non-greasy moisturiser that provides hydration without clogging pores. Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water and maintain a healthy diet rich in fruits and vegetables to support overall skin health.”

So, whether you’re a grooming enthusiast or just someone looking to fix their skincare routine for the monsoon season, this guide will provide you with valuable insights that’ll help you keep your skin healthy and radiant during the rainy season. Scroll on!

Monsoon skincare for men: A 5-step guide to follow

Step 1: Cleanse twice a day

First, let’s start with the basics – it’s imperative to cleanse your face twice a day. Why is this so important? Well, with the increasingly humid weather colliding with the dust particles in the atmosphere, our face is bound to get sticky and dirty. So, to avoid harmful skin-related woes, it is necessary to properly cleanse your face. Start by using a gentle cleanser to wash your face twice a day to remove dirt, oil and other impurities that can clog your pores. Also, avoid using harsh soaps that can strip away your skin’s natural oils.

Step 2: Exfoliate gently

Once you have cleansed your face, the next step involves exfoliation. Ideally, you should exfoliate your skin twice or thrice a week as regular exfoliation helps remove dead skin cells and unclogs pores. Use a gentle scrub, chemical exfoliator or an exfoliating cleanser to keep your skin smooth and clear.

Note: Exfoliation is not suitable for every skin type. It is best to take a dermatologist’s recommendation if you have sensitive skin or a skin allergy.

Step 3: Hydrate, Hydrate and Hydrate

External and internal hydration plays a crucial role in maintaining healthy skin.

Make sure your daily water intake is at least two litres per day. To make things simple, carry a water flask everywhere and try to maintain your daily target. Even though it is humid and you may feel like avoiding moisturising, do not skip it as your skin needs some type of moisture barrier. Opt for a lightweight, oil-free and gel-based moisturiser to keep your skin hydrated without making it greasy.

Step 4: Opt for sun protection

We’ve all been there, haven’t we? Only applied sunscreen during summers and ditched it altogether when the weather got better? Well, it’s 2023 and sunscreen should be applied EVERY SINGLE DAY. Not just that, it needs to be reapplied every two to three hours. Don’t forget to apply a broad-spectrum sunscreen with SPF 30 or higher, even on cloudy days as UV rays can still damage your skin.

Step 5: Don’t touch your face too much (and use non-comedogenic products)

While the temptation to touch our face can be all too real, especially when the weather gets too humid, Dr Sharma advises against it. “Keep your hands off your face as much as possible to prevent transferring bacteria and dirt from your hands to your skin, which can exacerbate skin issues. Also, choose skincare and grooming products that are labelled as non-comedogenic, meaning they won’t clog your pores or cause acne breakouts.”, he adds.

What treatments can be done to maintain your skin in monsoon?

Apart from maintaining a regular skincare regime, men can go the extra mile to pamper their skin during monsoons.

For men who love to indulge in skincare, you might be familiar with face masks, face steaming and other professional treatments. In case you wish to indulge in these but are wondering about where to start, Dr Shivam Sharma thinks incorporating facial masks into your skincare routine once or twice a week makes for a good starting point. Look for masks that address specific concerns like hydration, brightening or acne breakouts. Secondly, steaming your face can help open up your pores, making it easier to remove impurities.

Dr Sharma adds, “Consider visiting a dermatologist or skincare professional for treatments such as chemical peels, microdermabrasion or laser therapies as these treatments can help address specific skin issues and improve overall skin health.”

Dr Geetika Mittal Gupta, aesthetic physician and founder of ISAAC Luxe, also recommends Hydrafacials. This is a professional skin treatment that combines deep cleansing, exfoliation and hydration to address various skin concerns. It targets acne, dryness and wrinkles by utilising microdermabrasion-like exfoliation and nourishing serums. By deeply cleansing and exfoliating your skin, it also helps in improving its overall texture, tone and appearance.

Best monsoon skincare products for men

Face washes and cleansers

While choosing a suitable face wash or cleanser for the monsoons, make sure you opt for one that suits your skin type. The right product will help you cleanse impurities such as dirt, sweat, oiliness and underlying bacteria. Some recommendations from us are as follows:

